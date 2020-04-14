PPE manufacturers are needed worldwide
To the “You Said It” contributor who expressed anger at the American companies shipping personal protective equipment overseas, I say your anger is misplaced. The fact that these companies are still manufacturing products in the USA, and able to help others around the world, is part of our history.
You should be angry at the leaders of all the “American” companies who have outsourced those manufacturing jobs overseas, and help put Americans out of work. Many of those companies now cannot support the USA in our time of need and are now standing in line to receive a handout of American tax dollars even after receiving a 15% tax cut last year.
You should be angry at our incompetent president and revolving administration for the arrogance shown in ignoring the intelligence information and advanced warning of this global virus. Former President George Bush created a global pandemic playbook in 2005 for just this type of occurrence. The rest of the world is using that playbook to achieve success in fighting this virus while we in the USA struggle. Rest assured that deceitful Don and his band of corrupt characters will be the first in line to collect on trillions of dollars of increasing debt being handed out in an effort to rebuild our economy due to his ignorance.
DAVE JACOBY
Grand Junction
Pandemic provides lessons to deal with threat to climate
April 22nd marks the 50th Earth Day, dedicated to the protection of Earth. Since the first Earth Day, millions have pursued that goal. Earth’s greatest current threat is climate change.
We are currently gripped by a pandemic threatening humanity, interrupting our lives and economy. Climate change is disrupting our lives also. We must address COVID-19 for our safety, our family’s, and our community’s. The climate catastrophe presents a similar threat.
We’ve witnessed destruction of the creations of humanity and the planet’s natural wonders as a result of extreme climate events. The pandemic is threatening but in the long run climate change is a greater threat. Some strategies applied to coronavirus can also be applied to climate change. Paying attention to the expertise of scientists about the sources, the spread of each problem, and potential solutions is crucial. The sooner we solve the problems, the less impact they will have. “Flattening the curve” reduces the spread of the virus. We must also “flatten the curve” of CO2 released into the atmosphere.
The pandemic is detrimental to our economy as is climate change. The Energy Innovation, Carbon Dividend Act (HR-763) offers a first step to address climate change while the dividend to U.S. households in the act will help stimulate the economy.
You can get involved. Saturday, April 25, you can join Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Virtual Earth Day event with Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, including 3 actions you can take from home to help the climate. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/uniting-from-home-registration-101119077884
ANDREW ZEILER
Bayfield
Is there an ‘acceptable loss ratio’ in Trump’s strategy?
The recent letter to editor by Dave Kearsley (April 14) contained the word “economy” three times and the word “lives” but once and only in the last sentence.
This pattern mirrors Trump’s fast re-opening plan for businesses and the streets of America.
There seems to be an underlying “acceptable loss ratio” in Trump’s back-to-work strategy: the losses will be essentially people of color, the less healthy and the elderly. Maybe the xenophobic and racist shoe fits.
Is the “economy” three times more important than “lives”?
PAUL HACKBERT
Grand Junction
Best shot at flattening curve is to make sure masks are worn
I went in for groceries Sunday and was encouraged by the number of people wearing masks.
Masks must cover both your nose and mouth to do any good.
Where do you get one? How many unemployed peope know how to sew?
What if they became self-employed? What if government entities forgave licensing and sales tax, high-traffic areas allowed tailgate sales points and all those who are “Going To Pass It On” made donations to the vendors so there are always masks available to those with financial difficulties?
Wouldn’t it be great to see that positive test curve dip sharply to ZERO? It is only going to get there by an all-out effort by everyone.
Be safe, stay safe. Wishing everyone a hale and hearty future.
DOUGLAS LAWYER
Grand Junction
Governor was slow to react to the virus in Colorado
It should be apparent to anyone who watched the Gov. Polis COVID-19 town hall broadcast last week that he’s an empty suit in blue sneakers.
He failed to give any meaningful answers to several of the questions submitted, instead providing politically safe platitudes. It was especially obvious when he responded to the woman from Gunnison asking about what he was going to do to help the mountain communities recover.
He responded in part that the world-class resort areas, ski slopes and mountains will still be there long after she and he were gone, but that there will be a day to once again welcome back and embrace tourists from around the world.
Before Colorado’s COVID-19 infections first broke out in the ski areas, he was asked in a Denver 9News interview on March 13 why he didn’t close down the resorts or at least limit them to the same number of people (250 at that time) that he did with other gatherings. The virus had appeared in Washington state well over a month earlier and was spreading rapidly.
He said that would be ridiculous, 250 people spread out over a huge slope. It doesn’t appear that the governor nor his husband are avid outdoorsmen, or at least skiers. Perhaps that’s why he failed to proactively close down the ski areas and recognize that people from around the country and the world would be seeding the virus in Colorado by congregating in lift lines and sharing the same ski lifts, gondolas, restaurants and bars.
WILLIAM HANES
Whitewater
Voters have apathetically allowed erosion of rights
I wonder how many stopped to really consider how easy it was to shut down the nation and order healthy people to stay in their homes?
It used to be that only the sick were under quarantine. The economy was brought to a halt, and millions lost their jobs. Necessary? Not so much. Not this time. Compare this virus to other epidemics and see if the hysteria was really warranted.
Secret labs are creating bio weapons and worse is to come. However, the term “conspiracy theory” will be used to deflect the evil being engineered.
I would call this shutdown a test of COMPLIANCE and a dry run for martial law. There is a meaning to the number in U.N. Agenda 21. Those who lap up mainstream media news like gospel truth took the bait and let themselves be so restricted except for grocery shopping and perhaps buying parts to repair a toilet.
When a father is targeted for playing catch outside with his daughter we are on a slippery slope. There were many instances of police overstepping their bounds under orders from certain politicians. Voters are at fault for not being vigilant enough to notice the decline of freedom over the last few decades. It seems to make no difference which party occupies the White House.
Forces at work both inside and outside the U.S.A. are plotting very hard against this nation. Our traditions, beliefs, and freedoms are being taken away.
CAROL ABBOTT
Battlement Mesa
Administration using virus as cover to roll back protections
The Trump administration just gave polluters a free pass to pollute our air and water. Using COVID-19 as cover, the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency announced it will be taking a break from enforcing legally mandated public health and environmental protections nationwide — indefinitely.
Letting oil refineries, chemical plants and other industrial polluters off the hook is disgusting and shamelessly opportunistic. The coronavirus crisis has upended what is normal for everyone, but that’s not an excuse to toss aside fundamental environmental protections.
PATRICIA MARTIN
Grand Junction
It’s ‘criminal folly’ to reopen the country too soon
Impossible that President Trump will be stupid twice over.
First time, early (Crimson Contagion last year) and fully (January this year) he ignored the need for tests, vents and personal protective equipment to prevent this catastrophe. And now he’s doing it again. Without a full regime of testing and contacting, it’s criminal folly to re-open society. In 1918 it was the second wave that killed millions!
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade