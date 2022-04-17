Give law enforcement the tools to fight fentanyl
As the Colorado General Assembly considers legislation to address our state’s fentanyl crisis, I would like to share some concerns about this deadly drug in Mesa County.
The General Assembly in 2019 downgraded possession of several controlled substances, including fentanyl, from a felony to a misdemeanor. Doing this removed critical tools from law enforcement to keep fentanyl out of our communities and is one of the reasons why fentanyl deaths and crimes have spiked.
Here in Mesa County, the number of deaths from fentanyl have doubled each year from 2019 to 2021, while over the past two years, fentanyl has overtaken all other illegal drugs in our community. In 2021, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office took more than 30,000 fentanyl pills off our streets.
Last year, Narcan was administered for overdoses 118 times in Mesa County, a rate of more than twice a week. Sadly, we are on pace to far exceed that number in 2022. Clearly, this deadly drug presents a public safety and public health crisis in our county.
Because of the deadly consequences of this drug, we need to ensure the General Assembly, as it considers House Bill 1326, amends the legislation so that possession of any amount is a felony.
Several studies have shown that people leaving incarceration are at extreme risk of dying of an opioid overdose. A misdemeanor charge for possession has the potential of numerous arrests for an addict and exposing them over and over to this dangerous window post incarceration. A felony charge carries the weight to get addicts into the treatment they need.
My goal, as someone responsible for the safety of all community members, is not to make felons out of addicts. But a misdemeanor charge for possessing any amount of fentanyl essentially legitimizes the use of this lethal drug.
HB1326 is a positive step toward tackling the fentanyl crisis, but we need to ensure law enforcement has the tools to get this deadly drug out of our communities and help those struggling with drug addiction.
TODD ROWELL
Mesa County Sheriff
Renewable energy a boon to Colorado’s economy
With the surge of gas prices and the dangers of climate change, it is important to reflect on the progress of renewable energy developments in Colorado and the benefits it has brought and continues to provide families.
As one of Colorado’s renewable energy projects, Crossing Trails Wind Farm in Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties has brought incredible benefits to our community. Since becoming operational last year, the EDP Renewables North America’s wind farm has 5,868 megawatts of renewable energy capacity, producing enough clean energy to power more than 2.1 million homes.
As an Operations Manager, I’m proud to see the benefits the wind farm brings to Colorado. Crossing Trails Wind Farm alone represents $145 million in capital investment and disperses an estimated $12 million in property tax payments. Local governments and school districts use these payments to fund government services like repairing roads, funding community projects or purchasing school supplies. In addition to an economic boost, these projects create hundreds of construction jobs, which is critical in today’s economy.
I have witnessed the benefits that renewable energy brings to our communities and livelihoods. As renewable energy continues to grow across the U.S., the opportunities for our state’s economic well-being will follow. The future holds endless possibilities through the rise of renewable energy in Colorado.
KYLE SHUTTLE
Seibert
Reporting just the facts builds trust in journalism
Please consider how Sentinel reporters word their articles. Terms like “false” and “baseless” do not seem appropriate, simply because these are in-progress stories. You may possibly be correct, but then again you may not be. Your crystal ball is just as fuzzy as mine.
Reminds me of a headline in The World published on April 15, 1912: “Titanic Sinking; No lives lost … All are now safe.” Ouch. Then it went on to say, “Titanic is now on her way to Halifax” (oops).
In any event, why does the once-noble profession of journalism feel compelled to tell us how we should think about a news story? Isn’t that better left in the editorial column? I suppose it boils down to a credibility issue.
Consider reporting the facts without the opinions and conjecture and the words that imply an outcome that has not yet happened, and then step back, happy in the knowledge that you have done your job. And then let us do our job — drawing our own conclusions based on those facts. Contrary to the prevailing journalistic opinion in these United States, we dummies can actually figure it out without the hand-holding. When that happens, I imagine the Fourth Estate will regain the trust it has lost. And we readers will love you for it and appreciate your efforts along those lines.
WILLIAM FARIELLO
Grand Junction