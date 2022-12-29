Atmosphere of antisemitism has direct link to former president

A letter published in this paper denigrating a recent Bret Stephens article caused me to think about how few know or understand antisemitism. The writer is correct, Bret Stephens did not get to “the root cause of antisemitism.” This scourge has been present for thousands of years and countless scholars have never been able to pinpoint “the root cause.” It is like asking why some people are hateful and disgusting — there is no one answer.