Although I agree that gun violence is a complex issue, I question most of the gun-control commentary published March 26. The comments by the Mesa County elected leaders seem to be in lockstep with their party rather than an honest consideration of the problems and solutions. The article maintains that mental health and substance abuse are the main causes of mass shootings and homicides, but rampant promotion by the NRA and gun manufacturers, especially in the U.S. Congress, have to have played a major part in our current debacle.
The legislative will to take action against gun violence in the U.S. has been nonexistent and backwards, even prohibiting the CDC from much needed national research. The bills referenced in the article will allow victims to sue gun manufacturers; raise the legal possession age to 21, with exceptions; expand who may request “red flag” protection orders; impose a three-day wait on gun sales. HB23-1230 is about limiting the sale and possession of assault weapons in the state, with exceptions, a huge bugaboo for people concerned about gun rights. But who needs assault weapons? They contribute only violence and mayhem to our discourse; they were invented for the military, not hunting or self-defense.
It’s well-documented that mental health is an ongoing issue in our community and certainly contributes to violence, especially suicide. The U.S. isn’t the only developed country that has had mass murders. However, the responses of other developed countries to gun violence seem to demonstrate that gun-control laws can work (Australia, Finland, etc.).
In 2022, the New England Journal of Medicine determined that gun violence is the leading cause of death among children/youth ages 1-24 in the U.S. As a great-grandmother, that is my worst nightmare. Therefore, I propose that gun-laws before the legislature be thoughtfully considered. It’s time to face facts and think about our people, our communities and our country. I encourage leaders and readers to think about what’s been done in the past to keep children safe, to keep us all safe. (Anything?) If the proposed gun laws save the life of one child, or minimize the terror that we all feel because of the unrestricted violence, I say, let’s try it. It just might work. Thoughts and prayers have not.
PAMELA GREGORY
Grand Junction
McCarthy’s befuddling response to indictment
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the Trump indictment has “irreparably harmed” the country. What on Earth is he talking about?
Prosecution of misdemeanor or felony crime is harmful, illegal, unconstitutional, wrong?
The answer to his befuddling statement is found in a message on a popular T-shirt: “Trust God. Not government.”
McCarthy is trafficking in the popular libertarian philosophy, which is also the evangelical church argument, that government is evil. The fundamentalist church and its anti-civic bedfellows, patriotic libertarian Republicans, are the only forces for good on Earth.
The problem with this is that our patriotic ancestors in 1776 were not fighting against government and law, they were fighting against “King’s government” and “King’s law.” And those bad laws of King George III are listed in painful detail in the Declaration of Independence.
Our ancestors wanted “People’s government,” and “People’s law.” When laws are made by the people, they are blessed by God, and people have respect for them.
McCarthy is trying to use our ignorance of history to return the nation to British-style autocratic government in the form of Donald Trump, himself, or a new Republican leader in 2024.
I get it. And now you get it too.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Artificial intelligence is an oxymoron
AI is an oxymoron. Intelligence implies contemplation of God. Beyond its efficiency, artificial intelligence cannot think about anything beyond its frame of reference. That’s what separates man from all living things. As Eve asked, “Care for an apple?”... before she knew about computers.
We know those who don’t believe in a god are subject to tyrants who think they are. Excuse Xi. As Christ said, “I am the Way.” As Elon Musk said, “Give me six months.”