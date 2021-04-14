Political loyalty should not be a factor in hiring
Residents of Mesa County of all political persuasions should take exception to Commissioner Janet Rowland’s argument that the county needs to hire an attorney that supports the “ideals” and “values” of the Board of County Commissioners.
By ideals and values Commissioner Rowland must mean “Republican” ideals and values since her example is a governor or U.S. senator hiring a “cabinet.” Commissioners should know that there is no Democrat or Republican way to provide legal services to the county and ensure adherence to the statutes and constitutions of the United States or the state of Colorado. The three county management/legal positions she references are not in fact a “cabinet.” They are managers, not policy makers, and should not be political appointees.
The commissioners’ actions and Chairwoman Rowland’s defense is a regressive return to a patronage form of appointment abandoned long ago as rife with corruption, scandal, and inefficiency. It is a legacy of the “spoils system” of the late 19th century that led to the political machines of the 20th. Rowland wants to roll back the hard-fought reform movements that led to today’s improved system of professional civil servants hired to ensure efficient operation of local government services.
Placing political loyalty ahead of professional qualifications is another example of the hyper-partisanship poisoning of democracy. It provides no benefit. It leads to poorer quality management. It discourages staff from speaking truth to power and offering the best impartial advice to policy makers. Hiring based mainly on political loyalty ultimately violates employees’ First Amendment voting rights through partisan intimidation.
I assume that when Commissioner Rowland was a county employee she provided her best efforts to her superiors regardless of their political persuasion and did not fear for her job based on her voting preferences. I hope she expects the same from her management and legal staff. But whether conscious or not, hiring by political loyalty creates an environment of intimidation to those employees not members of her party. How many long-term competent and dedicated county employees will we lose because they feel intimidated and fear loss of job stability regardless of their competence?
Maybe Ms. Pugliese is the best candidate for county attorney. But by insisting on political loyalty as a criterion, the commissioners also do a disservice to Ms. Pugliese. Now if she is offered and accepts the job, she will start under a justifiable cloud of suspicion.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Commissioners echo Trump administration’s hiring process
The Mesa County Commissioners’ potential selection of Rose Pugliese as the new Mesa County attorney reminds me of the former U.S. president’s tendency to surround himself with people of questionable competence but who agreed with him, and shared his “values” and “guiding principles.” I just hope that Ms. Pugliese is really more qualified for this position than the dismissed candidates.
BARRY SIEL
Grand Junction
Walcher rightly exposes bad management of forests
I seldom agree with Greg Walcher but his column on the lack of actual foresters in the U.S. Forest Service was excellent. I used to live in the Black Hills, which is home to the first national forest in the nation. Black Hills National Forest is the most heavily managed national forest in the country, allowing controlled logging and other activities to thin the trees and to regulate the undergrowth, one of the fuels that enables wildfires to spread like, well, wildfire. Delegating management of natural resources to courts and sycophants of those in political power damages resources and destroys habitat for not only animals and birds but people, too. Well done, Mr. Walcher, for exposing an oftentimes deadly flaw in the way we care for our world.
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction
Club 20 is working to overcome West Slope’s biggest challenges
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s public declaration that she won’t compromise her beliefs or break the promises she made while campaigning is certainly newsworthy. I understand its draw as a front page article. But I am disappointed that the more substantive topics discussed at the Club 20 Spring Meeting weren’t given equal (or any) coverage. I am a Club 20 member who attended Friday’s meeting. Here are a few of my notes on topics that matter a great deal to West Slope residents, regardless of political beliefs:
The connection between forest health and watershed viability dominated the morning sessions, including opening remarks by Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke, a panel discussion by foresters, and comments by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Boebert. Fire patterns from last fall show that forest health investments work. Wildfire runs actually stopped in places where fire ran into an area treated in a previous project. We need more treatment, which requires removing trees. Multiple jurisdictions and public land designations complicate efforts to improve forest health.
Sen. Bennet discussed bills he developed with input from Club 20, including broadband expansion and the Outdoor Restoration Act, a jobs program that restores forest health and protects our water. Bennet acknowledged divisiveness within Congress, but said that American people can move forward despite that. Find things that people at home support, from both parties, and make durable progress.
Rep. Boebert said that water is one of the areas where she has heard consensus across parties. She acknowledged a lack of water storage in western Colorado.
Club 20 brings together civic leaders, businesses, and a few individuals like me to address problems common to the 22 counties of the West Slope. Some skew left on the political spectrum, some skew right. Club 20 brings them together to solve problems. Please cover that.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
Boebert doesn’t deserve front-page coverage til she delivers
PLEASE stop putting Ms. Boebert on the front page when she is doing nothing noteworthy. You are feeding into her desire for publicity and attention. She has done nothing to fulfill her obligations to her constituents as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Until she acts as a responsible legislator, she deserves no attention. Being notorious is not equal to being effective.
JANE WESTBROOK
Grand Junction
Second Amendment defenders: Offer solutions to gun violence
Dear gun owners and defenders of the Second Amendment:
I implore you to offer up concrete, viable proposals to dramatically reduce gun violence in America. The majority of Americans want common-sense gun control. They simply want an end to the perpetual tragedy of killings and mass shootings in America.
I refuse to allow the right of civilians to carry guns to supersede my right to life and the pursuit of happiness. I assert my right to grocery shop, attend events and movie theaters, and enter an office building without fear of being gunned down — and without the fear of my kid getting murdered at school.
The liberals have proposals. But I’m not hearing viable proposals from conservatives for dramatically reducing gun violence. The time is NOW to offer your solutions by letters to this paper, also but most importantly, to your state and federal representatives.
Please become part of the solution. Otherwise, don’t complain when the liberals enact the exact gun control and ownership restrictions you deplore.
JEFFREY SMITH
Boulder