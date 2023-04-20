In reference to your March 28 editorial, The Daily Sentinel does not always tell the whole truth either. I hope you would back up your premise that because Fox News lied to its audience about a stolen election, other cable news networks lie about important issues as well. Do you really wish to excuse Fox News for the damage done to our elections? The Daily Sentinel regularly gives platform to long-time climate-change deniers and skews information that does not tell the whole truth. To give an example, on April 3 you headlined a front page AP article entitled “Geography to blame for extreme weather.” It could have been a headline from the Onion. It includes climate change as a problem, but our local paper should be telling the ugly truth about our fossil fuel lifestyle — its impact on our economy and quality of life. We are experiencing a long-anticipated climate crisis and you are part of the problem. I understand how important it is to have local news and I will continue to support it, but tell the whole truth.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Kudos to volunteers who give time to fight dementia
During National Volunteer Week (April 16-22), the Alzheimer’s Association is proud to spotlight local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Here in Grand Junction, Alzheimer’s Association volunteers deliver critical support and education, raise funds, advocate for Alzheimer’s to help achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more community members to consider volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association.
An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2023. Here in Colorado, there are more than 76,000. There are more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, with 160,000 here in Colorado. As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, therefore more volunteers are needed to help us achieve our vision.
Thank you to all our volunteers in Mesa County. We honor you and you do to help us with our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.
There are many ways that everyone in our community can get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer. For information, resources and how to become a volunteer in Western Colorado visit the Alzheimer’s Association website, alz.org or call its 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.
WOO BANDEL
Grand Junction
Walcher’s latest diatribe again off the mark
Greg Walcher this week criticized what he calls “banning affordable lighting.” There are a few items he should have included, but they would show how misguided this lame tirade is. As revealed in this column, Republicans in Congress (or recently in the White House) have railed against common sense regulations for the last decade. How about some facts?
First, the end to incandescent lighting in the USA is not an arbitrary decision and did not begin with the Obama or Biden administrations. The road to this ban started with George W. Bush and the Energy Independence and Security Act. Even conservatives like Bush show they can understand math and science. More importantly, the ban is not arbitrary — something Mr. Welcher omits. The reason behind the move is that LED bulbs use much less energy, whether that energy comes from fossil fuels or sustainable sources. And finally regarding cost, the basis of Mr. Welcher’s column, LED bulbs last between 30 and 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs, while at the same time reducing the cost of energy required to use them. So in the long run, a consumer would spend more on an “affordable” incandescent than one would on an LED.
It’s easy to make a snarky argument when you omit the facts. I, for one, expect better from people who make a living trying to influence peoples’ opinions. I also hope for more from elected officials
.
STEVEN ANDERSON
Parachute
Push for D51 recall does nothing to solve problems
The amount that D51 will cover for the recall election is $200,000. D51 does not have insurance to cover a recall. That doesn’t exist despite the dishonest tactics the recall leaders say. Another fact they conveniently leave out is Andrea Haitz did not violate her “oath of office.” She, along with the board, is working diligently to correct a mistake that others ignored. If the recall committee is so concerned about staff and student well-being, why would they ask the district to foot the bill of a recall that is the equivalent of four to six teachers annually? So far, these people are taking a page from the Russian propaganda playbook and spraying ridiculousness in every direction, hoping something sticks or people get so confused they sign something so everyone will just go away. It’s dumb. It’s childish, and it does nothing to help our community deal with real problems.