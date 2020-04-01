Local senior unwilling to die for the economy
I am a senior citizen. I am 72. I don’t want to die. I am not ready to die.
I do not want to stop helping our not-for-profit hospice organization. I volunteer so that money raised can comfort the dying, their families, and aid the grieving.
I want to continue to help an organization raise money to help women gain higher education with loans, scholarships and grants.
I want to help our Art Center continue to shower our community with art, but to also enable programs for children and adults with disabilities.
I want to socialize with my friends and support them in all that life hands us as we age.
I want to be able to share with my grandchildren stories of my past and listen to their concerns.
So, no, I am not willing to die for our economy. As a senior, I spend money in our community and give many hours volunteering. I feel that with the proper guidance and wisdom from elected officials and heads of business we will overcome this financial crisis without sacrificing a very vital portion of our population. It will take time, but it can be done.
TONI AUSTIN
Grand Junction
Please stay on your side of the mountains to slow infections
Having just completed a hike from the Devils Canyon trail head, I was dismayed by the number of large groups who assembled there to hike.
One of the groups arriving in different cars were clearly from the Front Range and numbered at least in double digits. Gov. Polis has asked Coloradans to stay at home and not treat this shutdown as an opportunity to vacation in areas far from home.
It’s understandable that people would want to get outside, but please stay on your side of the Rocky Mountains and refrain from spreading this virus to areas not yet as stricken. Also, why is it necessary to hike in large non-family groups? In addition to folks from the Front Range, I also see numerous license plates from Idaho, California and even Indiana in Colorado National Monument. I wonder how many deaths it will take before people pay heed to the stay at home orders and social distancing to stop the spread of this terrible virus. I think that it is time to close the parking areas in the Monument and discourage the large groups of hikers we see during every drive through on our way to Glade Park.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
When country comes together, we can do awesome things
We live in interesting times. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that as many as 31 million people in the U.S. caught the flu in 2019 of which as many as about 370,000 citizens were hospitalized, and as many as 30,000 people died. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimated 38,800 people died in automobile accidents on our highways in 2019 and 4.4 million people injured seriously enough to need hospitalization. Those kinds of numbers aren’t enough to shut down the country. Evidently, we are willing to accept those numbers as part of our everyday life.
The coronavirus is a serious problem, the media’s 24/7 coverage of the coronavirus stoking fear has made it worse. The media has their charts focusing on how many people have been infected and how many people have died, which is important. They never focus on how many people have been infected and suffered anywhere from no symptoms to serious symptoms and have lived. There’s no balance. We’re being told that by isolating ourselves at home, keeping our safe space (six feet), and washing our hands frequently we will keep the death toll in the hundreds of thousands instead of millions. We will see.
Will we get through this? Yes. Will our lives go back as they were before all of this happened? No. Will we ever be able to explain the run on toilet paper? No. Will we have learned anything out of this battle with the coronavirus? Hopefully. A border fence along our southern border seems like a necessary thing right now, doesn’t it? In fact, regulating everyone who comes into the country from wherever seems like a pretty good idea. Perhaps we shouldn’t be dependent on other countries, especially China, for things we get from them right now like pharmaceuticals. The one thing we can take from this is that when this country comes together to take on a foe, in this case the coronavirus, we can do some pretty awesome things.
The next big question is determining when the fear of the coronavirus is over? For the media the next big question is how can they tie this to President Trump? For the rest of us the question is what does our future hold for us? I know one thing for sure; I feel more fortunate to live here in the United States, in Colorado, and in Mesa County than anywhere else.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction