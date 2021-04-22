Thanks to after-school professionals in valley
During the past year, providing safe, enriching and nurturing after-school spaces for K-12 students has been both increasingly challenging and increasingly necessary.
Challenging, because of health and safety limitations (including remote learning during portions of 2020) and increased needs for many families including hunger, housing, and the lack of affordable and sufficient child care.
Necessary, because all children and youth need safe spaces where caring adults can help them to reach their full potential. This has been especially true during the ongoing pandemic as daily stressors increased for all of us.
The week of April 19-23 is National Afterschool Professionals Week, in honor of the many women and men who work to provide safe spaces, academic tutoring, and inclusive communities for students in grades K-12 during the after-school hours.
On Monday, April 19, Mesa County commissioners issued a proclamation thanking our local after-school providers and the many dedicated people who work for them. Thank you Commissioners Rowland, Davis, and McInnis.
Riverside Educational Center (REC) is one of several entities providing after-school services in the Grand Valley. Others include Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, Extended Hours, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, and School District 51.
We are very fortunate that the school district and Mesa County Public Health were able to put into place the measures and guidance that allowed our students to learn mostly in-person this year, both during and after school.
In addition to thanking these community leaders, I’d like to publicly thank all of the dedicated REC staff and tutors who unhesitatingly went into the schools and supported students during the past year. It hasn’t been easy, but the results are gratifying. I am sure this is true not only at REC, but for each of the other entities who provide services to our students at the end of the school day.
A sincere thank you to all of Mesa County’s after-school tutors, site managers, program directors, coaches, mentors and more.
You all make our community better.
Sincerely,
JOY HUDAK
Executive director,
Riverside Educational Center
COVID-19 death toll shows how mole hill became mountain
I just heard last week that the worldwide death toll cause by COVID-19 reached the milestone of 3 million. Since there are 7.8 billion people on Earth, I started eliminating the zeros of these two huge numbers and came up with the fact that only three out of every 7,800 people have died of the virus.
To put this in an understandable perspective, imagine Suplizio field being stuffed to the maximum with baseball fans. This includes the outfield bleachers and even people sitting on the home run wall. That would be close to 7,800 people.
Now take three people off of the center field fence and leave ALL others safe from the virus.
Hmmm — doesn’t seem so big a deal now, does it?
In America, add up all the old folks who had their nursing homes stuffed with virus-infected people by socialist governors, all the tens of thousands that die each year from the flu but were counted as COVID victims, and all the people who choose to lead unhealthy lives and thus caught the virus, and you have the reason of our large numbers..
These small numbers, to me, don’t begin to erase all the suffering that the closure of hundreds of thousands of businesses caused, and all the hardship to children from being isolated, and ... well .. you get the picture of a mountain being made of a mole hill. Definitely not worth living in fear.
TIM MENGER
Whitewater
No matter how well-intended, Ballot Initiatve 16 is a disaster
I care deeply for all animals — domestic, wildlife, and livestock. Currently, there is a citizen-led initiative to gather signatures to place a question on the November ballot that purports to end cruelty to animals. While I do not know the citizens who drafted this initiative and will assume they had good intentions, in my opinion, the language is overly broad, extremely vague, and may harm the animals we love. Veterinarians and ranchers were not consulted in the wording of Initiative 16. Here are some of the consequences of Initiative 16 should it pass:
Veterinarians who spay and neuter pets and/or assist in the complicated delivery of animals could be accused of animal cruelty.
The artificial insemination of animals would be illegal, including at zoos.
The age of animals to market would be at least five years. Colorado’s highly successful farm-to-table movement for meat products would be compromised, as most meat would be purchased out of state.
Initiative 16 is what happens when people try to make laws without an understanding of the consequences. Initiative 16 would adversely affect our ranchers and the consumers who purchase their products without any benefit to animals. I will decline to sign Initiative 16.
LINDA GANN
Montrose