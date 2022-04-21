Palestinian families need healthcare for their kids
Thank you for the article “An application languishes, a toddler dies” in the April 16 paper. I have been volunteering with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) in Gaza, the West Bank and Palestinian Camps in Lebanon since 2011. Unfortunately the story of this toddler is not unusual.
Many children do not get adequate medical care because the Israeli government will not provide travel permits to patients and family members to go to Palestinian Hospitals outside of Gaza for specialty care or surgery. Even in the West Bank a permit is required to go to Jerusalem.
PCRF has built a pediatric cancer center in Gaza, but diagnosis and treatment are difficult. To get a biopsy specimen to an expert pathologist outside of Gaza the Israeli government requires the specimen itself to have it’s own permit to travel and a currier with a permit to transport it. Cancer diagnoses are delayed for these children.
I see families with sick children struggling to get adequate consultation and treatment for complicated, and many times rare, diseases while subspecialists that are only 47 miles away. Even with a permit it is a difficult trip.
I have seen old men cry at the border. I have helped a young boy travel to Detroit to get a prosthesis for his leg that was shot off by Israeli snipers. No one in his family could get a permit to go with him. The treatment of Palestinians is inhumane and children die not only of gunshots.
These families are just like the families I see here in Grand Junction. Families who want the best care for their children. I thank the Sentinel for increasing awareness of the plight of Palestinian families.
Dr. BARBARA ZIND
Grand Junction
Short term rentals drive
up the cost of housing
Fruita wants more short-term rentals to help with tourism. What has been found locally, nationally and globally is short term rental increases do one thing rather well — drive up the cost of local rents. Do local renters need more of the same?
All one has to do is look at the mountain communities of this state to show — at least without well-thought-out rules and regulations — what a bad idea this can be for the local workforce. Colorado mountain town governments are finding they are having to convince more landlords to forego the lure of a fast buck by incentives funded via tax revenues and other funding so local businesses can adequately staff the businesses needed to sustain the increase in tourism. Round and round we go.
Regulations concerning limits for how long a property can be offered annually have been passed in cities around the world in an attempt to help those most in need. Without these and other regulations controlling local short-term rentals, the local workforce really has no hope for sustainable long-term affordable housing. If potential workers can’t find said housing, what good is an increase in tourism?
The Fruita local government needs to look past the glitz and glimmer of a fast and furious buck to ensure those affected the most — those working the long service hours — are not sacrificed. The local workforce needs the help of the local leadership to feel they too are more than just acceptable casualties, but viewed as dignified contributors to the community.
Conundrum anyone?
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Jackie Robinson was a player to remember
The pictorial salute to Jackie Robinson, which appeared in last Friday’s paper, took me back to the halcyon days of my childhood growing up in New York City. I was a rabid Brooklyn Dodger fan and spent many a day at Ebbets Field rooting for Dem Bums.
Jackie Robinson was a great favorite with the fans and the fact that he was an African American (“colored” in the language of the day) was of no importance to the folks who came out to see great baseball played.
I particularly remember the excitement that ran through the crowd when Jackie reached third base. He would come halfway down the third base line toward home plate to try to unnerve the pitcher. If the pitcher threw behind him to the third baseman, Robinson would break for the plate. Robinson’s tactic would often so distract the pitcher that he would have difficulty delivering a strike to the batter.
Jackie had it all: fielding, hitting, base-running and team spirit. Playing second base, he formed a great bond with shortstop Pee Wee Reese, a Southerner, that led to a great double play combination. Jackie Robinson was a player you could never forget!
HOWARD B. WALITT
Grand Junction