Spending down reserves on jobs is short-sighted
The Grand Junction City Council has struggled while dealing with guilt that they should help local citizens thrown into unemployment recently.
City Manager Greg Caton and Mayor Rick Taggart came up with a “jobs stimulus” proposal that would pay a limited number of laid-off workers to work on yet-undetermined jobs for up to three months. I am hoping they hold off on that proposal at their meeting next Wednesday to explore what the real needs our community may have for city funds as the pandemic plays out.
While the City Council easily approved a declaration of economic emergency, the funding of jobs has been much tougher to address. Taking funds out of the city’s reserves for a meager fix might not be the best move when they are looking at a huge reduction in sales tax revenue from the shutdown. One has to question, too, the ability for struggling small-business owners ability to pay taxes for many months even when they are able to reopen.
I would hope the City Council puts all their efforts into helping with this health crisis first, step up to feed and house citizens in crisis (the $500,000 is a start) second, and thirdly make sure they can keep their own doors open and provide essential services. Spending down limited reserves on a jobs plan is a short-sighted fix.
The COVID 19 experience will forever change the way we conduct our lives from here on out and the city should seize this opportunity to lead into the future.
Our community has a great wealth of ideas, vision and energy outside of City Hall and this might be a golden opportunity to begin thinking about preparing for future challenges. Engage your citizens, city of Grand Junction, and open the doors for some real innovation outside of expensive cookie-cutter studies we get handed on a regular basis. The time is ripe for innovation and a bold new vision for a vibrant city in a magical setting to create a new future.
SCOTT BEILFUSS
Grand Junction
Trump right to rid D.C of ‘micro-managing’ watchdogs
Who, what, when and why are common in reporting. “Trump sacks watchdog of $2.2 trillion rescue package” is Wednesday’s front page news. The story goes on about Trump’s style, and it’s not until the story continues later in the paper is it revealed who it was who was fired. Wow.
If the reporting is anything like the quality of the bureaucrats, then good for Donald Trump. The subtext of this incident, and Trump’s success, is that he’s cleaning house of all this over-weighted post-Watergate cabal of micromanaging second-guessers disguised as a “watchdogs.”
There needs to be accountability, but not like this. The article itself is proof.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Younger generations haven’t figured out ‘bare necessities’
As an 80-year-old man. I am always amazed at what younger folks consider necessities!
Because of the COVID-19 virus, people have been filling their shopping carts with toilet paper and bottled water. In a recent issue of Time magazine, a physician said the rush for toilet paper was due to the fact there just is no substitute.
Well, I have news for him. I have frequented many an outhouse in my long life, including one at my old hunting camp in Maine. We kept a Sears Roebuck catalogue in there for our toilet paper. The catalogue was free and certainly outlasted one lousy roll of toilet paper that the mice would have chewed to pieces anyway. I also observed a box of corncobs in a few of them. If you don’t like those options how about a washcloth? Wipe your butt and then just rinse it off and reuse. That will work well and save you money.
Now as for bottled water, it is absolutely ridiculous to consider this a necessity. Older folks, like me, did just fine for many years getting water before bottled water came on the scene. We got it out of the tap or from a well and it was over 1,000% cheaper and better for the environment, too.
In those days if someone told you they were going to buy a bottle of water for $1 or $2 you would have thought them crazy! We have really good water in the Uncompahgre Valley so don’t panic, save money and draw good water from your tap.
Finally the late, great politically incorrect comedian, W.C. Fields, said, “The bare necessities of life are food, clothing and a blonde.”
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Seniors aren’t the only ones at risk of COVID-19 infection
Thank you for putting a reminder in the Commentary page Thursday about wearing masks when in public.
My husband and I went to the 24 Road City Market yesterday. For the most part, the only ones wearing masks were seniors. I advise younger folks to look at the breakdown of the ages of COVID-19 positive cases in Mesa County. After 60-year-olds, it’s people in their 30s who are falling ill. This isn’t a hoax or a pandumbic. It’s for real.
MARY GRAVES
Grand Junction