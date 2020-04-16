We need assurance that protection isn’t tyranny
I appreciate Thursday’s editorial acknowledging the growing pushback regarding state-government mandates in response to the current health crisis. There certainly may be some who are more conspiracy-minded than the facts warrant, but state officials should not just dismiss the growing frustration citizens have with their decisions.
First, there is frustration that our elected leaders seem dismissive of the impact of their economic mandates on emotional/mental health. David Brook’s editorial Tuesday, “The pandemic of fear and agony,” was gut-wrenching as people shared their angst in the wake of the shutdowns. “My future ... now seems bleak and hopeless,” one college student laments. For senior citizens, “...it’s the wrenching loneliness.” One said, “I cry a lot, which is my new norm.”
Are our elected officials naive regarding the toll to mental health created by their policies? While their stay-at-home orders may stave off infection from COVID-19, what executive orders will they give to prevent depression, anxiety, and hopelessness?
Second, there is frustration that our elected leaders have taken a course pretty much guaranteed to tank the economy. I know some will sneer at this, saying, “Well, I guess you don’t care who lives or dies, do you?” But, as some have said, concern for public health and concern for public well-being are not mutually exclusive. Just because someone worries about providing food and shelter for their family doesn’t mean they’re insensitive to others dying. We’re down the rabbit hole when we become judges of the legitimate anxieties of others.
Letter writer Don Williams had a fair point Thursday. Why were certain establishments deemed “essential” and others non-essential? Why are liquor stores considered “essential,” while, say, books are deemed non-essential? Why didn’t our elected officials allow all businesses to stay open with the stipulation that they’ll abide by distancing and mask rules?
Third, there is frustration that our elected officials are at least perceived to be unconcerned about constitutional liberties. People are being arrested and fined for what, under normal circumstances, is perfectly legal. Granted, these are not normal circumstances, but there are Americans who are truly concerned that their rights and liberties are being eroded away.
Like it or not, encouraging people to “snitch” on others was a prelude to totalitarianism under Hitler and Stalin. Let’s not think this is the case here, but the appearance of “symptoms” is rattling people. Perhaps our governor, rather than being “offended” by statements comparing those actions to Nazism, should instead empathize and offer words and even a course of action that would reassure us that our elected officials are not becoming tyrants, but that they have a genuine concern that no crisis will infringe on our liberties guaranteed by our Constitution.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Let’s govern ourselves wisely or see our freedoms disappear
Regarding the increasing new constraining regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal freedom. Perhaps the adage “the freedom to swing my fist ends at your nose” might apply.
In these times it would be well to consider that historically the demise of a republic or democratic society occurs, and power to govern, is lost when abused by an unwieldy multitude — a group of people whose societal conscience is not kept true to duty, valor, courage, and honesty. These are the things that allow people to govern themselves. When these things are lost you can no longer govern — you must be governed by external law.
An old adage states “America is great because America is good, if America ever ceases to be good, she will no longer be great.” So please, let’s voluntarily cooperate with reasonable requests that protect each other before restrictive laws become necessary and freedoms are lost.
RON JOHNSON
Grand Junction
It’s time to let rural areas of Colorado go back to normal
Governor Polis:
Respectfully, sir, one size does not fit all. In Mesa County, where I live, we have had 34 cases of COVID-19, and all of those, as reported just today, are recovered. Indeed, all the cases and deaths on the entire Western Slope are signaling that the shutdown of the state of Colorado needs to end immediately.
I have friends and neighbors who have lost their jobs, lost their income, lost their anticipation of future well-being — for what? Thirty recovered cases.
Please call off the shutdown, for everywhere but the Interstate 25 corridor. It only makes sense.
Respectfully,
MERLE MILLER
Grand Junction
Common sense has left the building, including Sentinel
Where were you when the government “spectacularly” failed to make testing the No. 1 priority?
The Trump administration realized the potential on Jan. 27 when travel to China was curtailed. Europe and the United Kingdom followed shortly thereafter. Yes, common sense has left the building, including the Sentinel offices.
Some math should help you understand why football season (seems as if this is your No. 1 concern) may not happen as soon as you would like it to.
If we were able to do 4 million tests a day it would still take 82 days and that does not include the 11-20 million illegal aliens. They should and must be tested as well.
The U.S. has one of the lowest death rates (number of deaths divided by total cases) at 4.1 (Johns Hopkins). South Korea at 4.19, Sweden at 8.57 and Italy at 12.72. (Worldometers.info) We must be doing something better than the others.
What resources would we have to have to do all this testing per day? It’s incredible to think of the manpower needed to conduct the tests. How about the materials to run and analyze the tests? We have nowhere near enough machines and PPE for the personnel. How costly will this be? You guessed it. No one knows. Testing 329 million in two to four weeks means we would have to test and process 11.75 to 23.5 million tests/day. Then will you get everyone to do the test. We can’t get everyone to get a flu shot.
Who gets those “miserly” doled out tests first? The East Coast or West Coast? Young or old first? What is the age cutoff? Will we do certain races or religions first? You pick — then we can criticize you for not choosing correctly.
It is easy to be an armchair quarterback and/or second guess everything this administration has done.
I agree that we must test as rapidly and as many as we can. We need our economy to recover. Spend your ink on asking how we can do better. Spend your capital on printing viable suggestions.
ROD MARTINEZ
Grand Junction
The left condemns Trump
no matter what he does
Isn’t it interesting that at the onset of this crisis those on the left condemned the president for quickly restricting travel and for recommending a number of precautions to help prevent spread of COVID-19, including reluctantly through state governors’ business closures. Anyone can check the internet, especially media such as CNN and MSNBC to verify.
Now when the president wants to get America open, again the vocal left is condemning his desire to start opening businesses with guidelines. History will determine what was done correctly and what was done incorrectly and I am sure there will be plenty of both, but the continual condemnation by the left is old, stale, and remarkably predictable.
Learning our own Sen. Michael Bennet refused to self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive patients reminds me of the old saying “do as I say, not as I do.”
We are learning how quickly we are willing to give up our personal freedoms. Will we be as quick to demand them back? I sure hope so for the sake of our cities, towns, and country.
KAREN SEIBOLD
Grand Junction
No governor can remove rights without due process
I am sorry Gov. Polis takes exception to comparing his stay-at-home “orders” to World War II dictators.
Plain and simple, he cannot remove constitutional rights without due process. He can suggest we stay at home but cannot order it. The health department can quarantine individuals who are sick with a contagious disease, but cannot quarantine healthy people.
The government’s job is to give guidance, not to be our nanny.
DON CURTIS
Grand Junction
CARES Act support for small businesses is $350B, not $3.5B
In a letter to the editor in Thursday’s paper, a reader made the claim that the CARE Act provides $510 billion in stimulus to large corporations but only $3.5 billion to small businesses which are the lifeblood of our economy. And they blamed the GOP for only helping their big corporate cronies. Well, that person is misinformed. They left off a couple of zeros. The CARE Act actually provides $350 billion for small businesses. Just FYI.
JEREMIAH HABECKER
Clifton