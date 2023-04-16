Letter on gun control misrepresented data

As with so many statistics and statements we are bombarded with in today’s world, it’s difficult and time-consuming to tease out misrepresentation and exaggeration of facts. As Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” And a perfect example of this was demonstrated in the March 23 opinion letter “Gun measures are about control, not public safety.” The author uses statistics pulled from the 2021 National Firearms Survey to support his justification that guns make for a polite society.