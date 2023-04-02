Thankful for the many visionaries we’ve had
I am personally grateful to all of the visionaries in our amazing valley.
Thank you to those who had the vision to clean up our Colorado River front and create a wonderful extended Riverfront Trail system. Thank you to the visionaries who brought us exceptional parks like Long Family Memorial and Canyon View, which are extremely active throughout the year.
Thank you to those who had the vision in the 1960s to create an award-winning, vibrant, pedestrian friendly Main Street. Thank you to those who had the vision to save and refresh our beloved Avalon Theatre. Thank you to the visionaries who have fostered CMU into a community hub and given us wonderful libraries.
Thank you to visionaries who brought us HopeWest, and ever-expanding hospitals and medical facilities. Thank you to the many outstanding leaders and visionaries we’ve had in public safety.
And now, imagine the opportunity and gratification of being a visionary yourself — continuing the tradition of making positive changes/additions to Grand Junction, breathing life into a safe, healthy gathering place which all ages from all walks of life will treasure and benefit from, now and in the future.
A Community Rec Center goes hand-in-hand with the countless visionaries before us. Thank you in advance to those visionaries who vote yes.
MELANIE WISEMAN
Grand Junction
Fair Food Program helps our agriculture workers
In the March 18 article “Farmworkers March for Better Life” you mention a 45-mile trek by farmworkers in Florida to highlight the Fair Food Program, “which enlisted companies like McDonald’s, Walmart, Taco Bell and Whole Foods ... to ensure better working conditions and wages for farmworkers.”
We should note that our own favorite sweetcorn producer, David Harold, of Tuxedo Corn in Olathe has put our region on the map by signing on to the very same program.
We, the members of Western Slope Against Trafficking and Hispanic Affairs Program are very proud to see this important employer and community member taking this important step to promote the well-being of the workers he employs. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers initiated the Fair Foods Program in order to guarantee “on-the-job safety measures such as shade, water and access to bathrooms and has reduced threats of sexual assault, harassment and forced labor.”
To be clear, Tuxedo Corn was never guilty of the practices that Safe Foods intends to prevent, but it acts almost as a stamp of authenticity for Harold’s farm.
The march is intended to pressure other retailers like Kroger and Wendy’s to sign on to this win-win program. They have as of yet refused to sign on to this program. We, the Colorado consumers who shop at Kroger should ask the store manager we shop at whether it be King Soopers, Kroger or City Market, “Why hasn’t Kroger signed on to the Fair Foods Program?’’ The consumer’s voice is powerful when it comes to preventing labor abuses. For more information, check out the Safe Foods Program at ciw-online.org.
TOM ACKER
Western Slope Against Trafficking
Disappointed the Sentinel published Jan. 6 letter
I was really disappointed the Sentinel would publish a recent letter listing a long litany of debunked claims about the Jan. 6 insurrection. I expect next you might publish (as though they’re fact) Donald Trump’s claims that he won the election and that it was stolen or Tina Peters’ claims about election fraud both of which have been disproved by numerous recounts, and court cases.
Evidence about what Fox News staff, from executives to news hosts, is surfacing showing how even they knew the truth while broadcasting and perpetuating theories from Trump and others. They’re being sued big time for their fraud. I doubt the Sentinel wants to be portrayed along with that kind of hypocrisy.
Giving conspirators your platform for publishing their lies hurts our democratic process and I hope you stop it.
JIM DAMM
Grand Junction
Why I am in favor of recall effort for school board
The refusal by three members of the school board to provide the students of Grand Junction High School with quality health care options is unacceptable. Perhaps Andrea Haitz explained it when she said she had “done some truly brain damaging work on this.” It’s time to recall these three members of the board. They have attempted to subvert legal processes from day one. They base important decisions on “anonymous emails,” “gut feelings,” and fear of nonexistent threats to their personal beliefs.
I had hoped that, as an assistant football coach, Will Jones would understand that not all students have access to a family doctor, that concussion protocols could be well followed by in-school medical staff, and that the needs of students are real and come before anything else. I was wrong. There is no excuse for this theft of community resources by people who fail to understand the scope of their own jobs and the needs of the people of Mesa County.
I am in favor of a recall of these three members of the school board.
JODIE KAVANAUGH
Grand Junction
Thoughts on Boebert and her comments on wolves
I was at the Fish and Wildlife information meeting recently. In fact, I sat three rows in back of Representative Boebert. I was thinking, her approval was won by the slimmest of margins. Wasn’t it only 564 votes, a very small percentage? This was after extremist right wing millionaires funneled lots of money into Colorado to dupe voters into believing that her representing us in the House of Representatives is a good thing. Finally, deer and other wildlife have been coexisting with wolves for over 100,000 years.
ERIC RECHEL
Grand Junction
Academic Team’s hard work pays of with success
Many thanks to the Sentinel for covering the Grand Junction High School Academic Team’s victories in the state quiz bowl and knowledge bowl tournaments. It’s great to see our local kids shine on a statewide stage!
My son is a member of the team, and in addition to experiencing how the team’s hard work has paid off in competitive success, he has benefited from the very positive, supportive atmosphere Coach Coady Shawcroft has fostered. Shawcroft goes above and beyond in the time and energy he puts into the team, as well as his excellent teaching, which inspires the students to respond in kind.
HANNAH HOLM
Grand Junction