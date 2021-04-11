Don’t blame Dominion for election outcome
Matt Soper, I had much higher hopes for you until you decided that Dominion was at fault for the four conservative council candidates who lost in the Grand Junction City Council election.
I’m an independent voter from Fruita — but was keenly interested in the candidates running for council. Instead of blaming the election software that put you in your seat — how about considering that the candidates lost their own elections by not showing up to debate, by whining because they didn’t “receive” the multiple emails and phone call reminder to comment on public lands and instead attended Republican Party fundraisers.
They told Grand Junction voters that they weren’t interested in paying attention to the details of being a council member.
MARY HERTERT
Fruita
Tell county commissioners to support 30x30 initiative
This coming Monday, April 12, the Mesa County Commissioners will be taking up a resolution and letter on the 30x30 initiative. It’s likely to follow the likes of Garfield and Moffat counties by misrepresenting what 30x30 is and it’s important to set the record straight.
The fear that surrounds 30x30 stems from a wrong and misplaced understanding of what 30x30 is. The 30x30 initiative is a goal that strives to conserve 30% of our lands and waters by the year 2030. This is imperative if we hope to continue enjoying access to the healthy landscapes that make Mesa County so special. Conserving our lands and waters means promoting healthy landscapes that provide public access for recreational opportunities and agriculture, which, in turn, supports our local economy.
By conserving the lands deserving of protection, we are not only guaranteeing access to healthy landscapes for hunting, fishing, biking, grazing, hiking and all other manner of outdoor pursuits, we are supporting our economy. A study shows that for each $1 million spent in conservation activities, between 17 and 31 jobs are supported, depending on the industry where the investment is made. This is critical to our economic health in Mesa County.
With over a football field of land being lost to development every 30 seconds, it is imperative that we push back on the idea that this is a partisan “land grab.” It is simply an opportunity to have conversations, work together, and ensure that all Coloradans have equitable access to the landscapes and ecosystem services that make Mesa County so unique.
Please join the Mesa County commission Monday morning, either in person or via Zoom, to speak about why 30x30 matters to you and the importance of conserving what makes Mesa County a very special place.
THOMAS McNAMARA
Fruita