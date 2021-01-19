Boebert went from theater to sedition
In response to to the front page article in Saturday’s Sentinel regarding our 3rd District Representative, I have to say Lauren Boebert didn’t lie to us when she was campaigning.
She clearly said, well, basically nothing, dodging questions from the press, refusing interviews, using her bold signage to carry her. Disturbingly, her victory can largely be attributed to her fealty to Donald Trump, and his brand of grievance politics. When confronted with misdeeds regarding the Capitol fiasco, she has continued to show absolutely no contrition, instead doubling down on anger, and her victimization at the hands of Democrats. She has flaunted simple security measures put in place to ensure lawmaker safety, and plays a form of performance politics that unfortunately has moved from mere theater, to sedition.
This rather hollow, divisive approach worked well for our president, that is, until it didn’t. The undeniable facts are that all three branches of government are now in control of one party, though many Republicans (like Ms. Boebert) won “down ballot.” Though I did not cast my ballot for Lauren, she is still my representative, and if investigation shows her free of complicity in the Capitol events of Jan. 6, I hope she matures into an individual who can forego showmanship and earnestly address the large issues that affect us nationally, as well as regionally.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Let’s work together, the MLK way, to put tribal tendencies behind us
Let’s address the elephant and the donkey in the room.
Ever since 2016, when the Democrats started yawping about how Trump stole the election from their unlikeable candidate, there has been a vigorous effort on their part to send a message to America (starting with a drawn-out impeachment) that Not-My-President Trump will be treated with the utmost contempt and will be crushed, so-help-me Media.
(And for those of you with a less-than-four-year memory, NBC news reported over 200 not-so-peaceful protesters were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Trump’s inauguration day).
Since then, we’ve been treated to outbreaks of anti-MAGA violence from radicalized (those who use violence as their speech of choice) leftists. Now, after another tumultuous campaign where the Democrats ran two more unlikeable candidates, Trump and a chunk of his followers want to report a stolen election. Does the soon-to-be-ex-president show statesmanship and bring the country together in peace? It’s not a trick question; no.
Now the nation is shocked — shocked, I tell you! — that right-wingers are resorting to violence. And why not? They saw that rioters could burn down blocks of major cities and the events be labeled by the media as “mostly peaceful protests,” so they learned the lesson: “Hey! Violence gets attention.”
Here’s the point: Not a single one of our elected Congressional officials with any influence has a clue about what it takes to unify America. Both parties have been so busy trying to get their tribe in power that the collateral damage of a shattered America is acceptable if they can wield the big stick of government.
On Monday, we celebrated a radical that our nation needs today. Dr. Martin Luther King was motivated by love and unity, not power and violence. I’m sure our elected officials will offer lip service to his great achievements before they get back to squabbling, but let’s ignore them for a moment. Let’s call for a people to rise up in our nation who are radicalized by the power of love and the force of compassion.
Let’s say “Enough!” to a divisive government and reject our own propensity to partisan, tribal politics. Let’s work together in love for a unified nation.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
This is most certainly who we are now; pray we can change
After the desecration of our capitol many proclaimed, “This is not who we are!” But this is who we are — a nation where peaceful transition of power is being destroyed by Trump’s enablers.
We are like unfit parents whining “This is not who we are,” as our child steals candy again because we let him eat it every time. Our self-righteous proclamation, “This is not who we are,” reveals a pathetic attempt to distance ourselves from this monster we’ve created. If we fail to convict in the coming Senate trial, we become accomplices to future treason.
We are children addicted to the Facebook candy of conspiracy theories, choosing tasty lies that fatten our biases over truths that make us free. We choose, “Trump will save us from godless, socialist, ballot thieves,” instead of truth: Trump incited violent destruction of our democracy and godly people denounce not their fellow Americans, but their own complicit silence, as did a local pastor in his recent letter to the editor.
While researching “This is not who we are,” I found Republican former U.S Sen. William Cohen’s interview, “This is who we we were, are and hope not to become.” Meanwhile Rep. Liz Cheney risks her political future advocating impeachment. Cohen, Cheney, and our local pastor offer hope that we might grow up, reject conspiracy theories, confront our confirmation biases, and work together, patriots “who more than self their country loved.”
Meanwhile 4,000 people die daily. Although scientists developed vaccines at “warp speed,” distribution drags because the man whose mask denial caused deaths and damaged our economy was too busy planning his coup to be bothered.
Who are we as a nation? We are many things. We are the evangelical church who again voted for Trump, even after he exposed himself at Charlottesville, and then wonder why ethical young people leave our pews to a dwindling population of elderly conspiracy coots. But we are also MLK’s church in Georgia, the church that Made America Better At Last. We are conservatives and liberals who need each other to balance out our own confirmation biased extremes, a marriage too precious to throw away on an adulterous abusive demagogue. Most of all “We” are “We,” not “us and them,” unless you are too busy drinking the Kool-Aid and munching conspiracy candy to join us.
DAN FORD
Fruita
Lies, distortions create alternative reality that’s destroying our nation
Rick Wagner’s latest column claims, among other things, that up to 500,000 people may have been in Washington last week because they question the recent presidential election.
The main reason the election was so controversial is because Donald Trump and his enablers have been sowing seeds of doubt about voter fraud for months, knowing that if you repeat something often enough, people will believe it.
None of us want election fraud. But the Trump team has looked under every rock and poked into every nook and cranny and haven’t found proof of it. They filed dozens of lawsuits but couldn’t find enough evidence to stand up in court. Trump’s loyal attorney general William Barr found no significant voter fraud, nor did Trump appointee Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). For their honesty, both came under fire. Meanwhile, Trump was pressuring officials in Georgia to “find” votes.
The election wasn’t stolen. The rally and invasion of the Capitol were based on lies and deceptions. Some of those rioters actually believed they were doing the right thing.
The problem isn’t lack of proof, it’s people’s willingness to believe things that conform to their biases, regardless of proof, or in mistaking disinformation for facts. Much of what Donald Trump says has no basis in fact, yet people still believe him. He’s been aided and abetted by voices with no allegiance to the truth including blathering radio and TV talk show hosts, wild conspiracy theorists, social media, and even many Republicans.
This goes beyond mere left/right bias. It’s become an alternate reality for millions and is one reason the country is so divided. The Republican party must now decide if it’s a party based on verifiable evidence and sound principals, or one based on deception, guile and conspiracy theories.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose
Make virus a priority or move on
Either COVID-19 is an international crisis or it is not. If it is, then our medical, scientific, and political leadership should be doing everything in their power to get the vaccines manufactured, shipped, distributed, and put into peoples arms! If this takes calling on the armed forces and the National Guard as well as volunteers working 24/7 to get the job done, then it should be done.
If you want to stop all the riots and violence, get the job done so people are not so frustrated with life! At the rate the United States is now going, we will never reach the herd immunity that the experts say we so desperately need! If our leadership does not believe COVID-19 warrants this type of response, then stop asking us to wear masks, social distance, refrain from seeing our families and friends, refrain from attending events and activities, operating our businesses at 25 and 50%, even losing our businesses and our jobs. Stop wasting time on trying to impeach Donald Trump, stop fighting over stimulus packages, and get the vaccine out! This is the only way we are ever going to recover!
ALANE WOOSTER
Grand Junction