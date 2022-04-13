DA aggressively pursues marijuana trafficking
I recently read a letter to the editor from Fred Stewart criticizing my decision not to prosecute a marijuana case, attributing it to a policy or philosophy against doing so. The nice thing about local government is that you can easily contact your elected officials and talk to them. I have consistently received praise from the Sentinel for my transparency. I would encourage any of you who wish to discuss my prosecution policies and philosophies to contact me at the District Attorney’s Office and set up a meeting. I am acting as your lawyer in implementing them and welcome questions, discussions and feedback.
With regard to prosecution of marijuana trafficking cases, my office has many black and gray market marijuana cases going through it every day. The black market is that which makes no effort to comply with the law. The gray market is that which pretends to comply, but the violators are not doing so through the legitimately regulated commerce that this state voted to implement. I take a hard line on black and gray marijuana cases, and in conjunction with Sheriff Rowell, have sought a special grant for that purpose. The legitimacy of the regulatory scheme created to monitor and tax the sale of marijuana depends on aggressive prosecution of those who seek to skirt the safeguards Colorado has put in place for that regulation.
With regard to the case Mr. Stewart was referencing, I dismissed that case because it had insurmountable evidentiary and proof problems that led to it being unprosecutable. I spoke to leadership at the Colorado State Patrol about these issues, to advise them of the situation, and ask them to look into them to assure they did not happen again. After the discussion, we jointly agreed that the case should be dismissed. I have an ethical obligation not to prosecute people that I do not believe I have a reasonable likelihood of convicting.
Thank you all for allowing me the privilege of representing you.
DANIEL P. RUBINSTEIN
District Attorney, 21st Judicial District
This advice from Teddy Roosevelt is relevant today
Teddy Roosevelt lauded the virtues of action in citizenship. He pointed out that credit belongs to the doer, not the critic. His advice is critically relevant today.
“It is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do deeds; ... who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction