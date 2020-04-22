Develop contact-tracing capacity for virus, NOW!
The consensus view from medical and public health experts is that until we have a vaccine to keep us from contracting the disease and more effective treatment for those experiencing its life-threatening symptoms, we are all going to be at ongoing risk, needing to modify our behavior accordingly.
When Mesa County health officials determine that our COVID-19 case numbers are low enough and we have adequate resources to detect and treat current and new incidents of the disease, only then should restrictions be lifted.
Adequate testing and careful monitoring of suspected cases will be the critical check and balance to keep us safe and to prevent a second wave of the virus. Local health teams, supported by state and federal government, are focused on obtaining these resources.
But once a person contracts COVID-19 it is urgent that effective contact-tracing is conducted. Otherwise the spread of the virus can quickly get out of control. Who will do this? Contact-tracing is labor intensive and needs to be executed in a disciplined manner. Do we have adequate capacity in Mesa County? How long will it take to develop this capacity? Will an insufficient number of contact-tracers be the next supply chain issue in our resource-constrained fight of COVID-19?
Mesa County has residents who have skills and want to help, people who are unemployed due to the pandemic. CMU has new graduates coming online with allied health and nursing skills. I challenge our county commissioners, municipal governments, and health care community to collaborate and deploy a corps of local contact-tracers, so we can safely move towards lifting restrictions and reducing the risk of a lethal second wave.
When will we start?
DAVID B. MILLER
Palisade
Wednesday’s editorial a ‘poor reflection’ on the Sentinel
Tuesday’s editorial (“A poor reflection”) used a colorfully cartoonish phrase — “atomic wedgie” — to creatively describe the Mesa County Board of Commissioners’ childish efforts “to shame Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, for something he didn’t do,” but the Sentinel (in a “poor reflection” on itself) reverted to its all-too-familiar reliance on false equivalency to evade addressing the poisonous partisanship that the board cynically injects into too many public policy issues.
Specifically, the editorial’s assertion that “[l]eaders of both parties are pointing fingers at the other for blocking money for local governments” is fundamentally misleading — lending undue credence to the “reckless, fact-free assertions” proffered by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, particularly as to increased funding for state and local governments.
First, Rule One of Republicans’ talking-point playbook is to always blame Democrats for everything.
Second, on March 19, Trump decreed that state and local governments had primary responsibility for handling the national pandemic, but declined to provide any additional funding to them — despite Democrats’ objections.
Third, instead, Trump encouraged a free-for-all competition among the states for needed equipment and supplies — an irresponsible dereliction that doubled the cost of ventilators and increased the price of some personal protective equipment (PPE) by a factor of 10, thus exacerbating the budgetary impacts on states (49 of whose constitutions require a balanced budget — not to mention Colorado’s TABOR — while the federal government’s does not). Moreover, Trump’s administration has actively interfered with state and local governments’ procurement efforts.
Fourth, Congressional Republicans have consistently opposed Democrats’ persistent efforts to secure more federal funding for state and local governments.
Finally, Republicans’ ideological intransigence and cynical political gamesmanship continues even today.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Local protesters simply want to let people get back to work
Maybe instead of driving down North Avenue, Mr. Crowe should have gotten out of his car and asked the folks meeting in the parking lot why they were there. He might have been surprised by the answer.
It’s not about who’s open. The real point is the 22 million folks who are not working, short on food and can’t pay rent.
Why on the Western Slope do we suffer when the virus is hammering the Eastern Slope? But instead of stopping travel from east to west, they shut the whole state down.
These “protesters” were citizens of the Grand Valley that want not just a few to be working but the entire Western Slope to go back to work to get our economy going again. Many of those involved in this “shameless display,” as you call it, also were helping those who need help in many ways. These folks are patriots of this great country wanting the same for everyone.
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Grand Junction