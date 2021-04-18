Victim services volunteers serve our community well
Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 18-24 and I think it is important to recognize the amazing Victim Advocate volunteers with the Grand Junction Police Department Victim Services Unit.
These members of our community have completed a very in-depth 40-hour academy that trained them in all the ways they can support victims of crime in Grand Junction. They then cover four, 12-hour shifts each month to ensure that no victims are left unserved.
In the very unsteady and unpredictable world we are living in, and with the increase in crime we have experienced over the past months, Victim Advocates are invaluable in the service they offer.
These volunteers work full-time jobs, are retired, or even work more than one job and have the desire to support their community. This program would not exist without their selfless dedication to our valley.
One of our volunteers, Dave M., recently received the Carol Hacker award for Outstanding Victim Advocate in the volunteer sector awarded through the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance.
He is a dedicated volunteer to not only the Grand Junction Police Department Victim Services Unit, but also the victim services units of the local district attorney’s office and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
He has completed over 4,000 hours of service with the GJPD alone. So, if you know a volunteer of ANY agency, be sure to thank them for their dedication and service this week. Our community is better off with these volunteers serving you. THANK YOU!
MEGAN WEAVER
Victim Services Coordinator
Grand Junction Police Department
Glacier owners take exception to Libertarian’s view of arena
Mesa County Libertarian Party and JB Phillips, I would like to share with you some facts concerning Glacier Ice Arena so next time you take pen to paper you can base your party’s opinion on facts instead rumors and slanderous assumptions.
We are a seasonal facility in which our busy season runs from October to March. Glacier, as well as 10 of the other 14 rinks on the Western Slope of Colorado, close for the summer. We unfortunately had to close our doors early last year due to COVID. We are still closed due to the restrictions and cancellation of hockey programs due to COVID, contrary to your assumptions of being defunct or having to close our doors even though our programs are thriving.
Glacier originally opened in 2006 and has been operated successfully by a family for nearly 15 years and is certainly not failing. We have decided to sell Glacier and there are several reasons for doing that, just as other privately owned and operated businesses do. PERIOD!
JB Phillips, in your letter to the editor you have assumed once again, the Glacier is not “self-sufficient or profitable.” Exactly how did you come to that conclusion? Have you seen our P&Ls or tax returns from the past few years? I would think if you are going to make an accusation as such you would have some data that would back your claims. The fact is, JB Phillips, that Glacier Ice Arena LLC is self-sufficient and we do not appreciate you dragging us through the mud so you can voice the Libertarian view on keeping what you and your party consider to be over-reaching of government in what you think should be a privately owned business.
I appreciate your party’s view and the right to your opinion, but it is irresponsible and slanderous on your part to make false claims against a private business just to make a political point. I would hope that in the future that you and the Libertarian Party would research the facts before developing an opinion that could potentially damage the reputation and viability of a private business.
ROBBIE and ALAN KOOS
Glacier Ice Arena
BE ALERT PERA MEMBERS
“If passed, HB 21-1246 would severely limit the investments PERA has access to, which could affect the ability to maximize the long-term risk-adjusted return for members. It would require PERA’S Board to create an exclusion list of all direct investments PERA has in fossil fuel companies. That list, within six months, would require the board to divest from that list if any company is a fossil fuel company. Not good for PERA or its membership. Over the past several years, advocacy campaigns have pressed pension funds to divest from countless industries for varying reasons. Divestment could cost PERA members ability to generate the investment returns that make your retirement benefit possible. Over the last 30 years, PERA’s investment program has generated over 69$ billion dollars that fund benefits and help local economies. PERA’s Board opposes divestment efforts unless such opposition is inconsistent with its obligations and recommends the legislature thoughtfully consider such proposals with caution and fiduciary care.”
Thanks PERA Board for taking a stand on this bill and any PERA Member may wish to consider contacting your representative to oppose HB 21-1246. Your support is needed.
Bud Root, PERA Retiree
3082 Shadowbrook Court
Junction, Colorado 8150
I just want to say that the round about art in Fruita is so appropriate and well done. It’s amazing.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita