Let’s protect what we’ve got by putting lands first
We are so lucky to live in western Colorado, a place defined by its natural beauty and access to public lands.
From the high mountain peaks to the desert lowlands and from the Continental Divide to the Four Corners, there is no shortage of pristine lands and waters that fuel our economy and are our place of refuge and respite.
Here in the Grand Valley we see the direct impacts of climate change by experiencing extreme drought conditions and continued development in the desert.
Last summer most of our state endured weeks and months of wildfires exposing us to smoke and ash. Wildlife has suffered as well. Thankfully it’s not too late to commit to action and protect these places that mean so much to all of us. This commitment was demonstrated from day one of this administration. From reentering the Paris climate accords to signing the executive order that ensures we take bold climate action and protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. I am hopeful that our senators, Hickenlooper and Bennet, will continue to put our climate and lands first, ensuring we take the strong pro-conservation steps needed to leave the planet better than we found it.
JANET WYATT
Fruita
We must make racism and bigotry wrong again
I wish to thank the Rev. Wendy Jones of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation for her recent letter to the editor. I stand by her conviction to continue to “…reach out to somebody who doesn’t, look like you…” and that “A little bit of kindness and compassion is all it takes to transform our valley into something kind, compassionate and beautiful.”
Can we mobilize a counter movement in western Colorado to make racism and bigotry wrong again? It saddens me to see so many people who take pride in spewing hate and bigotry against those who do not look just like them. I am a Caucasian man, married to a woman of Asian descent, with five adopted children born in Asia and Africa.
When my youngest daughter was just three years old, she looked straight into my eyes and with complete honesty and sincerity told me “Daddy, it’s OK you’re pink. God loves people of all colors.” Perhaps we need to move away from the current climate of dehumanizing those who may not look and act just like “us” and instead reach out, as Rev. Jones said in her letter, “…to check in with your friends and neighbors of color and ask how they are.”
You might be surprised by how much it will enrich your own life. I will continue to reach out to a diverse community of people, and I hope that more of you will join me along the way.
KEN RICHARDS
Orchard City
We all play a role in stopping the spread of misinformation
Thank you for your Sunday editorial “Slowing the spread of misinformation.” You support your case that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act should be repealed with the often-used position statements that “Progressives say [Section 230] allows people to lie online with impunity while conservatives allege that [Big Tech] content policies disproportionately censor conservative voices.” I agree with both statements.
People are certainly lying and spreading misinformation, both online and off, with impunity. And since a disproportionate number of those are self-proclaimed conservative voices, they are the ones most likely to be censored. Personally, I have never considered lying to be a conservative principle.
I also agree Section 230 needs to be updated to address current conditions more effectively. But if people are counting on Congress to act and subsequent lawsuits to be filed against Big Tech and then wind their way slowly through the courts, they will surely have a long wait.
It is rather ironic that congressional committees are demanding action from Big Tech to stop the spread of misinformation. After all, a substantial amount of this misinformation is either generated by, or encouraged and amplified by senators and members of Congress. They have set the example for state and local officials who also contribute to the spread. Pundits delight in joining in on the spread, or leading the way, as they see their ratings rise.
If people want a solution, they need to BE the solution. Start at the local level. When you hear candidates for City Council or county commissioners repeat misinformation, call them out on it. When you hear or read about state elected officials repeating misinformation, call them out. When your congressional representative repeats blatantly false statements, call him/her out. When elected officials continually repeat and spread misinformation, stop listening to them and please stop voting for them. This goes for your local newspapers as well. When you read articles or editorials that repeat or spread misinformation, send in your letters to correct the record. And here’s the hardest part: We even need to respond when our neighbors, friends and sometimes even family members, say things that are simply not true. This can be done quietly and respectfully. Silence is acquiescence.
The official slogan of a national newspaper is “Democracy dies in Darkness.” Misinformation is the darkness that is killing our democracy. Misinformation dies in the light of the truth. Be the truth.
DAVID GERHART
Hotchkiss