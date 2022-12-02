We spend money on other facilities, why not the pool?
In 1960, I moved to Grand Junction and built a house in the Redlands. A friend and coworker told me I lived on the “wrong side of the tracks.” I still live here and now I wonder if Orchard Mesa is considered the wrong side.
You spend money on tennis, pickleball and more, but you let the pool run down and want to abandon it. There are swimmers every day it is said. Come on city and county, share the wealth! I’m 97 years old, but I do hope I’ll live to see a new Olympic size pool on the ground at Orchard Mesa.
Get with the program.
JUNE HARBIG
Redlands
Why I voted for Lauren Boebert
She believes in God and country. We need more people like her!
I have been a Reagan conservative from the very beginning. She is one who speaks her mind! May not agree with everything she says, but it is a lot better than Biden at any time.
Shame on those who attack her. They claim she is no good for Colorado, but I believe that she has a good heart. May God bless her.
She is a true conservative who loves her country.
DAVID HAMPTON
Delta
On the proposal to cut archery permits on Grand Mesa
I have always said, “If you want to find out anything, just contact someone who has never participated or done it and they will tell you all about it.”
This proposal is way off base. If you have never held a bow in your hands, or shot an arrow, or actually hunted with this primitive weapon then remember, if you don’t play-a-da-game then you don’t make-a-da-rules.
I am almost 88 years of age and have hunted all but seven years with BB guns, rifles, shot guns, high powered rifles and bow and arrow. Let’s face reality. If you want to cut back on elk harvesting, limit the rifle permits both muzzle loading and high power rifle permits. Eight out of 10 bowhunters will tell you that they had a great hunt, but didn’t harvest anything.
I have 13 animals on my walls that I harvested with a longbow and compound. I have hunted in Wyoming, Colorado, Texas and made six trips to South Africa. I put together the bowhunters education program for the state of Colorado. This program originated with the National Bowhunters Education Program that started back in the 1960s. I had a staff of more than 24 bowhunters here in Colorado who taught bowhunters education certification classes in the state. These individuals were real bowhunters, and not just people who had read about bowhunting. I also taught and certified professional hunters in Africa who in turn certified African bowhunters, so they could hunt with bow and arrow.
Bowhunting is a great sport, but there is not an over harvesting problem. Let’s get real. Realize what the real problem is. You don’t have to be a Rhodes Scholar to realize that bowhunters are not the problem.
LYNN M. BRIGGS
Grand Junction
Everyone should inform themselves about the danger of fentanyl
I attended a really good lecture at the CMU ballroom in September. It concerned what fentanyl is! It is a highly addictive drug that the communist Chinese are making and using Mexican drug cartels to bring into America.
It is killing off young kids and anyone who takes it. One pill taken in ignorance can kill you. Now the Chinese are slipping it into other things, such as marijuana and pain pills. Even touching the drug can send you to the Emergency Room. It is that dangerous.
All you parents should have heard the lecture. If you want a good education for your kids, you need to learn about dangerous things too!
These people really put on a good presentation. I thank all of them for taking the time to do it for our community. You parents and citizens needed to go to it to support them. Why didn’t you? Everyone needed to be there to inform themselves of all the dangers fentanyl presents!
JEANNA ARNETT
Grand Junction
Revealing secret information bothers me
I remember when Pearl Harbor was bombed and President Roosevelt declared we were with our European compatriots as we entered WWII.
I grasp that World War II was over in 1945; at least that is when we were told it was over, but don’t forget the Cold War. During WWII, we were afraid our enemies were endeavoring to learn our highly valued military secrets. Only a limited number of people with clearance had access to knowledge of what was going on and were very careful to keep information from our enemies.
What was the Cold War? According to Wikipedia there was a state of political hostility that existed between the Soviet bloc countries and the U.S.-led western powers from 1945 to 1990. Not that long ago.
“The Cold War was a major part of the second half of the 20th Century, as tensions arose between two of the world’s biggest superpowers over variance in both ideology and philosophy.”
“Given the name because there was no large-scale fighting directly between the two, the USA and USSR; they instead supported major regional conflicts in various proxy wars.”
The former president of the U.S. has taken secret information and, claiming it as his personal property, feels he can distribute it as he chooses.
Having lived through the WWII era and remembering the fears we had about ideology and philosophy of the United States and the U.S.-led western powers being distributed among the Soviet bloc, the wisdom of parting secret information today bothers me.
When I was in the 4th and 5th grades, we had to read and understand the Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. No longer is that an important subject in our early education, but fear of losing doctrines and revealing information our country valued so highly during WWII bothers me severely.
We must not forget our past. We must not misplace our independence.
DEYON BOUGHTON
Florence
Battle of Beecher Island deserves attention too
So the Sand Creek Massacre site is drawing the attention of the Interior Secretary. May I point to another Indian battle not 50 miles from that site, The Battle of Beecher Island, Sept. 17, 1868. My birthplace is Beecher Island, a hoard of Indians moved down a knoll that later became my grandfather's homestead. He tells of when he was a horse herder for Mr. Benkelman, he laid in his bedroll at night on Sand Creek.
A dedicated Beecher Island Battle Association has arranged a two day reunion every year since 1905 at the site. There are shady camping spaces, varied programs, food and games both days. I would like to see some support and attention given to this historic and inviting place.
DARLENE LEWIS
Grand Junction
Concerned about the state of public education
It seems that confusion and corruption are ever present in our public education system to the point that students are lacking in English, math and history in the classrooms. It’s time to push aside being so politically correct that we waste the minds of our students.
What ever happened to basic education? Every parent or guardian would be wise to make a full day uninvited, unexpected visit to the school of your student/child and witness first hand what is going on. You might even make a stop in the restrooms.
Have a voice in preventing the dumbing down of our children and young people.
AMY CLEMENS-COOPER
Grand Junction
Checking the source on New American Freedom rating
A letter published in this paper on Nov. 2 was written in praise of Lauren Boebert having received a very high rating in The New American Freedom Index. I trust that I am not the only person that questioned this source to understand what this rating actually represented.
Not to my surprise, The New American Freedom Index is a bi-monthly magazine wholly owned by the John Birch Society. The John Birch Society was founded in 1958 by Robert Welch, a retired candy maker. Perhaps the best way to describe it is that it was the Qanon of its day. It was known for publishing conspiracy-based ideas that were so far from reality that the top conservative minds of the time, like Ronald Reagan and William Buckley Jr., disavowed it in 1962. The Republican Party purged it from its ranks.
Strangely enough, at that time and regardless of party (much unlike today) truth mattered — not bizarre theories. Jerry Law’s letter would like you to believe that Boebert is the face of and the protector of the U.S. Constitution in Congress, when she is apparently the darling of the John Birch Society.
When founded, The John Birch Society strongly voiced the conspiracy that the then Soviet Union had infiltrated the most hallowed elements of the U.S. government with the purpose of moving the U.S. into the communist world. I find it interesting that the same organization, today, while waving its version of the flag of the Republican Party, wants to stop the investigation of Russia’s meddling in Trump’s 2016 campaign. One might hope that anyone representing themselves as a Republican, and its purest ideals, would disavow support from the John Birch Society.
The lesson for all of us is to question cited sources when something seems odd, not just let things pass unchecked while believing what is printed.
JOSEPH R. BREMAN
Grand Junction