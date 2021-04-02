Take a close look at what candidates stand for
I couldn’t help but notice that the Grand Junction City Council candidates who claim not to have received the Outdoor Recreation Coalition’s questionnaire likewise failed to respond to a questionnaire shared by Citizens for Clean Air.
Jody Green and Kraig Andrews also sat out a recent online forum on arts and culture hosted by The Mesa County Libraries, Avalon Theatre Foundation, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Museums of the West, the Art Center, and the Grand Valley Creative Alliance.
These areas are pivotal to our local economy and quality of life, and the only four candidates to engage in all three of the above mentioned offerings are Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, Dennis Simpson and Rick Taggart. I also couldn’t help but notice what the candidates who did not participate have in common, is their acceptance of illegal campaign contributions and coordinated support from the divisive far-right organization Stand for the Constitution.
If you care about these issues, not to mention civil rights and discourse, please do not sit this election out. Take a close look at what the candidates really stand for — and don’t stand for — and VOTE accordingly.
KATHERINE HAMMITT
Grand Junction
Support candidates who take time to share their positions
City Council candidates Green, Haitz and McAllister, according to The Daily Sentinel are “miffed” that Sarah Shrader wrote a letter to the editor indicating that they hadn’t responded to ORC’s questionnaire regarding public lands, with Green even claiming he never received a copy in his email folder.
I find this very interesting, as these are the same three candidates who also failed to respond to a questionnaire from an organization that I belong to, Colorado Rural Voter. In fact, CORV, like ORC, also provided follow-up phone calls to remind candidates of the questionnaire. It seems to me that these are three candidates who simply don’t want to reveal their positions on the issues in the questionnaires, are too lazy to check their emails, and/or are showing the voters their disinterest in these matters that are important to their constituents.
My recommendation is to vote for candidates who take the time and energy to share their thoughts and positions with voters. Those candidates are Abe Herman, Randall Reitz, Dennis Simpson and Rick Taggart. All four of these men took their time responding thoughtfully to both questionnaires.
SHARI VANDERVELDE
Fruita
A vote for candidates who support arts is a vote for business
Six of the eight City Council candidates took part in an Arts and Culture Zoom forum on March 15. Four candidates openly embraced the arts, two candidates openly admitted having little experience with the arts, but were willing to listen to those who did, and two candidates did not attend. Are they listening?
One great quote emerged from the forum, “The kind of economic development I believe in is you create a city that’s so great that businesses want to be there. Part of that, in terms of quality of life, is the arts and culture and the amenities we have here,” said Abe Herman, City Council candidate.
Much time was spent on the profitability of the Avalon, the Convention Center, and Las Colonias Amphitheater. Behind the scenes each of these entities has a foundation or a board of visionaries who donate their time to help “create that city so great that businesses want to be here.”
Art on the Corner, AOTC, was mentioned numerous times, but no time was spent on its profitability. Art on the Corner is the epitome of what public art has to offer not only our business community but our community as a whole. AOTC is an outdoor sculpture exhibit available and free to all: No admission, 24/7, all weather, no dress code, no expectations or pressure of sales, free to touch or walk on by.
AOTC now has more than 100 permanent sculptures and a dozen temporary sculptures that dot the half square mile of downtown Grand Junction (more than a single square mile of New York City). Sculptures were often placed where business was lacking or streets were in need of an uplift. The DDA does a great job of managing AOTC, but the program was created and funded by artists.
In 1984, two years after the bust of 1982, Dave Davis and his sculpture buddies loaned (free of charge) their monumental sculptures to instill some positive energy in the depressed economy. Every year since, artists and art volunteers install new, temporary sculptures, investing their time, talent, and dollars in the hopes of energizing a city “so great that businesses want to be here.”
A vote for the arts is a vote for business.
GARY HAUSCHULZ
Palisade