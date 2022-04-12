Tucker Carlson giving Putin cover over Ukraine
The editorial cartoon in Friday’s paper had a drawing of Vladimir Putin opening a spigot on a pipeline labeled “war crimes,” which was disgorging a mass of skulls, victims of Putin’s murderous campaign against Ukraine.
The only thing missing was a drawing of Tucker Carlson, Putin’s biggest fanboy, assisting him in opening the valve. After all, it was Putin who ordered the government media, the only media left in Russia, to constantly replay footage of Tucker Carlson defending the brutal dictator for his unprovoked assault on the Ukrainian people.
JOHN SULLIVAN
Grand Junction
Putin must be stopped before his war spreads
I support Ukraine. I understand and totally support Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His speech to the UN was graphic, sad and true. Putin’s army has slaughtered men, women and children. They killed all the men in Bucha under the age of 50, leaving the older men to bury the victims.
Putin’s atrocities are comparable with the Nazi conquest of Europe. I’m a son of genocide and I know about the evil that happens to its victims. These Ukrainian atrocities were long in coming. In Syria, the Russian air attack laid waste to places like Allepo, killing people in schools, hospitals and in their homes. This is exactly what he is now doing to the people of Ukraine. Putin must be stopped before this type of warfare spreads to other free and democratic states.
I’m an American and I fought in a war that denied a country, Vietnam (North and South), from having a free election in 1960 and 1964. I fought against the communist scourge, hunting the enemy on the Ho Chi Minh trail. I’m haunted by some of my actions and those of my fellow Marines. I know the cost of war and the things soldiers do. A perfect example is what American soldiers perpetrated in Mai Lai.
If I was a young man now, I would know who the real enemy of democracy would be. Putin must be stopped. I am sorry I don’t have the ability to go and fight for the Ukrainians. We all, as democracy-loving Americans, should do whatever we can do to show support of the Ukrainian citizens and refugees.
Our country has to figure out how to help change the tide of the war. The UN needs to do what it was created to do, “stop conflicts” and recognize the genocide occurring now. What can you do to help support democracy and stop totalitarian demagogues?
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
Parents have responsibility for feeding, raising children
When I read Ann Cooper’s letter on April 5, I became so angry with my now deceased parents I could hardly stand it. They wasted two decades of their lives raising my brother and me to adulthood. Dad worked high on telephone poles initially and Mom stayed at home taking care of us and doing beautician work on women’s hair at our kitchen table.
They spent 20 whole years feeding, clothing and teaching their sons to be responsible adults when, as Cooper implied, they were not needed at all since her letter never mentioned either parents or parental responsibilities. Instead, they could have voted for Senate Bill 87 and let the taxpayers do it all for them.
My foolish mother wasted time assuring we had breakfast and dinner every day at home and lunch in a brown bag or small lunch box at school. Later on, when schools went to hot lunches, we had those because our parents gave us money for lunch and did not expect some senate bill to do it for them.
Her letter states, “Without passage of this bill, children will go hungry!” It’s a shame my folks did not know that since it is so much easier to vote money out of someone else’s wallet than it is to make lunch.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Democrats in trouble, inflation leads to losses
In the words of Mark Twain “The news of my death is greatly exaggerated.” This can be said about the people who declare that the Republican party and conservatives are an endangered species and are dying.
Mesa County is over 60% conservative. The facts are coming out that the Republican party is now about 50-50 with Hispanic voters. The percentage of Black Americans voting more conservative is rising. The parties have flipped over on the majorities throughout America. The recent statistics show that the Democrats are in big trouble in November and Republicans will take the House and perhaps the Senate.
Inflation and gas prices brought on by Democratic policies. Gas prices were up long before Putin’s invasion. Transportation costs doubling, has the price of everything on the rise at the fastest rate in 40 years. Those are the undeniable facts.
People vote with their pocketbooks and so the Democrats’ crating party will get a huge defeat in 2022 and 2024. The liberals are now the party of the elites and do not represent the working class people any longer. It is a dying party.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction