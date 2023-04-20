Sentinel has a role in climate-change crisis

In reference to your March 28 editorial, The Daily Sentinel does not always tell the whole truth either. I hope you would back up your premise that because Fox News lied to its audience about a stolen election, other cable news networks lie about important issues as well. Do you really wish to excuse Fox News for the damage done to our elections? The Daily Sentinel regularly gives platform to long-time climate-change deniers and skews information that does not tell the whole truth. To give an example, on April 3 you headlined a front page AP article entitled “Geography to blame for extreme weather.” It could have been a headline from the Onion. It includes climate change as a problem, but our local paper should be telling the ugly truth about our fossil fuel lifestyle — its impact on our economy and quality of life. We are experiencing a long-anticipated climate crisis and you are part of the problem. I understand how important it is to have local news and I will continue to support it, but tell the whole truth.