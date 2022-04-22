City needs affordable housing, not high end
This week, I sent an email to the Grand Junction City Council regarding the Richmark Real Estate proposal to develop high-end housing at the old City Market downtown. I am well aware of the city’s need for new affordable housing, but Richmark’s proposal for apartments costing $1,100 to $1,600 and some identified as “affordable” at $1,030-$1,324 does nothing for that need.
The 2021 Grand Valley Housing Needs Assessment revealed 53% of all Grand Junction renters (5,700 households) spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs, and 27% of renters (2,800 households) are severely cost-burdened with at least half their income spent on housing costs. This statistic includes me.
What does affordability mean in Grand Junction? The report recommends, “…the gaps analysis shows a 2,168-unit shortage for households earning less than $25,000 (needing rentals for less than $625/month).”
I am a retired single woman with two 8-year-old feline housemates — Georgie Porgie and Bella. I choose to live in a central location with access to groceries and other amenities via walking and public transit, and a sunny gardening space.
After setting my retirement resources on course to provide reasonable income until the age of 96, I moved to Grand Junction because I saw an affordable, friendly, perfectly sized western town — a college town with a symphony orchestra, vibrant art scene, parks and trails galore. I like identifying with a “Western Slope” community and culture.
In 2019, I leased a two-bedroom apartment that allowed pets — rare in the city — at a base rate of $850, plus pet rental at $25/pet and $50 utility. In 2020, my rent increased 11%, then 12% in 2021 and 36% more in 2022 — that’s a total three-year increase of 60%, excluding electricity and Internet!
My housing costs now represent 61% of my net annual retirement income and incurs a monthly transfer of $200 supplemental income from retirement investments. No way could my retirement plan have anticipated this outrageous change. As happily settled as I am in my living space and location, its value has clearly not increased (or improved) at 60% — it is after all 40 years old!
I urged the council not to support the Richmark project and definitely not to waive development fees. This high-end housing project is not deserving of the city’s money! But our city highly deserves new housing that meets the real documented definition of affordability!
CONSTANCE COMBS
Grand Junction
Society needs both the church and the state
It is remarkable to me how far Utah’s citizens go to show disrespect for the civil law of the nation and state. One recent example among many is Senator Mike Lee’s blind mistrust of our 245-year-old electoral law and process.
I think a good part of Utahans’ behavior can be traced to a theology that seems to posit church society as a superior alternative to civil society. Many believe the Kingdom of God is the church and the church alone, and not a combination of entities, such as both church and state.
This situation recalls the days of the medieval Catholic church when the Pope invited Christians to support his choices for kings and laws throughout Europe. This kind of thinking led to the Reformation and not just separation of church and state, but subordination of church to state.
Democratic decision-making in the public sphere confers its own rather special and sacred authority. Government represents all of the people, not just those adhering to a particular private religious society. Church societies do not have freedom to disrespect the government that gives them their breath and protects their ongoing freedom of worship.
Separation of church and state allows each sector of society to promote its own special means of regulating social behavior: the church through soft love and often immediate forgiveness, and the government through tough love and forgiveness only after repentance or correction. When soft love does not work, tough love must come into play.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Lost marijuana revenue would have paid for a lot
Well it sure seems strange that the good ole boy mentality is still strong in Grand Junction. If we had recreational marijuana shops open for years now, Grand Junction High School’s new building would’ve already been paid for! No extra expenses to the citizens, but the council decided to think for Grand Junction all in their own.
We need to clean house here in Grand Junction and get things right. Grand Junction is missing out on millions of tax dollars that are going to Palisade or farther away like Parachute because all those city councils are looking at the best interest for their citizens and not their pocketbooks!
JEREMY BERKLEY
Grand Junction