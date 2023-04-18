In hearing about the resent effort to recall elected school board member Andrea Haitz, I did some research on the reasons listed by Sarah Lester, Eric Rechel and Fredricka Howie on the recall. As a result, I disagree with the recall as Andrea Haitz has made decisions in accordance with what the people have elected her to do.
Concerning the recent decision to close schools, which seems to have prompted this recall, school closures are not only happening in Grand Junction, but all over Colorado and the nation. In Colorado, school boards have recently closed schools in Denver, DPS closing three schools, Aurora two and Jefferson County 16 schools. In Chicago, Illinois, they are closing 54 schools this summer. That is to just name a few. All schools are citing low enrollment numbers and budget concerns as the reason for the closures — just as here.
District 51 school board members were elected by voters to be good stewards of our tax dollars and exercise fiscal responsibility over the budget among other things.
I know that the closing of schools is not an easy choice, and I am sure it was a difficult decision made on behalf of the school board, but it was necessary as it was with hundreds of schools across the nation. My children went from K through 12 and university here in D51. We currently have many more choices as to how we want our children to receive their education and parents are choosing alternatives to government run public schools.
Concerning the Marillac Clinic located on Grand Junction High School, there is specific language in measure 4B in the November 2021 elections that would increase taxes to build a new high school and it did not include a medical facility.
So why is there a recall? Unfortunately, I feel this is politically motivated. I checked out the committee to recall on Facebook and found many extreme radical liberal posts from the committee, as well as from those commenting on their posts. Some of those posts spewing hateful comments targeting our elected officials.
This politically motivated recall could cost taxpayers up to $200,000. So please inform yourself and do the research and make an educated choice based on fact, not emotion before buying into this recall.
ROBBIE KOOS
Grand Junction
Want to protect schools? Look at airport security
Prior to Sept. 11, 2001, we frequently watched the drama play out of yet another airline hijacking. These hijackers all had one thing in common — they were trying to gain recognition for themselves or their “cause,” however sick or cowardly it may be.
After 9/11, our government declared we had reached the breaking point. Enter the TSA, metal detectors, and search of our belongings prior to boarding our flight. Fences were built around our airports, and unattended parking at the airport curb was prohibited. We all hated these changes! The hijackings stopped. The latest demonstrations in Tennessee by students, parents, and legislators, are understandable, but simply repeat the same tired call for gun control. When will we have had enough of the insane murder of our students and do the hard thing that has proven to work?
Yes, fences and checkpoints are expensive and make our schools look like prisons. Yes, it would infringe on the freedoms of students, parents, and staff and force us to acknowledge our current efforts have failed, perhaps not locally, but on a national level. Yes, if you ask the parents, grandparents, siblings, or spouse of those we have lost, which would you choose? The loss of your beloved family member, or the inconvenience of a fence, metal detectors, and full-time armed security guards? I would wager that every single one of the grieving families would be happy to get to school an hour early if needed, wait in the checkpoint line, and have dinner that night with their child. Even Disney controls their perimeter and uses safety screening. Why not our schools?
As a Vietnam Era Veteran, I recall the first time I heard the term “acceptable losses.” It was used when the speaker did not personally know the person who had died. Each day that we talk about gun control to stop the murder of our children we are telling the world that such crimes fall under that same repulsive phrase.
Should gun laws be improved? Do we need to focus on improving mental health care? Absolutely! Yet such changes take enormous amounts of compromise and time. We can’t protect all schools overnight, but we can certainly start building fences today. If we are really serious about protecting our schools, we should act like it.