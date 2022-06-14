Highway 92 needs to be widened, not resurfaced
It is my understanding that Highway 92 between Hotchkiss and Crawford is scheduled to be resurfaced this summer. That will be a complete waste of taxpayer money.
Highway 92 is a dangerous road. It is far too narrow and has no shoulder to speak of. Certainly it is in terrible shape and gives one a real bounce with all of the potholes and sinking asphalt. There are many big trucks, some with oversized loads that use this stretch of highway. I have seen, on many occasions, these trucks with the left tire partially over the centerline. They routinely have only a scant few inches on either side to remain in their lane. Just today I passed a dump truck that was driving 25 miles per hour. As I passed this vehicle the driver could not maintain his proper lane and caused me to drive off of the roadway with my left side tires. I can assure you that it was a scary situation.
There is a solution for this road. Actually more than one. The first would be to ban all trucks over a certain width and ban all trucks with oversized loads. Yes, the trucking industry would scream and holler, but they can use a different route. The second solution would be to make the highway wider. This is the best, but most expensive solution since it would require purchasing additional real estate on which to construct a wider road and in constructing a suitable shoulder. There is a shoulder on less than 20% of this roadway at the present time. Also, there are bicycles on the road during the summer months and that is an additional hazard, especially for the biker.
Please don’t take my word for it. Come and see for yourself. Someone is going to get hurt or killed if there is no improvement in the width of this roadway. I drive this road almost every day and will soon move to Hotchkiss, in part, to avoid this drive.
ERIC PIERSON
Crawford
Schizphrenia on abortion and race
I realize I probably should duck after writing this, but here goes.
According to an April 11 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal written by the Black columnist, Jason L. Riley, Black women have four times as many abortions as white women. If abortion is outlawed, how many additional Black births will occur?
Then there are the white men (mostly young) who feel alienated from white society because they are being “replaced” by minorities and some become adamant about killing as many Black people as possible.
So while the efforts of white evangelicals will increase the “replacement dynamic,” those very efforts will further alienate those white men who then want to kill as many Blacks as possible in order to reduce the “replacement dynamic.”
Is this the perfect example of schizophrenia in the conservative population in this country?
D.D. LEWIS
Clifton
‘Old Croghan Man’ and modern politics
Some of the journalists I am most thankful for are those who keep laymen informed about scientific research all over the globe. One of those is Marilyn Johnson, whose field is archaeology.
In the introduction to her book, Lives in Ruins, she devotes a couple of pages to what are referred to as the “Bog bodies.” In various parts of Europe, workers digging up peat moss find people from hundreds to thousands of years old in a remarkable state of preservation. The bones of these people have dissolved in the bog, while their fleshy parts have mummified with their skin darkened like leather, but otherwise, sometimes, in near perfect condition.
One such individual, found in Ireland, is called “Old Croghan Man,” and was so well preserved he yielded fingerprints after more than 2,000 years. He was a big, strong man, estimated to have been over six feet tall. Scientists had to estimate his height because his head and legs had been cut off during a brutal murder or execution.
“Also,” as Johnson writes, “his nipples had been sliced off. It seems there was a custom in Ireland at the time of showing obeisance to your King by sucking his nipples. No nipples, you could not be king.”
Probably, as archaeologists speculate, he was a rival to the King or a deposed king. But, I would like to think that maybe, just maybe, he was too proud and dignified a person to debase himself in such a pathetic and depraved manner.
Strange to tell, but I find an analog in the present day. I have no doubt that if Donald Trump required such an act of Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert or Mitch McConnell they would willingly comply. Nor do I doubt that if Vladimir Putin were to require it of Donald Trump himself that Trump would comply.
Why do I say this? Because all these people, and a good many more, have already debased themselves far below this pathetic benchmark.
JOE SCHEETZ
Paonia
Thank you for a quality hometown newspaper
I put down the Wednesday, June 1, Sentinel thinking thanks go to all involved in creating a quality hometown newspaper, complete with dueling letters to the editor — one supporting Lauren Boebert, the other Don Coram.
Above the fold on page one were familiar names (pictures of Doug and James Simons on the back page) in agreement and involvement with a multi-million dollar replacement for CMU’s aging Robinson Theatre.
Below that came a well written installment in a series on local manufacturers with an international reputation. This one featured Leitner-Poma making ski lifts. The bottom of page one put a face on the recent Texas school shooting, this an Associated Press generated article.
Inside was Steve ErkenBrack’s thoughtful article on race and patriotism. There also was an editorial, plenty more for JUCO fans, the local medical community and a smattering of news of far off places.
Please join me in celebrating the importance of our hometown newspaper on us home folks busy making Grand Junction hum with a new vibrancy.
Thanks to each and all of your Sentinel employees for your quality product.
SAMUEL BASELER
Grand Junction