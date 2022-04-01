Intermountain, SCL can be a model for the country
Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health have announced their intent to merge on April 1. I think the merger of these two high-quality nonprofit health care systems will create a model health-oriented organization that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible care to more patients in the western Colorado region.
I was a member of the five-person SCL Health system board subcommittee who, along with SCL Health senior management, met with a similar group from Intermountain to discuss the possibility of a merger and to ultimately negotiate the terms of the merger. Over those several months, it was obvious that Intermountain shares the same values and mission that have guided SCL Health for over 150 years. I fully support this merger because I believe it provides a health care model for the rest of the country and will be of great benefit to our community and region.
As a resident of Grand Junction and a former board chair of the St. Mary’s Medical Center community board of directors, I am confident that the new Intermountain Healthcare will focus on ensuring more accessible and more affordable care in our region while trying to keep people healthy rather than simply treating them when they are sick. As St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson pointed out in an article printed in this paper, St. Mary’s has demonstrated that their costs are coming down, and I would expect to see that downward trend continue.
Intermountain Healthcare believes the traditional health care system model needs to become more consumer-centric and meet people where they are, as much as possible, when delivering care. One of the things that appealed to me about this merger is Intermountain’s focus on rural communities in our region having greater access to high-level care through such things as affordable telehealth services that will allow more people to stay at home to receive their health care. I believe they are fully committed to providing the resources needed to meet the health care needs of our region.
I look forward to St. Mary’s becoming part of the new Intermountain Healthcare and the many opportunities it will provide to insure that St. Mary’s can continue to meet the needs of the Grand Valley and western Colorado region for another 125 years.
DOUG ADEN
SCL Health board member
Chosen location for Clifton clinic doesn’t make sense
As a Clifton resident that lives next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School, I was interested in what they were planning. I was shocked they are planning to rip out the established park to put the clinic there.
They are putting the library and community hall with access from D 1/2 Road past the school. The clinic says they would have 60 employees and about 200 patients a day with parking coming off of D 3/4 and 32 1/2 Road. There is already heavy traffic from parents coming to drop and pick up students from the school. D 1/2 Road has traffic lights and crosswalks and is set up for heavier traffic patterns. How does it make sense to rip out an established park and put the clinic in an already congested neighborhood when they can put it in the land the county bought to develop?
Logically and financially it would make sense to put the clinic with the most traffic on D 1/2 with access to the library and community hall on the same entrance.
WILLIAM KIRSCH
Clifton
Why take out one of the few parks in Clifton?
I am writing this to ask for help to save our park. I live across from the park and a lot of us use it every day.
I went to a meeting at Rocky Mountain Elementary School and heard from developers who want to build a library and an early childhood center beside Rocky Mountain Elementary School on D 1/2 Road. They also want to rip out our park and put a Marillac clinic there.
32 1/2 Road gets a lot of traffic due to parents picking up their children from school. The developers said the Marillac clinic would employ 60 people and would get 150 to 200 patients per day. This would increase the traffic in our little area 150%. We wouldn’t be able to get in or out of our area.
Behind where they want to put the library is a big open field with nothing in it. It makes more sense to put the Marillac clinic beside the school on D 1/2 road and put the library and early childhood center in the big open field behind the Marillac clinic.
Why take our park? None of us in this area want to lose the only park in Clifton that we have.
DARYLENE IACOVETTO
Clifton