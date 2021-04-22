Woman with dementia shouldn’t have been alone
In response to the April 16 article in the Sentinel. “Woman with dementia sues Loveland,” I would like to make the following comments.
So the city of Loveland, Walmart and the Loveland Police Department officers are supposed to know that Karen Garner has dementia and sensory aphasia?
Ms. Garner obviously has a family and I was wondering why a person with these medical problems doesn’t have a family member or a health-care giver walking with her when she goes out?
So, let’s just sue the city of Loveland, the Loveland Police Department and Walmart for all of them doing their jobs.
How very sad. This 73-year-old woman might not even know she was wrong in what she was doing.
JUDI CULP
Delta
Chauvin conviction spawns words of wisdom
When the verdict was announced that Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, I wrote my son, an English professor in Nebraska, “As much as I am pleased with the verdict, I feel pretty empty. Not as ‘happy’ or ‘pleased’ as I thought I would be.”
His response: “It’s empty because justice for the dead is hollow unless it is used to help the living. This can’t be the end of it.”
I thought these were wise words worthy of sharing.
ED WRIGHT
Fruita
Life without hydrocarbons would be more costly
I read Claudine Schneider’s op-ed recently and hope that she would pick up Alex Epstein’s book, “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” to educate herself on how hydrocarbons (HCs) have caused humankind to flourish the past couple of hundred years. Even before Epstein’s book, Indur Goklany, an Indian scholar, wrote a good article, “How Fossil Fuels Saved Humanity from Nature and Nature from Humanity.”
If it had not been for HCs, billions of people would not have survived in the past 150 years. HCs have brought about reliable/affordable transportation, electricity, health care, manufacturing, mining, and construction. About everything is derived from them. Instead of trying to blame the companies and hard-working people of the fossil fuel industry for climate change, maybe we should give credit to them for the countless lives they have saved due to modern industrialization utilizing this truly amazing miracle, “hydrocarbons.”
Just try to live without the products derived from HCs — pharmaceuticals, plastic for medicinal use, electricity generated by reliable coal/gas, fertilizers, computer hardware, wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, etc. — and see how long you last. Two billion people in the world are still without reliable, affordable electricity and cooking needs. The life expectancies of these underdeveloped countries are significantly less than those in more developed countries that utilize fossil fuels. This constant blaming of fossil fuels for destroying humankind has to stop. We should not be evaluating the cost of carbon on today’s society, but the socio-economic cost of not having hydrocarbons, which would be significantly more costly than a life without them. People would be living shorter lives due to energy poverty, lack of transport, medicines, and would result in complete devastation of our environment due to deforestation from burning trees in lieu of hydrocarbons.
Ms. Schneider should also pick up a book from Vaclav Smil, “Energy and Civilization, A History” to see how humans flourished prior to fossil fuel or HC industrialization. It was not a pretty picture.
STEVE SOYCHAK
Grand Junction
Can Wagner’s observations be explained by malice?
I’ve read Rick Wagner’s column, “Ready for ‘growth’ at City Hall?” and it comes straight out of the Agnew/Trump playbook.
First, he starts off with a backhanded compliment and hits us with the first hot topic buzzword, the evil socialism.
Now he needs to provide an enemy, someone, or something to blame, a target for people’s anger, and who better than people who disagree with him? “Today’s socialism, progressivism, or whatever alias it chooses to present, is much more radical and far less reasoned than expressions in the past.”
Continuing his attack, he uses more hot topics, big government and liberal indoctrination sites (also known as colleges and universities). I mean, how dare the duly elected city officials spend money on improving the city. Maybe by buying an ice-skating rink for the people of the city to use — and like Lincoln Park Golf Course, could be owned by the city, become self-sufficient and not reliant on the city for money. And heaven forbid the city invest in and grow one of its biggest economic institutions in the city, Colorado Mesa University.
Next Mr. Wagner tries to distract you and make his arguments sound like they have merit with things like Hanlon’s Razor, and Parkinson’s Law of bureaucracies, which he misrepresents, before finally tying everything up with the hot topic buzzword. SOCIALISM!
Oh, if you’re wondering what Hanlon’s Razor is? It states, “Never attribute to malice what can be adequately explained by incompetence.” But the corollary is also true: Never attribute to incompetence, what is adequately explained by malice.
GREG FOSTER
Grand Junction