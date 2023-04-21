No facts support rant against Restore the Balance
The fact that Michael Higgins has the temerity to submit another fact-less letter after his rantings were so artfully smacked down by Tim Sarmo of Restore the Balance amazes me. He writes based on no factual evidence: “They believe they are just smarter than you, so just shut up.” Where does he get this? Perhaps he is projecting his own intellectual inferiority.
The issue is not “smartness” nor necessarily intelligence. I know Tim Sarmo and Steve Mandell and find them both to be articulate, knowledgeable and well-grounded in rational, independent thought. Higgins inexplicably writes, “Only if you use their facts.” Well, Mr. Higgins I hate to inform you — but there are only one set of facts. A fact is a fact; a fact is not an opinion. One can logically present facts to buttress an opinion.
Higgins goes on to place the blame on Sarmo and Mandell for “where we are right now with our banking system debacle, our debt, our current situation with Russia and China...” Here are some facts. Donald Trump undid some of the Dodd-Frank regulations for small and midsize banks. The failed Silicon Valley and Signature banks no longer fell under Dodd-Frank regulations — they failed. The national debt, during Trump’s four presidential years, increased $7.8 trillion to now constitute nearly 25% of the current $31 trillion national debt. As for Russia and China, one shudders to contemplate where we’d be right now with the Putin-loving Trump in the White House — NATO likely in shambles and Ukraine absorbed into Russia. Trump had four years to address the border situation. It is still a problem. He did nothing to fix it. Same with the crime in the cities. Trump did nothing to fix the problem. I do not question where Michael Higgins gets his facts because he offers none.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Leave the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution alone
A recent letter writer proposed that we repeal the 2nd Amendment and the U.S. Constitution.
The 2nd was not written to “arm slave patrols” or promote “barbarism.” Our forefathers had just won a war against the world’s most powerful country because they had guns and used them. They ensured posterity that same ability to stand against tyranny.
The 2nd informs government of what it may NOT do (infringe on the right to keep and bear arms). It is especially applicable for self-protection today because of rapid increases in violent crime. Every human has the inherent — not government-given — right of self-preservation.
We don’t need to repeal the 2nd. We need to incarcerate criminals, instill morality in children and provide better care for the mentally ill. We need to harden schools, throw away “gun-free zone” invitations and stop teaching warped versions of history and civics and “inclusive” socialist doctrine designed to divide.
Our 247-year-old country is now in a precarious state. Sir John Glubb wrote in “The Fate of Empires and Search for Survival” that superpowers last about 250 years:
“…the 250-year timeframe corresponds to 10 human generations, and it is the degradation and loss of the founders’ values, principles, motives, beliefs, practices, energy and unity that occurs over the subsequent 10 generations, which results in the various empires fragmenting into internal division, conflict and self-destruction. While the empires are different, human nature is not; corrupt, selfish human nature leads to a repeating cascade of destructive practices that result in the collapse of every empire….”
We see this now. Increasing personal wealth is too often more important than enacting good, fair, limited government for we the people.
We certainly don’t need a “new” Constitution. We need people, states and politicians to learn more about the one we have and abide by it.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert
There’s a way to rein in the power of government
It really doesn’t matter who is in the White House or which party controls Congress; it is the tendency of each of the three branches of the federal government to take more and more authority upon itself and exert more and more control over the states and their citizens. The founders of our republic realized that and wrote the Constitution to limit the powers “We the People” thereby grant to the federal government to set up checks and balances between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches and to reserve all other powers to the people.
A key element of the Constitution is Article V, which provides that a Convention of States be held upon application of at least two-thirds of the states, to propose amendments to the Constitution. Such amendments then become the supreme law of the land if ratified by at least three-fourths of the states.
Think of the possibilities:
1. State and federal powers could be more clearly enumerated.
2. Term limits could be set for Congress and federal officials.
3. A balanced budget amendment and fiscal restraints could be proposed.
The federal government has grown ever larger and more powerful over the years, and it has long been evident that there is a need to amend the Constitution to limit the federal government, restore checks and balances and return usurped powers to the states.
To learn more, go to www.conventionofstates.com and sign the petition. Take Action.
LAWRY DONELSON
Palisade