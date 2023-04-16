As with so many statistics and statements we are bombarded with in today’s world, it’s difficult and time-consuming to tease out misrepresentation and exaggeration of facts. As Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” And a perfect example of this was demonstrated in the March 23 opinion letter “Gun measures are about control, not public safety.” The author uses statistics pulled from the 2021 National Firearms Survey to support his justification that guns make for a polite society.
Misrepresentation 1: “The rate of U.S. homicides is lower than average.” Averaging is problematic; homicide rates are more accurately represented with trend data. The national firearm homicide rate (per 100,000 persons) has increased from 4.4 in 2017 to 5.8 in 2019 and 6.2 in 2021 (Colorado firearm homicides rate is also increasing: 3.7 in 2015 to 5.8 in 2020). The more accurate statement is that firearm homicides are increasing.
Misrepresentation 2: “From the NFS, guns were used for defensive purposes an estimated 1.67 million times in 2021.” This is a direct statement from the NFS document. However, the NFS author falsely interpreted the interview data collected from 16,708 firearm owners. The firearm owners were asked “Have you ever defended yourself or your property with a firearm even if not fired or displayed?” The leap from the concept of “have you ever” to “yearly” is an extrapolation of uncanny proportions. A third of the firearm owners responded “yes,” which means use of a firearm sometime in the past, not just in 2021 as indicated by the NFS statement. Three-fourths of that group used their firearm once or twice in the past. The more accurate statement is that 31% of the firearm owners reported having used a firearm in the past and most reported having used the firearm once or twice for defensive purposes, be it wildlife or human.
Exaggeration: The opinion letter writer goes on to say “That equates to a gun being used 37 times more often to prevent or stop a dangerous situation.” The word “That” refers to the “estimated 1.67 million times” phrase in Misrepresentation 2. Since the 1.67 number is spurious and invalid, the extrapolation to the number of times a gun is used to prevent or stop a dangerous situation cannot be accurately or ethically reported or used. It is a spurious and invalid number.
BECKY CHESNUT
Fruita
Humans are responsible for assaults, not guns
Please allow me to respond to Janet Weidemann’s April 7 letter. First, let’s dispense with the tired, over-used “assault weapon” canard. Any weapon/tool used for assault is an “assault weapon,” including assault rocks and assault hammers. Any weapon/tool used for defense is a “defense weapon,” including defense rocks and defense hammers.
Guns don’t kill children any more than pencils misspell words and fail exams. It’s the human heart/intent behind the tool which is responsible.
The “shall not be infringed” part of the 2nd Amendment means that the only lawful way to get rid of guns is to do the hard work of repealing 2A per the provisions and requirements of Article 5.
Lastly, disagreeing with Weidemann doesn’t mean pro-gunners want to see children get killed any more than anti-gunners do.
JOHN WILKENSON
Grand Junction
Letter conveniently glosses over European history
The letter “A few points about guns and violence,” by the gentleman from Delta glossed over some not-so-minor details in citing Europe’s 20th-century violent deaths.
Europe suffered World War I and II, the bloody Spanish civil war of the 1930s, and Joseph Stalin’s purges and gulags from the 1930s until 50s that likely killed as many Russians as the war. How convenient for the argument for Americans owning military style rifles.
How about comparing our current homicide by firearm rate with Canada or Europe’s? Then we don’t look so good.
BILL CONROD
Grand Junction
Search and rescue, fire teams’ great response
Kudos to the Lower Valley Fire Department and Mesa Search and Rescue for their assistance Thursday. A fellow hiker suffered severe cramps on the Pollock Bench trail, requiring more assistance than the rest of us could provide.
Upon receiving a call for help, a combined team from Lower Valley and Mesa Search and Rescue responded quickly and with a great deal of professionalism. The teamwork and coordination between the organizations was impressive and resulted in a rapid recovery. Thank you to all involved.