Quickest way back is to keep taking precautions
I predict the Merriam-Webster 2020 word of the year will be “denominator,” with “asymptomatic” runner-up. These words are being tossed around, but appear incompletely understood or incorporated in public discussions of COVID-19 containment and recovery.
“Denominator” is the bottom part of a fraction, and is equally important as the numerator (top part), but often omitted when statistics are quoted. A relevant example is omitting the denominator when citing the number of COVID-19 cases. We are reassured to hear that a region has only 20 positive cases and tempted to ease up on restrictions. But there is a huge difference if the denominator — number of persons tested — was 100 (1/5 positive) verses 10,000 (1/500 positive). Without the denominator we don’t know what we have, and without a large enough denominator we have misleading data.
“Asymptomatic” means no symptoms, which describes many COVID-19 infected persons. They are critical to identify, because they may unknowingly be viral “super spreaders.” The healthy appearing person you see touching produce prior to choosing one may be infected and contaminating every piece they touch. Are we adequately accounting for and controlling that risk? Until we test enough asymptomatic persons to understand the risk, everyone should consider themselves a potential asymptomatic transmitter, and keep their hands and their breath to themselves.
The fastest and safest route back to somewhat normal society is to acknowledge factors like “denominator” and “asymptomatic” that support the advice from epidemiologists, public health officials, and medical leaders to be patient and continue safe distancing, hand sanitization, and facial covering for now while we still have a chance to contain this daunting virus in the absence of vaccines or treatment.
KENNETH SCISSORS, MD
Grand Junction
Post-pandemic ‘new normal’ may be a better way of life
I do not want to return to the old normal. I hope we take some of the lessons learned during this pandemic into a new normal.
One lesson is that government can be good, full of educated, experienced public servants who fulfill vital functions that allow private enterprise to thrive. We should understand now how important it is to fill government positions with qualified individuals, not with ideological party loyalists. When we say we want to shrink government, then what are we willing to do without? Roads, water, sewage infrastructure, food safety, education, libraries? Do we really want to privatize all of these services knowing that only those that can afford it will use roads, have basic education, mail letters, receive emergency response or have access to clean water? Climate change does not have a peak, and we will need to work together at every level, local to global, to solve our dependence on fossil fuels and that economy.
Let’s continue to cherish self-care in order to protect our health-care system. We knew before that the greatest cost to our health care was poor self-care, so let’s help each other get better at that. If health care becomes affordable then we can save money again, instead of living paycheck to paycheck. Let’s understand how our food stream works, and support our local farm economy. Let’s reduce, reuse and recycle like our landfill is almost full. We all should be assured our election system is fair and will withstand chaos. In a new normal, let’s show a 9/11 respect for each other, knowing we are part of a wider family, a weird one, but one in a succession of time that has a responsibility to live within our economic and environmental limits.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Thanks to the unemployed, who have sacrificed much
We have thanked our medical providers. We have thanked the workers at essential businesses like grocery stores. We have thanked those who are keeping the power on, the water running, and the trash picked up.
I would like to thank another large group of people who seem to have been forgotten. The people in food bank lines, the individuals wondering how they will pay their rent, feed their kids, and experiencing extreme stress need some recognition — the recently unemployed.
I would like to acknowledge all of those people who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 virus. These people are definitely “taking one for the team.” All of those forced into unemployment deserve our respect and support, too. These are more than restaurant workers. These include the self-employed plumber, electrician, the hair stylist, the massage therapist, and many others.
Thank them for the sacrifices they are making.
TERRI BRUMETT
Grand Junction
We wear masks not to protect ourselves, but everyone else
I went to the Clifton Post Office recently. It was very busy. I was really disheartened to see very few people wearing mask or keeping distance from others. Since people without symptoms can spread the virus, I wear a mask and keep my distance to protect you. Why don’t you do the same? Do you not care for your fellow citizens? How can you be sure you are not spreading the virus?
JEFF PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
R-5 teacher recalls privilege of working with late counselor
I was privileged to work with Howard Byrd Chapman who recently died. He was the counselor at R-5 High School where I taught for 32 years.
He was an incredible man. He cared about people, he had an amazing sense of humor, he loved his family and he was delightful to work with. He was a generous man who gave from his heart. If you had the honor of knowing this man, thank God that you had that privilege.
HARRIET REAL
Waco, Texas