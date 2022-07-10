Grand Junction High School budget concerns
It looks like District 51 is not getting what they are paying too much for from their Owner’s Representative, Dynamic Program Management. Save over a million dollars by cutting Dynamic loose and not hire a commissioning agent and let your professional design team and your qualified general contractor and their subcontractors and your in-house maintenance department do their job. Design/build, that’s what they do.
THOMAS L. SWENSON
Grand Junction
If you can’t beat them, cheat them!
No wonder there is no moral or ethical code anymore. Thank you Daily Sentinel!
I am so disappointed in the American people and the new way of thinking.
When I was young I didn’t believe that I knew what was best for our country, so I decided to leave it to those who did. As I matured I realized that what happened in my country was important to me and I should start becoming involved and learning more about the candidates and the world.
I had been an independent, but learned that in order to be able to participate in the primaries I had to register in one party or the other even though I had voted both ways. So, I registered so I could vote in the primaries as to who I wanted to represent my values and beliefs. This did not stop me from voting for any candidate that I chose that were on the ballot in the regular election.
Now the primaries have been opened in order to manipulate the outcome! How corrupt and sad is that?
Add to that all of the people that are recruited to vote who do not even know how to register. Maybe they are like me when I was younger and not mature enough to make an informed decision.
Editor of The Daily Sentinel, I know you are smarter than me, but please rethink what you have said. There is too much corruption in the world already. Don’t make it easier by saying it is okay.
CONNIE SCHMALZ
Grand Junction
Anti-abortion politicians should be held accountable
The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. This action makes getting an abortion an illegal act in the thinking of those who oppose it.
In addition, the Supreme Court passed the responsibility to all the states to enact laws, provisions and penalties to enforce its decision.
Since no common direction has been suggested by the Supreme Court, each state governor and legislature will act independently to create its approach to control abortion. Some states will be liberal and some will be punitive. The liberal states actions will remain supporting a woman’s right to make her own decisions. The recent actions taken by some punitive states include:
A pregnant woman will give birth. No health, age or actions resulting in her being pregnant will be taken into account.
After giving birth the child will become the responsibility of the mother.
The man responsible for getting a woman pregnant will not be liable for supporting the woman and the child.
The Supreme Court and the punitive states created a world that is destructive. Many women will be forced to take care of themselves and their children. Imagine the struggle of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Or the 13-year-old girl in Tennessee. Where will the needed help be for general and mental healthcare, living assistance and social support?
Each anti-abortion governor and senator/representative who refuses to provide the safety net is committing serious child abuse. They need to be held accountable for their actions legally and at the ballot box.
ALFRED KOVALCIK
Palisade