Feed the hungry, but let’s be smart about it
I would like to commend the food truck serving truckers through this difficult time. In addition, we can thank first responders and health workers.
My concern is we are feeding folks who are working and have the income to purchase their meals. Two issues arise from this. First the restaurants are losing revenue and the tax base is being affected.
We can thank these selfless people after the economy is back on track. In the meantime, it would serve the better good if the food truck took that $4,000 in donations and worked with District 51 to provide lunches for children not getting a meal through this pandemic.
In addition, do not buy a meal for someone in line for a meal. Apparently, they have the wherewithal to purchase that meal. Donate that $10 or $20 to a food bank or other food charity in this valley to take care of those who do not have the means to buy a meal.
A short list begins with Western Colorado Community Foundation, Community Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies, Kids Aid and Catholic Outreach. There are other charities as well.
This is a loving and good community, but we need to be smart in how we allocate the limited resources we have to offer.
CINDERA HAAS
Grand Junction
With co-op established, it’s a great time to consider solar
As a local architect in Grand Junction and Mesa County for over 40 years, I have followed the progress of solar installations for residential and commercial uses over my professional lifetime.
I have witnessed firsthand the benefits to home and business owners of the power of the sun to help them save money on their utility bills. An annual return of approximately 8% to 12% on investment has been verified for the years until the rooftop system pays for itself. This period is followed by a staggering 100% return on investment for the remaining life of the system. Panels are typically warrantied for 25 years, with an expected life of many years beyond that. This amount of time coincides easily with the cost and timing of payback if financed with local lenders.
Solar installation is both a smart and savvy decision in terms of protecting our electricity supply and natural resources. It is a common-sense solution for home and business owners seeking to reduce their annual expenses. As an added incentive, property owners can get a 26% credit on their federal tax returns through 2020, thus paying for up to one-third of their system for most applications.
I have recently been made aware of a nonprofit organization, Solar United Neighbors, that assists buyers to find, procure, and manage their solar installation in a cooperative and cost-saving manner. They assist buyers by bundling several projects with a single installer. By bundling, buyers can save as much as 10% or more over the cost of an individual installation. The newly formed Mesa County Solar Co-op also brings much needed timely sustainable jobs to the Grand Valley — first designing PV systems, next installing, and finally maintaining them over time.
Grand Junction and Mesa County are in a part of the country where sunshine is abundant year-round. I encourage you to go to www.solarunitedneighbors.org/mesacounty to learn more about what going solar means for you. lt just makes sense to save money this way.
BRYAN SIMS
Grand Junction
Fruita pastor endorses Davis for Mesa County commissioner
Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of Cody Davis for Mesa County commissioner. Cody is a lifelong Mesa County resident who understands the culture and climate of Mesa County, both politically and socially. He is man of strong faith and moral conviction, a devoted family man and a successful small business owner/operator. He brings much needed youth and passion to government — a fresh face in a subculture that is often marred in politicians being out of touch with their voters and constituents.
I support his conservative values, both fiscally and politically. Cody believes in less government and in more opportunity for individuals and businesses to thrive. I wholeheartedly endorse him for Mesa County commissioner.
JOSH COOK
Lead Pastor, Victory Life Church
Fruita
Protests undermine protocols we need to keep observing
I am personally well aware of the economic difficulties facing us in the Grand Valley but absolutely dismayed at the plans for a protest parade along North Avenue.
Yes, keeping social distance, wearing masks, the very act of coordinating necessary shopping trips and sanitizing everything when one returns home is a great bother. Think, however, of the “inconvenience” of a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in a quite prolonged adherence to all these protocols. We have the opportunity now to keep numbers low and look forward to life beginning to return to something resembling normalcy perhaps this year, but ONLY if we all do our parts responsibly and diligently. I submit that protest parades are not the way to do this.
NOELLE GOSLEE SMITH
Grand Junction