‘Obstruction’ on council assured good alternative
Your recent editorial titled “Nice job, but…” should have placed a period after “Nice job.” Or perhaps even an exclamation point! City Council, city government, and the citizens of this community have an unparalleled task set before them.
How do we best meet the needs of our community during this time of crisis? Do we drop $4.4 million to create jobs for those laid off? Who is going to manage the program and at what cost? Whose input will help make the decision? Who will benefit and who might be left out?
I appreciate that questions such as these are being asked. The Daily Sentinel has singled out council member Anna Stout for her apparent obstruction. Leadership is not easy and it is especially difficult when your voice stands alone. Ultimately, her lone voice with council member support created the space to consider other alternatives including the recent $500,000 grant to support local nonprofits. Now, a decision is to be made about how to distribute $2.2 million. My hope is that City Council will consider all questions and concerns, solicit information from a diverse group of community leaders, and make a decision that eases some pain now and paves the way for the future.
STEVE ALLERTON
Grand Junction
Instead of creating jobs, city should support businesses
The COVID-19 pandemic has created some level of anxiety or stress for us all. In a recent Daily Sentinel there was an article outlining the efforts of our City Council to move funds to the nonprofits in our area who can offer shelter and food to individuals and families who find themselves in need of those services. I greatly appreciate the leadership the City Council is demonstrating by identifying primary level concerns and moving quickly to get those basic needs met.
This community has many small businesses that have either closed temporarily or are trying to stay afloat by implementing innovative new ways to do business. These small businesses provide items for the people of Grand Junction, for Mesa County residents, and for the many people from out of county who shop in our community. Small businesses are the backbone of our community. Is there a way the City Council can support these businesses so that they don’t have to close their doors permanently?
One suggestion would be that the City Council convene a group of the small-business owners and ask about their needs, their thoughts and suggestions for changes and modifications that would support their efforts to stay viable. These small-business owners have already demonstrated ingenuity and ability to think creatively in the various individual efforts they have made. There is merit in assembling a group for this discussion as one person’s idea ignites the thoughts of the others. Before businesses close permanently and their employees lose their jobs, I urge the City Council to put the expertise of the small-business owners to good use.
Earlier articles in the paper explained the City Council was working to assist residents out of work due to coronavirus. The ordinance that was proposed would use $2.2 million which is a significant portion of the city’s reserve funds. Reserve funds will be needed in the period of little or no economic growth which some forecasters predict, so I ask that the jobs proposal not be pursued at this time. People employed in small businesses doing a job they chose, earning a salary with benefits, want to stay in those jobs and support for small business owners by the City Council could make that happen.
SHERRY SCHENK
Grand Junction
Good on city for desire to help, but temp jobs not the answer
The global community is facing arguably its biggest challenge in a generation, and we are all trying to find our best way forward. I want to thank our City Council for striving to protect our local community and considering ways in which local governments can make a meaningful difference. In particular, I appreciate the $500,000 investment for nonprofits that was pushed through recently.
I am a student at Colorado Mesa University and in just over a month, I will be graduating into a world of uncertainty and minimal jobs. I want the economy to improve just as much as the next guy. But more than that, I want to put a lid on this pandemic. I recently found out that a fellow Maverick died from complications of COVID-19. My mom, an ER nurse, tested positive, and my older sister is presumed positive. I’m staring down a recession, saddled with student loans, but I believe that we simply cannot move forward with stimulus packages until we know that our community is safe going back to work.
Recently, our City Council proposed a plan that would put $2.2 million towards emergency jobs. It was full of good intentions, but lacked the detail and insight to be sufficiently effective. It is tempting to act quickly given the circumstances, but we must consider every possible outcome before making decisions. It is imperative that council members think clearly about how programs can be created to best serve our community. I urge the City Council to create a new plan by listening to the needs of all stakeholders first, and acting second. Our community is strong, and if well thought out action is taken, we can leave this crisis stronger than we entered it.
JILL KLINGER
Grand Junction
Big question coming in the fall: Who best can rebuild economy?
On Jan. 31, while Democrats were focused on impeachment, President Trump was doing his job and shut down air travel from China. He was ahead of the curve in recognizing the threat. The World Health Organization said he was overreacting. For his decisive action he was called xenophobic and racist.
To avoid panic he quietly got government agencies ramping up. Fighting a pandemic is a logistics nightmare. Hospitals need supplies and equipment. New medicines and a vaccine are needed. You can’t just flip a switch. This takes time. Fortunately, Trump time is faster. He’s learned how to cut government red tape. With members of his task force, he meets the press daily and keeps us informed.
Most workers need to go back to work. They need paychecks. Those over 70 and others at high risk should stay home. Health care and grocery store workers are on the job. If it’s safe for them, it can be made safe for other workers, too. This shutdown is killing our economy. We can’t come 100% back until we have a vaccine, but we need to pull out of this nose dive before we crash.
Who is best equipped to rebuild the economy? That will be the question in November. Hopefully before then we will be well on our way back to living our lives again.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
Inspectors general are the backbone of accountability
I couldn’t help but respond to Fred Stewart’s April 10 letter (“Trump right to rid D.C of ‘micro-managing’ watchdogs”). Is it of value that we have fewer people watching the actions of elected officials? In this case, Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, who would put special eyes on how the massive $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 virus money allocated by a bipartisan Congress was relieved of his duties in favor of an IG from the EPA. No written reason or notice was presented to Congress. The implication is that the administration wanted someone Trump had more “confidence in.”
The IG watchdogs are there by an act of Congress — to ensure that someone has eyes on accountability. They are, by nature of the job, independent, detail-oriented and set there to specifically watch for behavior, actions and misuse of position. They are there to be the thorns in the side of elected officials.
I, for one, see this as valuable to our government process. I want to see more thorns in these positions rather than fewer. I want more eyes on the funding process, not fewer. And finally, by firing the watchdogs, is that not the White House micro-managing the very department set up as an independent agency?
There is extreme value in the independent thorns and I hope that Congress demands answers for why Glenn Fine along with Michael Atkinson were fired without due process as set out by Congress. Congress created inspectors general to combat waste, fraud, and abuse, and to be the independent watchdogs holding federal agencies accountable to the taxpayer and set clear, statutory notice requirements for their potential removal.
According to Fred Stewart, “The subtext of this incident, and Trump’s success, is that he’s cleaning house of all this over-weighted post-Watergate “cabal of micromanaging second-guessers disguised as a ‘watchdogs.’ There needs to be accountability, but not like this.” I ask him and others who believe this way, if not an independent agency of designated “watchdogs” to hold accountability, what do you suggest? Would ‘yes-men’ be preferable to the ‘micromanaging second-guessers’ as holding accountability?
An inquiring mind wants to know.
MARY HERTERT
Fruita
Government can’t be the solution to every problem
If you’re ill, the government won’t heal you. A doctor will. If you’re hungry, the government won’t feed you. A farmer will. If you’re in peril, the government won’t save you. Your mother and father will. If you’re sad, the government won’t cheer you. A friend will.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction