Reader shares resource for bridging divides
After reading the April 18 column regarding the Mesa County Kindness Challenge, I would like to share a resource that promotes civil discourse.
Author and mediator Mark Gerzon describes a growing movement that promotes the practice of respectful dialogue. In his book, “The Reunited States of America: How We Can Bridge the Partisan Divide,” he notes Living Room Conversations as a resource for bridging differences.
Visit livingroomconversations.org to find step-by-step instructions and conversation guides for hosting community conversations. There are more than 100 topics related to education, faith, justice, media and entertainment, politics and government, to name a few.
Living Room Conversations provides a way for people to gather for the purpose of listening to share perspectives without trying to change another’s viewpoint.
It upholds the highest form of respect: to listen without interrupting, with the intention of learning more about another person.
Living Room Conversations is a practical way to respond to the Mesa County Kindness Challenge, encouraging us to repair personal relationships and build trust in our community.
ANNETTE FERRIOLE
Glade Park
Rights guaranteed by Second Amendment are not absolute
“Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” is one of the most powerful phrases in our Declaration of Independence. It names three inalienable rights given to all humans by their creator. These rights are not absolute. If you are convicted of a crime, you may lose your liberty. If you are convicted of a capital offense in a death penalty state, you may lose your life.
Rep. Lauren Boebert has recently said that the Second Amendment of our Constitution is absolute. She is wrong. There are plenty of ways an individual can lose his/her right to own firearms. If you are convicted of a felony you will permanently lose your right to your guns. A dishonorable discharge from the military is another.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Rep. Boebert is demonstrating fiscal restraint, responsiveness
Rep. Lauren Boebert demonstrates fiscal responsibility, a badly needed character trait in this administration, by not supporting spending bills that have not gone through committee.
She is also listening to the people she represents by responding to the need of a small town to have a zip code. It would not have spent our tax dollars as were spent by pork added to the COVID-19 bills from this Congress. Bias belongs on this opinion page, not in front-page news articles.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction
‘Kindness Challenge’ group could use some self-awareness
After reading “The Mesa County Kindness Challenge,” I wondered if anyone else sensed the irony? It certainly deserves satire. First, consider the mix of this group, with several being staunch, and I’m certain, unabashed Republicans.
The 12-step program that this group laid out is a great idea but guess what? Liberal types have practiced this for years. This has been our collective mantra! Where have the Republicans been all this time? Yes, the challenge is a great concept that builds a better community and when a community comes together and tries their best to be good neighbor, great things happen. Raise ALL children as a community, give ALL citizens support in their life pursuit, be generous, be kind and good things will come.
Where were these voices during the last administration when hate, fascism, racism and absolute ugliness gripped this nation, all driven by one particular social troll with a penchant for retaliation? I don’t remember reading anything from anyone of these members denouncing the sanctioned ideology of this sad, hateful, miserable individual. Silence is complacency. It’s like driving the getaway car and thinking you’re not guilty of the same crime.
Janet Rowland, proclaimed proud Republican, recently came out in enthusiastic support of Rep. Lauren Boebert. You know, the recent GED graduate and now our 3rd CD representative who is hell-bent about the Second Amendment. Ms. Boebert can’t seem to communicate with her House members without a gun, or the sound of one in her communications. If Janet wants peace, harmony and free flow of ideas within a community, then why the support for Ms. Boebert who resorts to violent and intimidating communication? This makes no sense to me at all.
Maybe the most notable member, Jay Seaton, publisher of this paper, seems paradoxical. Although this publication claims to be open to any societal concern and will pursue the story to the end, well, they haven’t. I think many would agree that we’ve been deprived of the truth about the last administration and its diabolical machinations.
So, good, self-anointed members of this chat group, maybe you can sit in your own circle and fix your own souls before you try to stewardly correct others.
JEFF COOK
Fruita