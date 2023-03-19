Thank a farmer or rancher during Agriculture Week
National Agriculture Week is March 21-27 and I want to celebrate my friends and neighbors who are part of the agricultural community in Mesa County. As a member of the Colorado Agricultural Commission, I serve to represent our community and bring issues to our decision makers.
I have ranched on the Western Slope for 24 years, attending events with my fellow farmers and ranchers, and they all deserve our appreciation. Farmers and ranchers provide the food on your table and much more. Without farmers and ranchers our beloved scenery would be gone, wildfires would be more prevalent and destructive and you wouldn’t be admiring the baby calves, lambs and blossoming fruit trees in your neighbor’s yard.
My goal, as a member of the local food system, is to provide wholesome and nutritious food to our whole community. I would like to see a self-sufficient food system, where we grow, process and consume a larger portion of our food right here. And I’d like the USA to be food independent, meaning we can feed our country without relying on imports. In order to do this, we need to be able to identify domestically produced food by the label. We need to encourage and support young people who decide to enter agricultural professions. And most importantly, we need to buy local whenever possible.
You can support agriculture in our community for National Agriculture Week by thanking a farmer or rancher and buying something from them.
See you at the Farmers Market.
Kathryn Bedell
Grand Junction
Rec Center can provide an escape for children
If you live in Grand Junction like me, you have most likely been overwhelmed with information about the upcoming vote for a Community Recreational Center in Grand Junction. You now have the right and opportunity to vote YES on Ballot Item 1A on April 4.
In 2019, Grand Junction voter feedback said we need a manageable, single location facility with a lower cost, an alternative funding source and a smaller sales tax increase. Those needs have been met with the current proposal. However, in all the listed benefits and pretty pictures, one very important aspect has been left out. Let me share that with you.
At 90 years old, I’ve obviously got a lot of stories in my life, but one of the most impactful is the Carthage YMCA activity center. My father was a sharecropper and was killed at a railroad crossing when I was 14, causing my mom and I to have to move to a small town where we were completely on our own. The generosity of an unknown person, who gave me a scholarship to the activity center, changed my life forever.
I currently volunteer at Orchard Avenue Elementary three times a week and see too many young faces that remind me of my own at that age. Third graders unable to read at a first-grade level. Underprivileged and underserved youth in single parent or multi-generational splintered families without entertainment or book options, depending on street friends to guide their lives. We all know how that turns out.
We, as voters, have the opportunity to vote YES on 1A. The proposal meets all points made from voters like yourself: manageable, single location, multi-use, indoor pool, with alternative funding sources and a mere 0.14% tax (14 cents on 100.14 dollars). We have the opportunity to impact the lives of the youth of Grand Junction while reducing street crime and welfare roles through positive and healthy lifestyle interaction and choices.
My life was changed forever, and I’ve used that experience to give back to a life well lived in a community I love. We all can impact our GJ children today. Let’s do it.
Robert Wilson
Grand Junction
Student voices were ignored in SBHC decision
I, like many, feel numb right now. In recent weeks, students from three different high schools attended Board of Education meetings to make a simple request: let the planned School-Based Health Center at Grand Junction High School proceed, requiring only a very small footprint within the school but offering a walk-in safety net for students experiencing illness, injury, or mental health problems, including thoughts of suicide.
Student after student spoke of the pressures they feel and the mental health support they need. A GJHS delegation representing teachers, counseling staff and students also pleaded for the board’s approval. At one point, elected student leaders from GJHS talked about walking the halls at their school and seeing the numbers of troubled souls, telling the board the walk-in clinic will make a difference to their peers. “It will help our school community to heal,” these young men said.
Another student who is working to overcome problems in her life while keeping up with her classes said, “I shouldn’t have to beg for this,” but beg she did. One by one the young people came before the board and spoke.
I’ve watched the taped testimony (several hours long), many times, trying to determine how these youth were so easily dismissed by the three board members who voted down the clinic. I have no answer. The voices of these students will haunt me.
Jacquelyn Dansby
Whitewater
Guns, not fentanyl, the big problem at border
Fentanyl is a horrible drug unless you are dying of cancer. It is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Illegal fentanyl is often mixed with heroin and cocaine.
Headlines proclaim: “Fentanyl is pouring over the border and killing our kids!” That caused me to wonder who are these “kids” doing fentanyl? Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in 2021 saw an almost 70% increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses from 2020 to 2021. There were more than 900 total overdose deaths last year. Over 99% were adults, not kids. Firearms are the leading cause of death of children in the U.S., not drugs according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But why is fentanyl “pouring” over the border? For that matter, why are so many people showing up at the border? Obviously, there is an extraordinarily strong demand for fentanyl in the U.S. Perhaps the reasons fentanyl is in such high demand should be examined by those smarter than me. Just don’t ask a politician. That is one soapbox they certainly will not want to stand on.
All the people showing up at the border are not here to unload fentanyl. Most are refugees seeking asylum from violence. So, what is the cause of violence in their home countries? That is related to drug cartels and drug gangs with guns. A full 90% of the guns in Mexico come from the U.S. according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives Interestingly, the U.S. has no federal gun trafficking law. Cartels need those guns. Without firearms, they cannot run successful drug trafficking operations-to get fentanyl to their U.S. customers.
Guns in Mexico and Central America are a source of violence and power over innocent people. Most normal people want to escape and protect their families from violence to a safer place like the U.S. Wouldn’t you?
Dan Robinson
Grand Junction