This letter is in appreciation for the excellent, professional, genuinely caring, listening, personable, patient focused staff, and the absolutely incredible cleanliness of all parts of the pre-op area that I witnessed during a routine medical procedure on March 29.
All nursing functions were carried out with obvious knowledge and experience, and yet the care rendered did not seem to be at all mechanical and job oriented, but rather person/patient focused.
Every member of the staff conversed with and related to me as a person, not just as a list of procedures that needed completed.
Due to the exceptional care and clear communication from all staff, I did not have any concerns or questions relating to recovery after the procedure.
As evidenced by my praise of all the team members, I cannot say enough how wonderful were all the facets of my healthcare experience. I’m sure their performance is just as amazing for every patient, every day. This is a less than adequate attempt to thank those involved in my care that day — as individuals and as a team. They deserve formal recognition and praise. The Grand Junction VA Medical Center and all the patients are very fortunate to have them on board.
RICHARD V. SIPE JR.
Grand Junction
Piping canals, other ideas to help conserve our water
Just saw a TV News article with John Hickenlooper saying we are still in a drought, especially with increasing demands on the Colorado River. Everyone, including Colorado and on down the line wastes more than their share when it comes to unlined and uncovered water features, grass lawns, flood irrigation, ditches, canals and dams.
It might seem as simple as dealing with the saying, “that’s the way we’ve always done it.” We can’t afford to use old thinking to solve today’s water problems. Where is the water going? A big thirsty lawn, flood irrigation for weeds, alfalfa, hay and other crops, open leaking or unlined canals and ditches? How much water is leaking into the ground or evaporating into the air? Let’s look at watering at night, lining canals and installing water pipes and who is not paying their share for dipping a pump pipe into a creek or river.
Canals in pipes can be covered and made into bike paths like other states have done. I’m not saying “do it all at once.” There are long standing water rights and user fairness to consider. But these items should be looked at and included in the overall water plan for water conservation in Colorado, as well as states like Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. States like California, that won’t play ball, can take a hike.
DOUG OBLAK
Grand Junction
BLM, Interior must make rules to protect public land
The Sentinel’s April 2 article chronicling the soaring price of natural gas are a sobering reminder of the volatility of the oil and gas industry. Once again, consumers have found themselves hamstrung by a system that relies too heavily on fossil fuels — and are literally paying the price.
The article concludes by mentioning the responsibility of operators to clean up after themselves once they are through with extraction. Unfortunately, that duty is all too frequently shirked. Pegah Jalali of the Colorado Fiscal Institute wrote an excellent piece that the Sentinel published on March 26 detailing how taxpayers are left to foot the bill for plugging their wells.
As easy as it is to point fingers at individual bad actors, the fact is that oil and gas operators are simply following the financial incentives created by a broken system for managing where and under what conditions they drill wells. Fortunately, the Department of Interior is considering new rules that would significantly raise the amount of money operators need to post in a bond before drilling. The new rules would also address the problem of speculators tying up our public lands with haphazard leases and create more opportunities for residents living near proposed sites to provide input.
Western Colorado is home to some of the most pristine, iconic wild places in our country. Our thriving agricultural, tourism and outdoor recreation industries rely on the wise management of our public lands. Our identity and way of life is rooted deeply in this place we call home. We must come together as a community to protect it. It is vital that the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management act now to create rules that will safeguard these national treasures for generations to come.