Atmosphere of antisemitism has direct link to former president
A letter published in this paper denigrating a recent Bret Stephens article caused me to think about how few know or understand antisemitism. The writer is correct, Bret Stephens did not get to “the root cause of antisemitism.” This scourge has been present for thousands of years and countless scholars have never been able to pinpoint “the root cause.” It is like asking why some people are hateful and disgusting — there is no one answer.
The writer, seemingly a Trump voter, proceeds to cite actions that Trump “took for Israel” and his daughter’s family as proof that Trump could not be an antisemite. The U.S. takes no action (aside from humanitarian aid) that does not benefit the U.S. in some way. This truism has existed since the founding of our country and it is true for all countries. Self-serving decisions of politicians like Trump are the exception, so draw your own conclusions. Stephens’ column is solely about the raging antisemitism plaguing this country and its direct link to the former president, granting him no evidence to the contrary.
Stephens’ supported thesis is that the words and actions of Trump, starting with Charlottesville and going downhill from there, unleashed bigots and organizations that for decades were reluctant to crawl from under rocks. Trump and his minions have given them legitimacy and we see the result. An antisemite and his racist friend are invited to dinner by a former president, sounds like the beginning of a horrible joke. It is not funny and only racists are laughing.
Be it against Catholics, African Americans, Hispanics, Muslims, the gay community or Jews, bigots and racists are now comfortable being in full view. If anyone says they will vote for them, Trump, with no filter, thinks they are great regardless of their morality or decency. Trump does not get a “go free card” because of his government’s interactions with Israel nor the chosen faith of his daughter and grandchildren. Neither proves that Trump is not an antisemite and bigot. The horrific atmosphere of hatred increasingly poisoning our country traces directly to the former president’s words and actions and this county is paying a horrible price because of them.
JOSEPH E. BREMAN
Grand Junction
Solving the homelessness problem is a futile exercise
Since Grand Junction is known all over the country as a “haven for the homeless,” the idea of trying to fix the problem is obviously quite futile and will probably bankrupt the city eventually. I hope not, since there are some great people living here.
NAOMI DORSEY
Grand Junction
Pharmaceutical companies could spend their money on better things
I recently read an excellent letter in your paper regarding “pharmaceutical ads,” and I want to add my “two cents worth.”
We who are still watching regular TV channels have suffered a daily bombardment of pharmaceutical commercials.
For what it’s worth, I have a suggestion for all of the companies who have been flooding our airways with millions of dollars’ worth of repetitious commercials nobody wants to listen to: how’s about you allocate all of that wasted money toward “good deeds” instead? Donate to worthy causes! Help house the homeless and feed the hungry and research aid for those who are physically and/or mentally ill!
I would so enjoy being able to eat my dinner someday without hearing one more commercial’s litany of horrid and frightening side effects to their so-called “wonder drugs!”