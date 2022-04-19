Want news coverage from reliable unbiased sources
Wow! Greetings Judy Myers. Please allow me a different perspective about The Daily Sentinel. I am a lifelong Republican, or what you call me a “RINO,” since in the last year I have been called that more in just 14 months than my whole life up to this point.
I chose not to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 or for Hillary Clinton. And after what I witnessed Trump doing in Helsinki, Finland in 2018 with Vladimir Putin at his side disgusted me. That was the day Trump took Putin’s side over our own intelligence services — the NSA, CIA and Homeland Security.
COVID came in early 2020 as you know, and after listening to Trump tell us to ingest bleach, Malaria drugs (hydrochloroquine), Ivermectin (round worm killer), and when he put up Dr. Stella Immanuel of Houston, Texas, as his “COVID expert” in May of 2020, that was it for me ever thinking Donald Trump could lead our country ever again. Dr. Immanuel said COVID was caused by demons. The newspaper Houston Chronicle looked into Dr. Immanuel and found that she was not qualified to offer any advice to anyone about the cause of the worldwide pandemic.
Since last year I have read The Daily Sentinel every single day. What they report is indeed unbiased news, though I have seen articles here that seem to favor some, like Tina Peters or Lauren Boebert, but in reality, they do offer both sides. That is the type of news we like to see.
The Hoover Institute is not a news service. It is a think tank at Standford University. The Associated Press has been a news source since 1846. It is unbiased and I can prove it. It operates in 250 countries and the research group Media Bias gives it an A+. Neither for or against either political party or former president.
Imagine America if the only news we received was from Fox News, or NewsMax, or Infowars (Alex Jones)? We live in a wonderful country where the press is allowed to tell the truth, without blow-back, unlike Russia or North Korea or China.
The Daily Sentinel is without a doubt not “left leaning” or “right leaning.” Your letter to the editor here says a lot about you. We are free Americans, who want to get news from reliable sources daily. How about you?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Getting off foreign oil and gas in our strategic interest
Perhaps you recall the days of missiles in Cuba and of vigilance of the Fulda Gap for Warsaw pact incursions. Then the relief of the fall of the Berlin Wall and hope for a world without a committed adversary. Hope turned to skepticism and disappointment as a new Stalin arose. Now, with Putin in power, we must deal with a reborn threat.
This threat will not disappear whether Ukraine withstands Russia’s attacks or not, or whether Putin is deposed or not. The grievance, nostalgia for international power and brainwashing of the Russian populace will guarantee its continuation. We must lessen its power.
We are fortunate in that Russia is vulnerable. Its economy is dependent on the export of coal, oil and gas. True, we have banned their import into the U.S., but we have allies who waver because of their dependence. Producing more of our own has not proven successful. Russia recently demonstrated that in combination with OPEC, it can cripple independent oil and gas production. We need to find a substitute for oil and gas that is not so vulnerable to cartel induced price swings and effective over the long term.
I submit that part of the answer is the adoption of other sources of energy. This is something that we can do quickly. Every kilowatt we generate by wind or solar has the potential to displace Russian exports. We no longer have to feed the beast. War cannot be limited to the battlefield.
TOM THOMAS
Louisville
Volunteers make Habitat for Humanity work
Having the property to build on? Great. Having the funds for materials? Fantastic! But without volunteers, everything comes to a standstill.
A lack of volunteers who can commit their time, whether it be 1-2 days a week, or even a month, is the most critical need for Habitat for Humanity’s efforts at this time. I’d hope that volunteers who have lost touch with Habitat can find their way back and rejoin the effort to create affordable housing for persons in need. And, for those who have not previously participated, it’s a wonderful feeling of satisfaction to look at a house and say, “I helped build that!”
No experience is necessary, just bring a positive attitude and a desire to give to your community. And a special shout out to ReStore employees for their support to Habitat’s efforts as well.
WILLIAM ROBERT WALL
Fruitvale