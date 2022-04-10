How SCL, Intermountain merger will benefit patients
On April 1, SCL Health, which operates St. Mary’s Medical Center, merged with Intermountain Healthcare. I am excited about what this means for Grand Junction and surrounding communities — for all of us.
What does this mean for you and me? As a St. Mary’s and SCL Health Medical Group patient, I can still access the same excellent health care services, providers and facilities. I still have the same doctors and care teams I have today, and the same insurance plans will continue to be accepted.
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare are already two of the nation’s leaders in nonprofit hospital systems that provide better medical outcomes at lower costs. SCL Health has a proven track record of efficiency across Colorado, Montana and Kansas and excellent quality, safety and patient satisfaction outcomes. Intermountain Healthcare has seen similar success in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. Combining operational and clinical programs will strengthen that focus.
The scope and scale of the merger will enhance the already great care provided at St. Mary’s. People living in Parachute, Delta and other rural areas will have greater access to quality, affordable care through innovative telehealth programs that give personal access to more than 500 highly trained medical specialists in 35 advanced specialties. The result: You — and thousands of our neighbors in our rural areas — can remain close to home for high-level care.
It’s also important to note that the mission of St. Mary’s remains the same, “to improve the health of the people and communities it serves, especially those who are poor and vulnerable”. The merger of SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare is driven by mission and motivated by community needs. St. Mary’s will still be a nonprofit corporation and retain its Catholic heritage — and though I am not Catholic, this is important to me. Such rare mergers say a great deal about Intermountain and their commitment to our Western Slope community. All funds raised for programs at this hospital stay local. This merger creates a model system that provides high-quality, affordable, accessible care to more patients and communities in our region.
Think of the merger like this: Keeping you, your family and friends healthy is a team sport. St. Mary’s is now part of a bigger team with the same great name and care that has served us well for more than 125 years.
JOSEPH E. BREMAN
St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, incoming chair
Hoping Republican party moves on from Trump
One has to wonder what was in the Kool-Aid or in the food at the most recent Mesa County GOP get-together on March 28. Many resolutions were proposed that seem to support real fascist agendas and turning our great country into a banana republic.
They seem to want a regulation of journalism to protect against the Marxist agenda, they wish to abolish mail-in-voting, they want to eliminate computerized voting systems in Colorado (because we know all voting machines are rigged — sarcasm), they want to eliminate early in-person voting and finally their call to arms by wanting to denounce the Democrats as communists. As far as regulating journalism, we have seen what has happened recently in Russia with the “butcher” Putin shutting down all news outlets that contradict his views. But let us get back to the election-related issues that the Mesa County Republicans and probably most state-wide Republicans want and that is trying to make it harder for all of us to vote and stripping all of us of our number one right in America to vote.
What is really at play here is that the Republican party still, after 17 months since the 2020 presidential election, which showed it to be the fairest one ever, can’t get over the sting of their cult leader Trump getting shellacked by almost 8 million votes and losing the electoral college! If you don’t like the outcome of an election, do not try to limit the American voters’ right to vote, but rather run a candidate who is not toxic and a cancer like Donald J. Trump. The Republican party still has about a year to decide if they want to be the real Republican party again or continue to be the cult of Trump. I, for one, hope it is the former.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Not prosecuting cannabis crime is bad precedent
Since cannabis is legal in Colorado, transporting any in from out of state is like, as the old English metaphor goes, “carrying coals to New Castle.” All well and good, but someone carrying more that 50 pounds with intent to distribute is a Class 1 Felony. This person had almost a ton. From the scale of the intent, other laws were broken ... Interstate Commerce?
Bless DA Dan Rubinstein’s heart. “People do not believe it is in the interests of justice to pursue criminal charges at this time.”
Perhaps it’s the district attorney’s right to speak on behalf of the people, nonetheless it’s presumptuous with the scale of the crime. It sets bad precedent and “green lights” more “interstate commerce.”
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction