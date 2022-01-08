Lots of questions for Colin Wilhelm
I agree with Bud Markos in his Dec. 22 letter.
Colin Wilhelm sees himself as the Little Engine That Could. He’s not. The little engine got somewhere. Colin Wilhelm is stalled on the tracks, already a political two-time loser who will soon be western Colorado’s version of Harold Stassen, the Minnesota governor who ran for president nine times, losing every time.
Colin’s recent defense of fellow radical Ilhan Omar resonates badly with voters and shows Colin’s really bad judgement. His brand of eastern time zone far left progressive liberalism has wings in the places that give us AOC, Rashada Tlaib and Nancy Pelosi. The Western Slope of Colorado is not one of those places.
In the past 30 years only two Democrats have been elected to represent the Third Congressional District of Colorado. Ben Nighthorse Campell, like Ronald Reagan, recognized the Democratic party’s hard jolt left and switched parties. John Salazar had many faults during his tenure in Congress, but was molded in the pre-radicalization, more sober incarnation of the party. Colin Wilhelm is anti-Second Amendment, anti-oil and gas, favors big intrusive government and is a far-left elitist who would quickly join the Progressive Caucus and align with Omar, Tlaib, Waters, Ayanna Pressley… you get the picture.
Colin is poison to the Second Amendment. When grubbing online for money, Colin boasted, “Just because we have the right to bear arms, doesn’t mean that right is unregulatable.” He promised that he would not “pander” with “guns in my rear view.” Unless Colin has a Remington 30-06 hanging in the gun rack in his pickup (he doesn’t), this bizarre gibberish appears to be code for “Vote for me. I’m coming for your guns.”
Whether you’re a supporter or detractor of Congresswoman Boebert, there is no question that she was elected in 2020 largely because of her support of the Second Amendment. At least she understands it.
When asked to explain his odd statements regarding your gun rights, Colin — who claims to be 100% transparent — refused to answer the question. Maybe the Sentinel would give him space to elucidate us voters on guns and other issues. I have a lot of questions.
ROBBY JONES
Grand Junction
Voters need to trust their votes will count
Belinda Knisley has corrupted our voter systems and as voters we need to stand up and declare a need for justice. The manipulation to the judge needs to cease and he needs to put his hammer down. Mesa County needs to have a corrupt, breaking and entering free voting system and a stop to the use of governmental cards. If you do wrong you need to go to jail, so voters can be guaranteed that their votes count.
MERLE WEAVER
Grand Junction
In praise of Grand Junction Symphony
Kudos to Charles Latshaw, Kelly Anderson and The Grand Junction Symphony for requiring proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks at concerts. Like most of us, they have discovered that wearing masks is much more comfortable than wearing a ventilator. Their concern for safety is admirable and will certainly enhance the enjoyment of all who attend the performances.
Knowing that patrons are taking these steps to avoid COVID shows a much appreciated level of concern for other concert goers, as well as members of our community.
MARK ZIPSE
Grand Junction
Celebrating Jesus on his birthday
Your birthday is approaching and everyone seems to be very excited, planning feasts, parties and gifts. They are decorating inside and out.
Then the big day arrives and all are having a great time. But it is your birthday and you were not invited. Think how Jesus must feel on CHRISTmas Day.
How about getting a CHRISTmas stocking and put Jesus’ name on it, then hang it with all the rest? Take slips of paper and write ways you could improve being a better person. Fold it, put your name on it and put it in his stocking. Everyone there does the same, but no one is to know what others have written.
Next year, take the slips out and see how much you have improved or need to try harder. Do this every year and see how much you’re improved and are happier!
Oh, and bake him a birthday cake, maybe even sing Happy Birthday to Jesus. Thank him for giving his all, so that we could enter His Kingdom. He gave us the key to the Kingdom. Remember?
MARGARET TALLEY
Grand Junction