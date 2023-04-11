State gun laws should be thoughtfully considered

Although I agree that gun violence is a complex issue, I question most of the gun-control commentary published March 26. The comments by the Mesa County elected leaders seem to be in lockstep with their party rather than an honest consideration of the problems and solutions. The article maintains that mental health and substance abuse are the main causes of mass shootings and homicides, but rampant promotion by the NRA and gun manufacturers, especially in the U.S. Congress, have to have played a major part in our current debacle.