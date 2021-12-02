Happy to have Dr. Stryker back in the community
Early last week I was gratified to receive a letter in the mail from Community Hospital. Dr Louis Stryker, orthopedic surgeon has returned to Grand Junction to serve the community for two weeks per month, splitting time between here and his practice in San Antonio, Texas.
Dr. Stryker performed a revision hip replacement surgery on me in 2018, fixing a problem I experienced after the initial hip replacement in 2014. Despite my well-founded apprehension, Dr. Stryker’s professionalism, diagnostic skills, surgical skills, bedside manner and self confidence to “...make me like new,” convinced me that I was in capable hands and I chose to move forward with the surgery.
My overall experience with Dr. Stryker and the caring staff at Community Hospital, followed by my 100% return to symptom-free activities, lead me to this letter. First of all, welcome back Dr. Stryker. Secondly, the Western Slope can be thankful to have such a high caliber human and orthopedic surgeon serving our needs.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
Hope during a time of anxiety and fear
Tribalism, isolationism, resentment, ethnic nationalism and wealth worship — all antithetical to authentic Christianity — define our American political culture today. We live in an era of anxiety and fear that threatens the republic and challenges our national destiny.
Nevertheless, there is hope. Wisdom can emerge from misfortune. Destiny casts man into a crucible from which the feeble come out infamous, but the strong (great souls) find greatness. Misfortune is the beginning of wisdom for the strong. It becomes a battlefield where heroes are born. Although their material lives are often bare, their ardor and vision conquer circumstances.
They experience both injustice and redemption and they understand that there is always more misery among the lower classes than there is humanity in the higher. Their voices provide value to a society in need.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
Thank you for covering the homeless situation
Thank you for the in-depth coverage of Grand Junction’s homelessness situation and the responses to same.
I am grateful to have a local paper and (after overlooking a silly headline) I’m deeply appreciative of the serious dedication exhibited by your staff. It takes courage and determination to keep a small paper alive. Thank you!
JODIE KAVANAUGH
Grand Junction
Equal tax treatment needed for jet fuels
Families across Colorado can expect higher emissions and higher costs if Congress continues to support a tax credit for renewable jet fuel, currently included in the President’s budget framework.
That’s because the special tax credit for jet fuel would effectively eliminate the tax benefits for other clean fuels, such as biodiesel and renewable diesel.
If Congress favors one fuel over another, the impacts on the air we breathe will be detrimental.
Biofuels have been reducing diesel emissions for more than a decade. On California’s roads alone, renewable diesel and biodiesel removed more than 18 million tons of carbon dioxide between 2011 and 2019.
The cost of the special jet fuel tax credit will also be transferred to Colorado families — they’ll find themselves paying more to heat their homes in the winter months.
Higher fuel prices also will lead to an increase in the price of consumer goods since 80% of deliveries to American communities are made by truck. Coloradans will pay more for everyday necessities, such as food and medication.
To ensure the transportation industry maintains access to renewable diesel and biodiesel, equal tax treatment with other fuels is critical. Tax parity will ensure we do not reverse progress in reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation sector.
We need Senator Michael Bennet to push back against this flawed proposal and work with his colleagues in Congress to extend the biodiesel tax credit at parity today to protect families and keep emissions low in Colorado communities.
ANDREW RICHARD
CEO of Sapp Bros.
Denver
Colorado water is used to fill Arizona lake
I looked at water level at Lake Havasu in Arizona and it is 3 feet below full, while our lakes are almost empty. Our water fills their lake. We put up with snow, cold winters and can’t go boating or fishing in the summer. Our governor needs to get something important done.
WILLIE FLEMING
Clifton