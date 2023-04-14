Correcting the record on charter schools and D51
We write this letter to correct some of the misconceptions and misunderstandings that have recently appeared in the Sentinel regarding charter schools.
All charter school applications for new schools must first go in front of our District 51 board. If rejected, the applicant can then apply to CSI (Charter School Institute), which is part of the Colorado State Board of Education for approval. This dual system was designed to, if necessary, take the charter school application process out of the hands of often volatile local school politics as the Legislature and local communities have seen charter schools as a benefit to the state’s education system.
Ascent Classic Academy approached D51, and was encouraged to apply to CSI. Their application was approved and they will operate under the supervision of CSI, as does Caprock Academy.
Thus, the suggestion of the board choosing to possibly close charter schools instead of the ones chosen by the board would not work. If D51 withdrew their approval of the charters, they could simply apply to CSI and continue operation under CSI with no gain of students and their state revenue to the district.
Additionally, complicating the issue is that all D51 charters have had to borrow money to build their campuses as their building/land are not built out of District revenue. If these schools were closed, these mortgages would still be owed, and two of the charters actually owe D51 and are now making payments to the District for the duration of their mortgages.
Neither of us is fully aware of the information the board used to make their decision on which schools to close, but we know this decision has been extremely divisive wherever else it has had to be implemented. We hope this information regarding our local charters, which now educate about 10% of our valley students, helps calm the waters. It is our hope that local charters and the school district will continue the collegial relationship that has benefited our community’s students.
GEORGE RAU
Former treasurer of Juniper Ridge Charter School
TOM PARRISH
Former District 51 Board member
Is the Clifton Campus a wise use of county funds?
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) have recently found themselves in the spotlight quite frequently (a spotlight this particular crop seems to relish). The BOCC’s call for termination of Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr over financial improprieties begs an examination of their own spending activities, most notably the Clifton Community Campus (CCC).
At over $31 million, taxpayers should be asking where those funds are coming from to build a campus that no one asked for, but everyone will be getting. The BOCC has continually highlighted the $19 million from the American Rescue Plan going towards the CCC. That money could have been spent nearly any way the public preferred, but no option was put before us. The City of Grand Junction received a $9 million share of the pot and they have a review committee tasked with deliberate decisions on the best use of those dollars. Janet Rowland, Bobbie Daniel and Cody Davis could learn from GJ’s “sluggish” approach. Furthermore, when GJ wanted to build their own community recreation center, that question was put before the voters. No such public approval was sought by the current county board regarding the CCC.
Additionally, the second-largest pot of money pulled from county coffers for the CCC comes from the Public Works department (around $10 million). Usually tasked with road projects, Public Works was gutted by the removal of nearly their entire annual budget for the sake of the CCC. Crucial capital improvements are on hold and one of the largest staffed county departments is left without work for 2023.
There is no doubt that Clifton needs additional investment and support from local government. The CCC will ultimately provide increased child care coverage in an area currently devoid of those services. Is it worth $31 million? That remains to be seen. There was no direct request for such an amenity from the residents of Clifton, nor was it proposed as a ballot measure. At such a huge cost to the taxpayers, more of us should be asking why this project will consume so much time, money and human resources. Makes Kuhr’s $219 bar tab pale in comparison and raises the question: who’s keeping tabs on the BOCC?
JESS BONDS
Grand Junction