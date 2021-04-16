Stop making federal land a climate-change contributor
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has determined that we have only nine years left, until 2030, to reduce global emissions by half to avoid increasing warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. If temperatures go above this, we can expect the effects of climate change that we have been witnessing — extreme water shortages, hot, wind-driven fires, hurricanes, massive flooding, extinctions of species — to accelerate and intensify to potentially unfathomable (and in some cases, unsurvivable) extremes.
Fossil fuels cause climate change. The president has direct authority over extraction of fossil fuels on federal land or water.
About 50% of fossil fuels extracted in the U.S. are taken from land belonging to the U.S. There are potentially 450 BILLION tons of climate damaging pollution on federal lands not yet leased to industry. Yet, fossil fuel drilling on federal land releases approximately 25% of U.S greenhouse gases.
We have no control, at the moment, over oil and gas extracted from private land. But if there were a nationwide ban on federal fossil fuel leasing, it would potentially reduce carbon emissions by approximately 280 million tons a year. And as has been noted many times, a ban on new federal fossil fuel extraction would not mean a loss of jobs. Our society would still require energy to operate and workers to help generate the energy.
The president has foreclosed new coal, oil and gas leasing on public lands until a thorough review of the climate impact of these practices is undertaken. Interior Secretary Haaland is spearheading this analysis. She can be contacted at energyreview@ios.doi.gov. Everyone who has witnessed the effects of climate change and is concerned for future generations and life on the Earth as we know it, should consider sending Secretary Haaland his/her knowledge, information, and concerns.
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Midterms won’t be too late to stop Democratic agenda
Let’s refresh our memories on vital issues. The Civil Rights Act, 1964, is highly effective. As a corporate lawyer I crisscrossed the nation and saw how well this law works. It led to affirmative action. You have seen how this has benefited women and all minorities in corporations, media and the military. We need to work together to improve safety and schools for all races in inner cities. Accusing whites of being racist only divides us. Cancel-culture radicals fan the flames. They want to divide us.
There was no armed insurrection on Jan. 6 — “armed” being the definitive word. There were no guns found with the rioters. There wasn’t much damage and business was soon back to normal. Contrast this with the riots last summer that Democrats downplayed that included burning and looting. Yet, they are maintaining a military occupation of D.C. They’ve made protecting themselves from a questionable threat a priority. We can agree that their priority should be protecting our southwestern border.
The Chinese withheld critical information on COVID-19, making it tough to know what to expect. Still, President Trump organized getting needed medical supplies to the states, even hospital ships to L.A. and NYC. Democratic governors are still maintaining lockdowns. Republican governors trust their citizens’ judgment. It was President Trump, not President Biden, who kicked regulators’ butts and worked with drug companies to get us vaccines in record time.
Democrats got just enough voters to believe they were electing a moderate in President Biden. Sadly, that’s not true. He wants to make a name for himself by completely changing our country. He supports all the progressives’ expensive and intrusive programs, but hides it well. In his so-called “infrastructure plan” only 5% goes for infrastructure like roads and bridges. With big spending comes big tax increases. The midterms won’t be too late to slam on the brakes. It’s time to cowboy up.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Power brokers and cronies have become fully unmasked
The medical mask will stand as the emblem of the catastrophic pandemic in America in the 2020s. But rejecting it also signals a political statement.
When Donald Trump defiantly swiped the mask from his face on the White House steps after his bout with COVID, he betrayed far more than personal pathetic bravado. Ironically, his gesture of hubris also bared the cruel face the corporate robber barons who back the GOP.
Whereas before they hid behind bland Bushes, they now flaunt their power openly — in a host of ways. The 1 percent control almost half the wealth of the country. They continue shipping millions of jobs overseas.
They try to rob the working poor of health insurance while skyrocketing the costs of care and pharma. They jack up CEO salaries 300% above workers’ average wages (the gap used to be 30%) yet refuse to raise the minimum wage. They gut regulations which could prevent mortgage scams and recessions. They gift themselves huge personal tax cuts while they conjure loopholes to pay zero corporate tax.
They hide trillions of dollars offshore, and pocket billions of profits amidst a pandemic. For 12 years they suffocated all Democratic legislation. And now they are trying to suppress, that is “steal,” voting rights through over 350 bills spread across the states.
A law that forbids giving water to voters is absurd, but also blatant. These comments are not hyperbole or partisan accusations, but sadly, just plain facts. The power brokers and their political cronies have become fully unmasked.
Most brazen, in an unholy alliance with the rabid right, the barons have backed a twice-impeached demagogue who tried to subvert the justice and intelligence services, who assaulted the legislative branch by refusing its subpoenas and jurisdiction, who inflamed a mob to attack the Capitol to de-certify the election, and who caused countless deaths by repeatedly lying about the lethal risk of the COVID virus — in part, of course, by stripping off his mask. Then in his second Big Lie he rejected the fair, rigorous election.
We need masks to protect us from two viruses — the deadly COVID-19 and the paralytic 1 percent.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
A city-owned ice arena would be a money pit for taxpayers
An anonymous donor provides hope for local hockey and ice skating enthusiasts that the defunct Glacier Ice Arena will be purchased by an area municipality or private buyer. A buyer would need to match a million-dollar donor to meet the purchase price of more than $2 million.
The city of Grand Junction is considering the possibility of purchasing the arena. Every community welcomes an expansion of opportunities for youth pro-social activities. Physical activities and outdoor experiences promote resiliency as well as overall physical and social-emotional well-being.
In this case, the funding required to purchase and maintain the arena must be balanced with the potential income that would make the organization self-sufficient or profitable. To illustrate the issue, if the city of Grand Junction were asking for a business loan, and the city’s taxpayers were a bank, the loan most certainly would be denied. Even with a thriving skating club and hockey league, birthday parties, church group events, and camps run by Colorado Avalanche, the arena still can’t keep its doors open.
The arena was home ice to Colorado Mesa University hockey, and CMU has declared it has no interest in buying or subsidizing the Glacier arena. To have city taxpayers fund a specialized service that no other entity will touch is not acceptable.
Generally speaking, public parks and recreation opportunities and services are tax-supported and therefore compete unfairly with private-sector providers of recreation. Not only do tax-supported rec centers receive direct funding, they also don’t pay taxes. So not only is a subsidy provided through taxes, local coffers lose money that would have been paid by a private owner. And unlike our many parks and trails, users would still have to pay to skate at Glacier just as golfers do at the Lincoln Park public golf course.
Users of any service or facility should pay for its purchase and its upkeep, whether with cash or in-kind labor. Grand Junction’s COPMOBA is an excellent example of a group of biking enthusiasts who organized, built, and continue to fund and maintain singletrack biking trails on existing public land.
The Libertarian Party desires less government with minimized taxation. While we applaud donations of cash and labor in lieu of taxation, even a million dollars can’t prevent the Glacier Ice Arena from becoming a money pit for local taxpayers.
JB PHILLIPS
Chair,
Mesa County Libertarian Party
No winners in compromise
Letter writer Linda Morton needs a lesson in semantics. Perhaps Linda (and the Sentinel letters headline writer) both have “…much to learn about compromise.” In the world of negotiating, “compromise” is not an acceptable outcome.
The best-detailed definition of “compromise” I can find is from Merriam-Webster: “settlement of differences by arbitration or by consent reached by mutual concessions.”
Any serious negotiator will quickly point out that it is the worst of all possible negotiated results, a firmly defined, “lose-lose,” the exact opposite outcome of the oft-quoted, “win-win.”
There are NO winners in compromise. In reality, it appears Lauren Boebert may know more about “compromise” than Linda or the Sentinel realize.
TOM HOWE
Hotchkiss