State gun laws won’t
violate gun owner rights
Gun-control legislation is vital for public safety.
The recent commentary (“Opposition to proposed gun-control bills”) claiming mental illness and substance abuse are root causes of mass gun violence is a disingenuous attempt to draw public and political attention away from strengthening gun laws in America. The gun-control legislation under consideration in Colorado — including the creation of a three-day waiting period, curtailing the sale of assault weapons, and banning devices capable of turning firearms into machine guns — are vital public safety measures.
These bills do not “infringe on the rights afforded” by the Constitution of the United States. Even the Supreme Court — their conservative posture notwithstanding — stated reasonable policies such as extreme risk protection orders, waiting periods, and background checks are still constitutional. In fact, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said “the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” Perhaps Justice Scalia realized firearms available way back in 1791 (when the Second Amendment was written) were much less advanced and not as deadly than what we have in today’s world.
Working “tirelessly to ensure violent criminals receive harsh sentences” does little to lessen the pain and suffering of those already on the receiving end of criminal acts. Similarly, “collaborating with community members, school districts, churches, etc. to prepare vulnerable locations” has proven mostly ineffective. Certainly, addressing mental health and substance abuse issues is an important piece of preventing gun violence, but it is not a clear-cut panacea for effective gun control. Of course, one who is beholden to the gun lobby or is a card-carrying member of the NRA would surely disagree.
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction
Commentary on gun laws provided no solutions
Watching the terrible news recently regarding the nation’s latest school shooting, I could not help but recall the commentary in the Sunday, March 26, edition of the Sentinel. I am a senior citizen resident of Mesa County and U.S. Army veteran who has owned weapons of many types over the past 60+ years, mostly in the pursuit of meat for the freezer. I also qualified with multiple levels of rifles and machine guns in the military.
The commentary expressed in the March 26 issue of the Sentinel was sad to read. (Phrases in quotes below are taken directly from the commentary). According to a PBS segment on March 27, gun violence is now the leading cause of death in children aged 1-19 in the U.S. The three county commissioners, the district attorney, and the sheriff chose to focus negatively on bills currently in the state legislature from the perspective all the bills do not deal with the “root cause” of gun violence and that they “infringe on the rights afforded our law-abiding citizens…while falling short of protecting our citizens.” Indeed, they mentioned this focus four times in their article. Nowhere did they even mention, much less address, gun violence involving children or in schools.
I certainly am not an expert regarding the “root cause of the problem of mental health and criminal conduct in our communities.” However, I did not see any specific solutions being forwarded in this article by these county leaders to address the increase in gun violence. I suggest the bills being debated in our legislature are at least attempts at positive efforts to try and address the problem. Doing nothing is at best irresponsible. If one incidence of potential gun violence would be prevented by any one of these bills, would it not be worth it?
I do not feel any of these bills comes anywhere close to “restricting law-abiding citizens’ rights,” they actually may be beneficial. For example, it makes no sense to me to need an assault rifle to hunt meat or protect my property. I certainly hope that none of the signatories to the commentary noted above will have to attend the funeral of one of their little relatives due to gun violence. I urge them to follow their advice given to the legislators: “…find effective and practical solutions that address the cause of the problem…”
SCOTT SMITH
Palisade
A few points about
guns and violence
Just a few points, then we can all go back to screaming our ideology at each other.
“Assault weapon” and “Military assault weapon” are terms with no meaning at all. They were created for and are used for one purpose only. They evoke an emotional response. And every con man who’s ever lived knows it’s easier to manipulate people emotionally rather than rationally.
In the 20th Century more than 53,000,000 people died violently in Europe. Based on the average U.S. homicide rate since the 20th Century ended, it will take us about 3,000 years to catch up with Europe. Of course, that’s based on the assumption that there will be no more violent deaths in Europe for the next 3,000 years, a risky assumption considering there were about 250,000 in Ukraine last year.
Throughout human history the three greatest causes of mass death were: smallpox, bubonic plague, and government.
Given the number of AR15s in private hands in the U.S., and the very low percentage of murders committed with them, one can reasonably assert that Americans who own an AR15 are much less likely to commit murder than Americans who don’t own one.
OK. Now we can all go back to calling everyone who disagrees with us stupid, secure in the knowledge that the fact that we believe something constitutes evidence that it’s true.
PAUL KELLY
Delta
Feeling better about school board member recall effort
When I heard that the recall of D51 board president Andrea Haitz was going to cost $200,000, I thought how foolish, how irresponsible! Then I remembered that D51 has insurance for this type of situation. If a student attacks another student say in Middle School, the district has the insurance to defend itself from a lawsuit. If a board member breaks the law or violates their oath of office D51 has insurance to pay for the recall. Now I feel better.
SARAH LESTER
Grand Junction