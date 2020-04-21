‘Leaders’ know better than to pass along ‘fake news’
Thanks to the Sentinel for fact checking. If the readers missed it, Colorado Counties Inc. put out some troubling “fake news” that Gov. Jared Polis was withholding money for local governments approved by Congress last month. He can’t do that. The state Legislature controls the purse strings.
Shame on you, Rose Pugliese and Rep. Scott Tipton, for “passing it on.” You both should have enough political experience to check things out for truth instead of playing to the “choir.”
To quote Ms. Pugliese’s tweet, “Shocker. It appears the Polis Administration made the decision to use the state and local government CARES Act funding, almost $1.7 billion dollars to balance the state’s budget.”
Janice Rich supported it with a Facebook post, but checked with the U.S. Treasury and took down her post. Thanks Janice! That is leadership. Things are tough enough without more divisiveness from our leaders. My hope for myself is when we get through this awfulness, I can feel good that I did what I could to help.
PENNY CREASY
Grand Junction
Where’s the widespread injustice that sparked protest?
As I drove down North Ave on Saturday, witnessing an enthusiastic group protesting the “tyrannical infringement of their Constitutional rights,” I couldn’t help but wonder if any had taken a moment to look beyond their myopic rage to take notice of the Grand Valley around them, which is still very much open for business.
Their cluelessness would be comical we’re it not so disturbing. Car washes, coffee shops, insurance offices, bicycle shops, banks, corner stores, Graff Dairy — shoot, I have yet to find a retail business I can’t do business with, even in some adapted format.
So where’s the widespread injustice? Where were the federal police shutting down these demonstrations (you know, like they do under actual tyrannies)? Are they that oblivious to the fact they’re FREELY exercising their Constitutionally protected First Amendment rights to assemble and protest?
I don’t see a Valley under an oppressive quarantine. I don’t see it in the long lines at Home Depot or McDonald’s. I don’t notice a shortage of folks out at the parks and river trails. I see freedom. Some are choosing to wear masks in public, others are not. Where is the “Gestapo-like mentality” that Colorado’s House Minority Leader Patrick Neville warned against? Are these “brave” protesters homes being invaded? Are they suffering illegal search and seizure? What exactly are they protesting other than a Democratic governor they already tried and failed to impeach?
So, if you saw this shameless display of self-centered ignorance out on North Avenue, remember that most of us have chosen to spend our time helping others — sharing food and resources, volunteering our time to feed, clothe and otherwise help those hit hardest by this crisis. While they’re waving signs (too many to count) talking about “MY RIGHTS!” I see small businesses being supported by loyal customers. As they’ve put us all in harm’s way to moan about their poor freedoms, I see medical professionals, first responders and grocery store employees putting themselves in harms way to help us all.
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
‘Scars upon the land’ or examples of human ingenuity?
Regarding the article “Can rigs, recreation mix?” in the April 12 editio of the Sentinel, one thing that people tend to forget: there are limited areas where drilling and mining can take place. You can ride a bike almost everywhere, but you can only log where there are trees, only mine where there are minerals, and only drill for oil and gas where those resources occur. And if drilling can’t be done profitably (as in ‘marginal’ areas), then it’s not going to be done.
You may consider timber sales, mines, and drilling rigs to be “scars upon the land” and disdain seeing them. I look at them as the evidence of man’s ingenuity and enjoy the view, so to me, rigs and recreation can certainly co-exist.
Too many people have no idea that every product we use every day was created by someone ranching, farming, mining, drilling, or logging, often enhanced by science and creativity. The bicyclists who oppose the leases no doubt come to Moab by a vehicle made from mined ores, fueled by drilled and processed oil, wearing clothes and gear created by machines made from mined ores, likely powered by mined coal plants, bringing bicycles made from mined materials, etc. etc. Yet I have never seen a mine or drill site that radicals didn’t oppose. They’re all the “last best places” and of “outstanding and unique scenic and recreational value.”
When people go back to living in caves and using only products from animals they’ve hunted or raised and produce they’ve raised or foraged, there will be no need for mining and logging. Perhaps the recreationists opposed to oil and gas leases should live what they preach and be the first to change to such lifestyles.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert