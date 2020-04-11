Is seizure of critical supplies a means to a political end?
I read with consternation the recent article in The Daily Sentinel describing the debacle Colorado experienced in successfully ordering 500 needed ventilators to save lives during the COVID-19 virus only to have them seized by the federal government. Following that, Sen. Cory Gardner was presented as a hero for securing 100 ventilators from the president.
We are all aware that this same debacle has occurred in other states; Massachusetts was perhaps the first to bring this to light. Their governor had procured 3 million masks directly from China, which were seized by the federal government. The governor then worked with the owner of the New England Patriots to use their private airplane to deliver 1.2 million masks directly from China. This plane was closely monitored and landed at Logan Airport in Boston. Florida reports that much-needed thermometers have been seized and Washington, Oregon, and Alaska are reporting that testing supplies have been seized.
The president has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can on their own. So why is the federal government quietly seizing much-needed supplies? Could this be an attempt to take advantage of a worldwide tragedy and politicize the response by making Republicans running for office look like heroes?
ELIZABETH ROWAN
Grand Junction
Sacking inspectors general is a dangerous practice
In response to Mr. Fred Stewart’s letter of April 10, I worked in the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services for more than 10 years. Despite Mr. Stewart’s characterization of these offices as micromanagers, they perform a very necessary function. They protect your tax dollars from misappropriation or outright theft by people who prefer lining their own pockets to seeing that the money is used in the manner Congress intended. The office I worked in investigated fraud by health-care providers who stole from the Medicare program and audited the health-care insurers who contracted to manage the Medicare Part A and Part B programs. I can assure you this was not micromanaging; it was dealing with real and costly fraud operations.
At least in our agency, we recovered about $10 for every $1 it cost to conduct our investigations and audits.It was your money and Mr. Stewart’s that was being stolen. In the course of our investigations and audits, we did find weaknesses in the program, which might be addressed administratively or legislatively, but that is not micromanaging. That is simply doing a thorough job.
Unfortunately, removing inspectors general and replacing them with loyalists, when they are replaced at all, is a dangerous and potentially expensive (for the American taxpayer) policy to follow. It leaves the door wide open to all sorts of theft and internal graft.
Every successful large corporation uses a system of internal audits to ensure its shareholders’ money is spent as it is intended for the continued success of the company. The inspectors general fill that niche in the federal government. They also form a bulwark against the incursions by outsiders who try to steal from government programs without regard to the needs of taxpayers who qualify for these programs. They also investigate to be sure that beneficiaries of these programs don’t “game” the system to get more than what they are entitled to in benefits.
Lastly, IGs are also subject to audit and potential investigation by the General Services Administration. I never heard of any inspector general office being penalized or any member of one of those offices being fired or prosecuted for fraud or graft. But the process exists to ensure the inspectors general operate by the same rules that are applied to the people whose activities they review.
ROBERT NOBLE
Grand Junction
Once this crisis passes, what changes should be considered?
The U.S. has 328 million people and Sweden has 10.1 million. The U.S. as of April 7 has 369,000 confirmed cases of virus and 11,018 deaths. Sweden has 7,793 confirmed cases and 591 deaths.
Both countries suffered from poor preparedness and realization of the impending spread of the virus and were/are short of supplies and are using similar health responses from CDC centers.
How are each dealing with the economic effects on their population?
For those now unemployed in the U.S. each state pays unemployment to those who paid into the fund. Colorado provides max payments of $618/week, which is above average, and all cover 26 weeks. The federal government added on a $600 bonus and can extend the weeks. In Sweden where 66% of workers are in the private sector and belong to unions that have collective bargaining agreements with employers, the unions collect the unemployment insurance payments and make payments of 80% of wages for up to three or more years. The government pays for retraining and even relocation. The other one-third are public employees and covered by the government.
In the U.S. workers have to purchase health insurance or can lose their employer subsidized plans and can join the Colorado Exchange for $50 or $100/month. In Sweden all people have universal services. The government provides health-care funds to their counties who control care locally and also cover dental to age 23. In addition, education from nursery school through university is free to citizens so there is no worry about loans to repay. Of course all over 64 are paid retirement and have “eldercare” if needed.
In the U.S., expensive child care is a problem for those still working. In Sweden parents pay 11% of child care until nursery school. Parents have 16 months of paid leave after a birth plus paid sick leave. Also parents are paid $120/month per child.
A big worry for the U.S. is virus spread in the prison populations. We have 2.121 million (655/100,000 people) incarcerated — the world’s highest. Sweden has 61/100,000 or 6,210 to be worried about and paid for.
Briefly on cost and taxes — all Swedes pay around 44% of wages, $144/year property taxes and a 25% value added tax on non-essentials. There are no inheritance or wealth taxes. We have federal income and other payroll taxes that average 31.5% plus state income tax, local property taxes (renters pay it indirectly), and be sure to add in health, dental and vision insurance (should add what the employer pays if any) plus out-of-pocket health costs. Sweden’s national debt is 41% of GDP, our national debt is $24.1 trillion, or 108% of GDP on which we all pay interest.
Sweden makes the top 10 world lists for population happiness, most competitive countries and easiest to do business with. They call their system “market capitalism” and have high private ownership.
LARRY INGRAM
Grand Junction
Use local government funding to beef up local testing
The Sentinel reports that local officials have been debating providing some form of assistance to our citizens, but have not been able to reach consensus on whether or how to do so.
NPR is reporting that the federal government is ending funding for their few coronavirus testing sites, including the single Colorado site in Colorado Springs.
In addition, we are seeing the possibility that people who recover may be subject to reinfection (https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/how-worried-should-we-be-about-reinfection-or-reactivation-of-the-virus/)
Since we have not yet hit our crisis peak here, perhaps it would be better to use local government funding to beef up and expand local testing.
On a less serious note, since Utah has not instituted responsible state “shelter in place” status internally, but requires incoming visitors to complete an “electronic travel declaration” demanding considerable personal information (https://landline.media/utah-to-require-travel-declaration-for-all-incoming-travelers/) perhaps we should join them by requiring the same of their citizens at the I-70 border lest they bring us more infections.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction