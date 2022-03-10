What are the criteria to be a guest columnist?
I and others are wondering what qualifications it takes to be a guest columnist. Recently, a gentleman who prides himself on writing one or more letters to the editor a month was a guest columnist. At least I and others hope it was just a guest slot.
This gentleman, to put it politely, plays loose with the facts in most everything he writes and does absolutely nothing to create constructive dialogue. It is one thing to promote your point of view, but quite another to express ideas that have no foundation in truth.
I respectfully suggest you publish the criteria used for being a guest columnist so that folks who really do have something worthwhile to say have the opportunity.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction
MESA program a great success
There were two articles in the Tuesday, Feb. 8, issue of The Daily Sentinel regarding District 51. The school board’s meeting regarding their scrutiny of leadership positions on the front page and the following page about middle school youngsters stretching their minds within the MESA program.
As I was enjoying the news of these youngsters using their free time to discover the fun that may be found in math, engineering and science achievement, I became a bit concerned that the new crew to the school board may realign their crosshairs from people, as in the leadership mentioned above, to programs that have an interest in attracting students to studies they may not have considered for themselves.
Goals 2000 was an initiative begun due to President George Bush’s and Bill Clinton’s interest in schools preparing students for the 2000s. Committees of community volunteers were engaged to assist school districts in formulating ways to enhance education. The Goal 5 Math and Science Committee came together to do just that and the MESA program was introduced to the district.
The committee members spent several years making sure this program had a great chance of success and the outcome is that the MESA program remains successful. Girls and boys of all ethnicities are encouraged to join MESA, thereby considering math, engineering and science as subjects where they may discover achievement.
As someone who believes there is no better gift given to future generations as the gift of a great education, I applaud the continuation of the MESA program with its 30 years of growth and the students who have spent their own free time learning outside the classroom.
My concern is, will the new members of the school board see it necessary to dispense with MESA as the program identifies diversity as an important component of the success of our nation’s ability to compete internationally? What will be the new crew’s gift to District 51 in 30 years?
ANN BRACH
Glade Park
Republican voters should register as unaffiliated
From the notorious crooks of the 1970s, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew, to the present, the Republican party has been a deeply corrupt and venal organization.
The Republican party has done great harm to the American people, our systems of governance and our legitimate institutions. Donald Trump is a vicious authoritarian who has, once again, exposed the ideological and behavioral essence of the party.
He and his servile Republican acolytes have perfected and used, not just the “Big Lie,” but the “Perpetual Lie.” The Republican party solicits and uses millions and millions of anonymous donor dark money to surgically implement voter suppression laws, state legislature by state legislature. It uses the same methods and money to capture appointments of federal judges and Supreme Court justices. When it suits their ideological goals, the U.S. Constitution and established lawful precedents have meant little to nothing.
In the second half of the Trump administration, with the aid of deliberate disinformation, manipulation and calculated false attacks on scientists and the science they unlock, we were guaranteed to have the worst COVID pandemic response in the developed world. The resultant losses in American lives and the degradation to the health and well being of our population, in general, have been staggering.
Last month, the Republican National Committee passed a resolution censuring Republican representatives Cheney and Kinzinger, accusing them of “... participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse.” This censure was due to Cheney and Kinzinger sitting on the select congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and Trump’s nationwide efforts to negate the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
This attack was the worst on the U.S. Capitol since the British assault in 1812. Four people died on the day of the insurrection, a Capitol police officer died from his injuries the next day and four officers died later by suicide. Around 140 more officers were injured, many of them seriously.
The Republican party is a depraved, dangerous organization, clearly dedicated to its crazed ideology and power, and against the interests of our nation.
I suggest that every current and prospective Republican voter consider registering as unaffiliated going forward. I am not suggesting registering as a Democrat. If “we the people” rid ourselves of the power and presence of the Republican party, there is plenty of room to set our collective sights on reform of the Democrat party.
In addition, “we the people” should be encouraging, through effective legislated reforms, the formation of new national parties, with policies and principles consistent with progress and prosperity for all of our citizens.
Finally, I request The Daily Sentinel, upon interviewing any candidate running for any elective office, to ask him or her their position/comments regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and the Republican party operatives’ attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
RUDOLPH TEXTOR
Grand Junction