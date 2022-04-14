Fruita Thrift Shop gives back to this community
An ad was placed in the Wednesday, March 23, Sentinel by the Fruita Thrift Shop detailing their donation of $45,275 to 20 local nonprofit organizations. If you do not know about this local treasure, please take notice.
Operating with a volunteer work force, this well managed shop donates all profits to local nonprofits. Grand Valley Pets Alive has benefited from their support for several years. Please support the Fruita Thrift Shop by shopping, donating and thanking them for all they do! Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, their business was curtailed for several months in 2020, but they have bounced back!
The Fruita Thrift Shop is located at 142 S. Park Square (on the south east side of the downtown round about). They are open Wednesday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CAROLE CHOWEN
Grand Junction
Allow county, university workers choice to unionize
Higher education workers, such as those employed at Colorado Mesa University — whether tenured faculty, adjunct instructor, teaching assistant or something else — should be able to choose whether to organize with their colleagues and join a union so they can have a voice at work. But right now, many don’t have this opportunity. That’s why the passage of Colorado’s Collective Bargaining by County, Public University and College Employees bill is so important.
If passed, the Collective Bargaining by County, Public University and College Employees bill would let workers choose union representation that can give them a true voice in their workplaces — a choice that has been denied them for decades. It would help working Coloradans bargain for reasonable and defined workplace safety requirements, job security, protections against mismanagement and fair compensation and benefits.
This bill would make a huge difference for college and university faculty, but an even bigger difference for Colorado students. By giving higher ed faculty the choice to unionize, Colorado would create stability and consistency with staffing in higher education. It would provide security to higher ed workers and keep them from leaving their jobs or the field altogether.
I urge lawmakers to support and pass this historic bill, and give thousands of working people in the state of Colorado the choice to organize their workplaces for the better. This is a choice that has been denied them for too long.
CAPRICE LAWLESS
Louisville
Why meat price increases are a blessing in disguise
Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs! Way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.
The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists — fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones and antibiotics loaded in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes and obesity.
Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% — way below the 8% inflation rate.
But there is more…
A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gases by 2030— President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.
This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
Come out to Cedaredge for a night of poetry readings
On Friday, poetry will come alive in Cedaredge. On that evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., two dozen community members will take center-stage to read poems by the late Phil Ellsworth, the town’s poet laureate.
The event, entitled “An Evening with Phil and Friends,” is being hosted by the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, 195 West Main Street in downtown Cedaredge. This event is free and open to public.
DONALD BENJAMIN
Cedaredge
Since when is Boebert an expert in forest health?
Since when is Lauren Boebert an expert on forest management? I didn’t know that title came with a GED.
Every time she opens her mouth, she embarrasses herself and the state of Colorado. I’ll be so glad when folks wake up and see her for what she is — useless.
PAT MARTIN
Grand Junction