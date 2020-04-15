Business owners heartened by care shown by patrons
We are encouraged and uplifted by the generosity of so many people over the past few weeks!
We have seen so many bagel shop guests pre-paying for food items that someone else may not be able to afford!
Kudos to Sue, (who we didn’t know), who called us and offered a $200 gift to keep us going. Such generosity! We told her that we don’t need it and to pass it along to someone who is more in need as we have already been helped by a loan from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program that is allowing us to keep all our staff on full time. Feeling blessed!
MARK and MISSY SMITH
Main Street Bagels
Grand Junction
Odd that we import food when homegrown crops tilled under
What is wrong with this picture? Mile upon mile of cars across the country, lining up to receive food from our amazing food banks, which are stretched to the limit and rapidly running out of supplies.
Meanwhile, from California to Florida, farmers are forced to plow tons and tons of their crops back into the soil. No way to get them to the factories or stores. Heartbreaking! It’s food that could provide healthy nutrition to so many.
Meantime, we are importing fruit and vegetables from Mexico, where the supply chain is obviously not broken. We do have to thank them for that, but it does seem odd.
Finally, and this bit of news in today’s paper made me want to cry: our own fruit crop, here in the valley, may not exist this summer. I understand what is happening, but how tragic. The whole scenario does seem to be cruelly ironic.
PENNY STEWART
Grand Junction
We can’t be lulled into a false sense of security with virus
With our leaders being in a big rush to restart the economy, there is a factor that I am sure scientific experts such as Dr. Fauci are aware of but are hesitant to express.
If we are successful in limiting the spread of the virus by distancing and closing, we have protected many people who would have become infected by the virus. By relaxing these protections these individuals, once protected, will now be exposed and infected. We will then experience a sharp uptick in the disease resulting in more contagion and death. This is already happening in China, South Korea and other countries who have controlled the disease but have relaxed their protections even on a limited basis.
We can be misled by our leaders with false optimism and ignorance, but the only hope to defeat this disease and save lives will occur when a vaccine is proven effective and is made available to all.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
If some businesses are open, then they all should be
Yesterday I went to Lowe’s for emergency plumbing parts and noticed that Sprouts, Lowe’s, Walmart and Dollar Tree were open but not Hobby Lobby or America’s Mattress.
Many of these closed businesses are just as capable of safe operations as those designated essential. My guess is many if not all of these closed businesses have plans to safely reopen when allowed. I see no compelling reason to wait. Is April 26 a good date? Nope, yesterday would work better.
Government at all levels needs to have trust in the American people and American companies. Most will do the right thing. People’s health and economic health are not mutually exclusive. Stay safe.
DON WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Federal stimulus package overlooks small businesses
The SBA reports small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. They are responsible for two-thirds of net new jobs creation and 44% of the economic activity. They represent more than 99.7% of U.S. employers. They drive innovation and competitiveness. Yet the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill provides about $510 billion for large-business assistance and only about $3.5 billion for small businesses. Does anyone think this odd? What’s up with that? Come on Donald, Cory, Michael, Scott. Enlighten me. What’s your take on this? No pun intended.
RICHARD BUCHAN
Battlement Mesa