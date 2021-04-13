Don’t confuse price limits with price-fixing
Rep. Matt Soper had quite a week. It started with Dominion nonsense and closed by defending drug companies against measures to help sick people who can’t afford medications.
Rep. Soper claims establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set an upper price limit for selected expensive new drugs is “price-fixing — pure and simple.” With the assertive tone of a politician out of his depth, he intones: “Nothing should stand between an ill patient and the best treatments available. Period.”
Actually, price-fixing occurs when producers agree to suspend competition among themselves in order to gain an advantage in the marketplace.
This bill’s price limits seek to address the primary thing that stands between a patient and treatment — an unaffordable price tag set by a company that holds consumers’ lives in its hands.
Soper may have missed this. The bad old government recently granted billions to help private companies develop candidate COVID vaccines and complete trials. It assured companies the sale of many millions of doses via a single bulk purchaser. Moderna’s widely used vaccine was partially developed by government researchers.
Under government review, successful developers thus enjoyed huge sales at a guaranteed price that covered their costs. By performing for the public good, the companies built tremendous good will and brand value. They’ll be in a strong position to deliver future vaccines.
Not bad for government work.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Free enterprise has done nothing to control drug costs
We send legislators to Denver for one purpose, to solve problems. We expect them to do more than sit back and make negative criticism of those who are working to solve problems.
Constructive criticism, on the other hand, is essential to the work of the legislators. Constructive criticism means offering ideas to improve the proposed solution or offering a novel solution of one’s own.
The escalating price of life-saving drugs in this country is a real problem. When someone in my family gets a prescription for a drug that costs $10,000 to $14,000 per month, it causes a very panicky feeling. So, I am happy that Colorado is one of 17 states who are considering or have enacted policies to control the prices of expensive drugs.
Now, some people trot out the phrase “free enterprise” as if it was a magic solution to all our problems. The truth is that free enterprise has solved many problems, but unregulated free enterprise has caused a great deal of pain and suffering through the years with each reoccurring crash. Obviously, free enterprise has done nothing to keep down the cost of drugs.
Bottom line…if a legislator feels expert enough to criticize the thoughts of others, we’d like to see him propose a better idea.
DICK GILMORE
Delta
Yard signs were very telling in the City Council election
I am amused at the dismay displayed by the losing candidates and their supporters regarding the results of the recent City Council race. Being new to Grand Junction, I researched each candidate, read their positions on different issues (if they made them known) and voted for the candidates who I thought were best suited to be leaders for our city.
Little did I know I could have just driven down the numerous local roads and observed the still-in-place Trump 2020 signs or banners, along with the signs for the four candidates who lost the election. I could have saved a lot of research time and just chosen to vote in opposition to those candidates whose signs stood so proudly next to the loser in the last presidential election. The City Council election and the similar margins that the candidates won by was yet another referendum on Trump and his supporters.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Homes on busy thoroughfares can’t be allowed to pile trash
If blocking bike lanes with parked cars is illegal, then blocking them with piles of trash, especially during spring cleanup, should also be illegal.
Secondarily, if you happen to live on a non-residential street, then I’m sorry, but you shouldn’t be allowed to put out any trash. Busy main streets like Orchard and 29 Roads have trash all over them blocking lanes of traffic.
JEREMIAH HABECKER
Clifton