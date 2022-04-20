Independent voters should have a vote in primaries
Unaffiliated voters in Colorado just dodged a bullet. A group of Republicans recently filed a lawsuit (Parable vs. Griswold) in federal court to block us from voting in the upcoming Republican primary. The lawsuit was led by Ron Hanks, who is running for U.S. Senate. The lead attorney was former Trump attorney John Eastman. After numerous amicus briefs and hours of testimony, the judge dismissed the case.
Unaffiliated voters have had the right to vote in Colorado’s taxpayer funded primaries since 2017. However, the parties also have the right to opt out of the primary and, instead, hold an assembly where only party members choose their candidates. The Republican party voted overwhelmingly not to opt out of the 2022 primary.
The lawsuit alleged that the unaffiliated voting in the primaries is “party raiding.” Unaffiliated voters have nothing do with selecting the candidates who are on the primary ballots. We are simply voting between those candidates who were chosen by the party.
Unaffiliated voters significantly outnumber both Republicans and Democrats in Colorado. Since December, the number of unaffiliated voters in District 3 has increased by over 9,500 and by almost 60,000 statewide, while both parties have actually lost voters. Our vote matters.
By voting in the Republican primary, we can help moderate Republicans nominate Don Coram to represent District 3 and send Lauren Boebert packin’ — back to Shooters. We can also help keep (indicted) Mesa Country Clerk Tina Peters off the ballot for Secretary of State. Don’t forget Ron Hanks, U.S. Senate candidate who sued to block us from voting.
The federal court preserved the rights of Colorado’s unaffiliated to vote in the primaries. Let’s come out in force in June.
BRENDA FREEBURN
Gunnison
Title IX shows equality makes us all stronger
Thank you for the article on Title IX and the positive impact upon girls and women. As the interviewees stated, the opportunities for athletics that were provided during their education continued into their adult lives.
However, when it was passed the doomsayers were quite vocal. This was signed into law during a Republican administration and was seen as government overreach. There was a perceived fear that this would “recruit” and “indoctrinate” girls to become “masculine” or discourage them from marriage or having children. Also, there was the idea that boys would never be attracted to these unfeminine girls.
Say, what?
Even at my high school, the principal told the school board that he did not want to implement Title IX because of the supposed “harm” to girls. The only sport he found acceptable for girls was gymnastics because they were “ladylike.” Really, doing my sport on a four-inch-wide balance beam makes girls more feminine?
Here we are today 50 years later with the culture wars and screaming that diversity and inclusion is going to dilute our society and make us weaker. Equality makes a society stronger. The doubters and naysayers need to get past the misinformation and learn to embrace what can make us stronger.
PAULA MORTON
Grand Junction
Boebert’s doublethink on her accomplishments
Orwell’s 1984 introduced the concept of doublethink — the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously and accepting both as true. Examples include slogans like war is peace, freedom is slavery and “I recently secured nine important victories for rural Colorado through the regular, non-earmark process” by opposing and voting against legislation to establish and fund those very programs.
Now, it’s doubtful Boebert ever read 1984, or many other books for that matter. She simply lied to her constituency about her congressional record, like she lied about her campaign finances and about, well, pretty much everything else.
However, absent doublethink, Boebert has little success to crow about. While her buffoonery drew attention to the Western Slope, she accomplished nothing in her first term except grease the skids for her oil rig worker husband to make $775,000 in 2021 and obstruct needed federal resources for Colorado. Meanwhile, she has threatened a private business, Disney, with punitive government sanctions for not embracing the radical right wing’s culture wars.
I remember when Republicans believed the government should not choose winners and losers in the private sector. Alas, ignorance is strength!
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction