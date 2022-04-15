Federal funds should be used to help community
According to Mesa County Public Health, our county was in critical need of child care resources prior to the pandemic. An additional 17% drop impacted our communities according to an article in the Saturday paper.
That story was right next to the news that our City Council used $1.38 million in federal ARPA funds for tourism marketing, airline incentives and sporting events.
Perhaps using the money directly for the people in our community rather than to organizations that Council Member Randall Reitz “thinks will make good use of the money” or that improves the convenience for “international traveler” Council Member Anna Stout would be a better use of that money.
SCL’s reserves have built up recently, not over 125 years
In a recent letter, Terri Chinn, VP of finance for St. Mary’s, said St. Mary’s leaders have built up $460 million of reserves in 125 years. Looking at the tax returns, it’s not that straightforward.
For the first 113 years, St. Mary’s leaders accumulated $26 million of such reserves, average $230,000 a year. For the last 12 years, St. Mary’s leaders have accumulated $434 million of such reserves, average $36.2 million a year.
Chinn says the community board gives directions to ensure the reserve fund is reinvested into this community. In the last 12 years, the balance in the reserve fund has increased every year. So no money from the fund has been reinvested in our community. Rather St. Mary’s has generated enough cash to buy everything they needed each year and still have money left over to send to increase the reserve fund amount each year.
Chinn says St. Mary’s reserves of $460 million make sense in light of St. Mary’s operating budget in excess of $400 million. At the end of 2020, St. Mary’s four sister hospitals in Denver had total net reserves of about $330 million with total operating budgets around $1.6 billion. If SCL Health allowed that Front Range formula here, St. Mary’s reserves would need to be about $80 million instead of $460 million.
All of this information is from the tax returns of St. Mary’s and its Front Range sister hospitals if anyone wants to go looking.
Sentinel should consider conservative news sources
I read with humor the Friday Sentinel editorial about how it “struggles” every day to provide unbiased news. I have to assume that editorial was written tongue-in-cheek, since I see no evidence of that being fact.
The Sentinel currently provides some local news and then the reprinted AP version of national and international news. Its commentary pages are, for the most part, from some local pundits who are left-leaners, like the often tiresome Jim Spehar or the Writers on the Range, a group of over-educated do-gooders who write mostly about the evil deeds of the fossil fuels industries. The Sentinel also gets its “professional” commentaries from The Washington Post, the most left-leaning, hate-filled national newspaper.
How about once in awhile getting something from a conservative think-tank or newspaper, such as The Hoover Institute? Or would that be against your editorial standards? Otherwise, simply admit that you have little or no interest in seeing a different take on the news, that being the conservative party of this country.
Just a few bad short-term renters ruin a neighborhood
I see that one person that lives in Boulder and owns a vacation rental in Fruita would like to see more vacation rentals here. Of course she would! I’d like to know if she has to live next door to one. She’s making a great deal of money off our great climate, great people, great community. She doesn’t have to put up with people coming in, paying their money and getting the feeling they are entitled to do what ever they want.
People are away from home, neighbors and people they know and then somehow turn into the tourist from hell. Their is no sense of community if all your neighbors are temporary. They are on vacation, which usually means staying up late, making lots of noise and running around like stupid people. Don’t get me wrong. Not all temporary renters are jerks, but it only takes a few to ruin a neighborhood.
